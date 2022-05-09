LPL Chief Human Capital Officer Recognized as a Leader of Distinction

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that LPL Managing Director and Chief Human Capital Officer Sallie Larsen was named a Lifetime Achievement Leader of Distinction by HRO Today. Larsen was recognized during a gala event hosted during the opening night of the 2022 HRO Today Forum North America. In addition, she was an invited speaker, discussing the role of culture in a virtual work environment with the audience of nearly 250 HR industry professionals attending the event May 2-3 in Philadelphia.



“It is an honor to be recognized within the HR industry for the transformational work we have done at LPL to make culture and talent a strategic enabler to the business,” said Larsen. “We started out on a journey five years ago to encourage a mission-aligned and empowered workforce. Despite disruption and ongoing change, a commitment to employees has become a differentiator to our business.”

LPL President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Arnold said, “In her tenure, Sallie has made significant contributions to the LPL enterprise, helping us transform Human Capital from an administrative function to a strategic asset. She’s helped our organization build a mission-driven, values-based culture that inspires and empowers employees at every level. She is an important asset to our organization and, on behalf of LPL, I congratulate Sallie on this achievement.”

According to HRO Today, Leaders of Distinction are recognized for helping to drive workforce initiatives through innovation with measurable excellence in employee engagement and retention.

