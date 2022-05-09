Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Increased Net Sales 41% to $308 Million vs. Q1 2021
  • Integrated Acquisition of Specialty Alcohol Distributor, Eagle Alcohol
  • Launched Quality and ESG Initiatives

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“Our first quarter results validated our strategy to invest in specialty alcohols and essential ingredients,” said Mike Kandris CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Product diversification, with increased sales from higher margin products combined with operational improvements, partially offset the impact of the challenging commodities market. To further our strategy, we acquired a small-package distributor serving premium spirits markets in January and qualified for additional certifications valuable to pharmaceutical customers in February. These initiatives broadened our opportunities and enhanced our position in the marketplace. We are evaluating new capital expenditure programs to create additional long-term stakeholder value. We remain focused on executing on our strategic goals, investing for future growth and diversifying our product portfolio.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to 2021

•  Net sales were $308.1 million, compared to $218.7 million.
•  Cost of goods sold was $303.3 million, compared to $204.9 million.
•  Gross profit was $4.8 million, compared to $13.8 million.
•  Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.6 million, compared to $7.0 million.
•  Operating loss was $2.9 million, compared to operating income of $5.6 million.
•  Net loss available to common stockholders was $2.9 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to net income of $4.4 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.
•  Adjusted EBITDA was $4.4 million, compared to $13.4 million.
•  Cash and cash equivalents were $36.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $50.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, acquisition-related expense, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the benefits of the acquisition of Eagle Alcohol and plant and product certifications; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects – both positive and negative – of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2022.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
  2022   2021 
Net sales$        308,118  $        218,734 
Cost of goods sold 303,345   204,897 
Gross profit 4,773   13,837 
Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,629   7,014 
Asset impairment    1,200 
Income (loss) from operations (2,856)  5,623 
Interest expense, net (200)  (1,885)
Other income, net 454   940 
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (2,602)  4,678 
Provision for income taxes     
Net income (loss)$        (2,602) $        4,678 
Preferred stock dividends$        (312) $        (312)
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders$(2,914) $4,366 
Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted$(0.04) $0.06 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic          71,390            70,351 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted          71,390            72,464 


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)


ASSETS		 March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Current Assets:  
Cash and cash equivalents$        36,184  $        50,612
Restricted cash 23,799   11,513
Accounts receivable, net 80,611   86,888
Inventories 58,491   54,373
Derivative instruments 19,498   15,839
Notes receivable, current 12,385   3,125
Other current assets            10,245               7,176
Total current assets 241,213   229,526
Property and equipment, net 220,996   222,550
Other Assets:     
Right of use operating lease assets, net 15,099   13,413
Notes receivable, noncurrent    11,641
Intangible assets, net 9,460   2,678
Goodwill 5,958   
Other assets              5,142                5,145
Total other assets 35,659   32,877
Total Assets$        497,868  $        484,953


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY		  
        
  March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		 
Current Liabilities:       
Accounts payable – trade  $  21,750    $        23,251 
Accrued liabilities 19,479   21,307 
Current portion – operating leases 4,297   3,909 
Derivative instruments 27,487   13,582 
Other current liabilities   7,168              7,553 
Total current liabilities 80,181   69,602 
        
Long-term debt 53,681   50,361 
Operating leases, net of current portion 10,705   9,382 
Other liabilities   10,336   10,394  
Total Liabilities 154,903   139,739 
        
Stockholders’ Equity:       
Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity:       
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
       
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021       
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of       
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 1   1 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized;        
74,411 and 72,778 shares issued and outstanding as of        
March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively  74    73 
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares        
authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31,       
2022 and December 31, 2021     
Additional paid-in capital 1,037,869   1,037,205 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (284)  (284)
Accumulated deficit (694,695)  (691,781)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 342,965   345,214 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$        497,868  $        484,953 


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands) (unaudited)   2022   2021 
Net income (loss)$(2,602) $4,678 
Adjustments:  
Interest expense 200   1,885 
Interest income (158)  (184)
Acquisition-related expense 875    
Asset impairments    1,200 
Depreciation and amortization expense 6,134   5,860 
Total adjustments 7,051   8,761 
Adjusted EBITDA$4,449  $13,439 


Commodity Price Performance

 Three Months Ended
March 31,
(unaudited)  2022   2021 
Renewable fuel production gallons sold (in millions) 49.2   39.0 
Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 23.3   19.0 
Third party renewable fuel gallons sold (in millions) 30.7   54.0 
Total gallons sold (in millions) 103.2   112.0 
   
Total gallons produced (in millions) 74.3   58.0 
Production capacity utilization 86%  52%
   
Average sales price per gallon$2.46  $1.94 
Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon$2.16  $1.60 
   
Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent$6.22  $4.98 
Average basis$0.64  $0.29 
Delivered corn cost$6.86  $5.27 
   
Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands) 398.8   276.9 
Essential ingredient return % (1) 36.4%  40.0%

________________
(1) Essential ingredients revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.


Segment Financials

   
(in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2022   2021 
Net sales       
        
Pekin Campus production, recorded as gross:        
Alcohol sales$116,050  $95,083 
Essential ingredient sales        55,280          45,077 
Intersegment sales        256         1,473 
Total Pekin Campus sales      171,586        141,633 


Marketing and distribution:		       
Alcohol sales, gross$53,926  $57,010 
Alcohol sales, net              351                452 
Intersegment sales           2,996             2,244 
Total marketing and distribution sales       57,273           59,706 
   
Other production, recorded as gross:  
Alcohol sales$59,805  $15,969 
Essential ingredient sales        18,938             5,143 
Intersegment sales             12                305 
Total Other production sales         78,755           21,417 


Corporate and other		        3,768                — 
Intersegment eliminations          (3,264)  (4,022)
Net sales as reported$308,118  $218,734 
        
Cost of goods sold:       
 Pekin Campus production $168,881  $128,864 
 Marketing and distribution 54,716   53,958 
 Other production 78,244   24,117 
 Corporate and other  2,872    
 Intersegment eliminations (1,368)  (2,042)
 Cost of goods sold as reported303,345   $204,897 
        
Gross profit (loss):       
Pekin Campus production$2,705  $      12,769 
Marketing and distribution 2,557   5,748 
Other production 511     (2,700)
Corporate and other         896    
Intersegment eliminations (1,896)  (1,980)
Gross profit (loss) as reported$4,773  $13,837 
        