Matrix Service Company Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

TULSA, Okla., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America, today reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2022.



Key highlights:

Project awards in the quarter of $179.7 million bring year-to-date awards to $638.7 million, an 81% increase compared to first nine months of the prior year, resulting in a book-to-bill of 1.3 year-to-date

Recent notable awards include thermal vacuum chambers, electrical infrastructure projects, construction of a borate mining facility, and early engineering for an LNG export terminal

Backlog increased to $594.2 million, an increase of 28% compared to the start of the fiscal year

Liquidity of $86.8 million and no debt

Third quarter revenue of $177.0 million and loss per fully diluted share of $1.30; adjusted loss per fully diluted share of $0.50(1) excluding one-time non-cash items



“Our revenue volume and financial performance have been impacted by delays in project starts on certain projects in our backlog as well as delays in awards of larger project work. While I am pleased that we achieved our third consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill of greater than 1.0 and have a book-to-bill of 1.3 through the first nine months of our fiscal year, I am more excited by our near-term project pipeline, which should lead to material increases in backlog over the next two quarters as larger energy infrastructure projects are awarded. In addition to the long-term need for reliable natural gas supply, recent global events underscore the urgency of accelerating these projects to support the world’s need for enhanced energy security by increasing the availability of LNG globally. Many of these projects are in our sales pipeline, and we expect them to materialize over the next six months," said John R. Hewitt, President and CEO.

"We continue to strengthen Matrix through the expansion of our shared service model to include enterprise-wide finance, accounting and human resources, and creation of a center of operational excellence to initially optimize procurement and quality, health and safety and ultimately include various project management and proposal services. This will allow us to better deliver against the opportunity set that lies ahead and also mitigate execution risk going forward.”

Earnings Summary

Revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $177.0 million, an increase of $15.0 million compared to second quarter fiscal 2022 revenue of $162.0 million. Gross margin (loss) was (1.0%) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to under recovered overheads as well as an increase in forecasted cost on two projects won in the very competitive environment during the height of the pandemic.

In the Storage and Terminals Solutions segment, a gross margin (loss) of (0.9%) for the quarter was primarily the result of under recovered overheads and the execution of smaller competitively priced capital projects.

In the Process and Industrial Facilities segment, third quarter gross margin (loss) of (0.6%) was primarily due to an increase in forecasted costs to complete a midstream gas processing project. The increase in forecasted costs was primarily due to poor performance of a, now terminated, subcontractor, which will require rework in order to meet our client's expectations.

In the Utility and Power Infrastructure segment, third quarter gross margin was (0.8%) as a result of under recovery of construction overhead costs, lower margins on capital work bid competitively, and an increase in forecasted cost on a capital project.

In the third quarter, we recorded a non-cash impairment to goodwill of $18.3 million.

We booked a $1.6 credit to restructuring costs due to a favorable settlement of a restructuring obligation related to our exit from the domestic iron and steel industry in fiscal 2020. We continued to implement our previously announced business improvement plan during the third quarter. The current phase of our plan is focused on the consolidation of transactional services, procedures and operational talent to increase our efficiency, competitiveness and profitability. Since we implemented the plan in fiscal 2020, we estimate that we have reduced our cost structure by approximately $82 million, or 30%, with one third of those reductions related to SG&A and the rest related to construction overhead, which is included in cost of revenue in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

Our effective tax rates for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 were 0.4% and 28.2%, respectively. The effective tax rate was impacted by a $7.7 million valuation allowance placed on our deferred tax assets during the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had a net loss of $34.9 million, or $1.30 per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.49 per fully diluted share, in the three months ended March 31, 2021. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, we had and adjusted net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.50 per fully diluted share compared to an adjusted loss of $11.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Backlog

Our backlog as of March 31, 2022 was $594.2 million. Project awards totaled $179.7 million and $638.7 million during the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, respectively, leading to book-to-bill ratios of 1.0 and 1.3 for the three and nine-month periods. On a segment basis, the third quarter book-to-bill was 0.4 for Utility and Power Infrastructure (0.7 year-to-date), driven largely by bookings in electrical infrastructure. For Process and Industrial Facilities, the book-to-bill was 1.5 (1.9 year-to-date) led by key awards for two thermal vacuum chamber projects, a midstream gas processing plant, a borate mining facility, and other renewable energy capital projects. For Storage and Terminal Solutions, the quarterly book-to-bill was 1.1 (1.2 year-to-date) led by midstream storage and other renewables projects. Bidding activity is strong, and while the timing of project awards can fluctuate, we expect the trend of improving backlog to continue.

The table below summarizes our awards, book-to-bill ratios and backlog by segment for our third fiscal quarter and year-to-date (in thousands, except for book-to-bill ratios):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Backlog as of March 31, 2022



Segment: Awards Book-to-Bill Awards Book-to-Bill Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 23,366 0.4 $ 115,648 0.7 $ 114,393 Process and Industrial Facilities 104,729 1.5 315,143 1.9 286,728 Storage and Terminal Solutions 51,575 1.1 207,936 1.2 193,106 Total $ 179,670 1.0 $ 638,727 1.3 $ 594,227





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 Backlog as of March 31, 2021



Segment: Awards Book-to-Bill Awards Book-to-Bill Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 49,808 1.1 $ 87,898 0.6 $ 203,300 Process and Industrial Facilities 40,836 1.0 149,732 1.1 155,430 Storage and Terminal Solutions 47,399 0.8 114,960 0.6 179,607 Total $ 138,043 0.9 $ 352,590 0.7 $ 538,337

Financial Position

At March 31, 2022, we had no debt and total liquidity of $86.8 million. Liquidity is comprised of $34.1 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents and $52.7 million of borrowing availability under the ABL Facility. The Company has $25.0 million of restricted cash to support the ABL Facility.

(1)Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted loss per share is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes the financial impact of a valuation allowance placed on our deferred tax assets, the accelerated amortization of deferred debt amendment fees associated with the prior credit agreement and restructuring costs. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section included at the end of this release for a reconciliation to loss per share.

About Matrix Service Company

Matrix Service Company (Nasdaq: MTRX), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American industrial engineering and construction contractor headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with offices located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as Sydney, Australia and Seoul, South Korea.

The Company reports its financial results in three key operating segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

With a focus on sustainability, building strong Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) practices, and living our core values, Matrix ranks among the Top Contractors by Engineering-News Record, was recognized for its Board diversification, is an active signatory to CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, and is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more about Matrix Service Company, visit matrixservicecompany.com and read our inaugural Sustainability Report.

Future events involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those we currently anticipate. The actual results for the current and future periods and other corporate developments will depend upon a number of economic, competitive and other influences, including the successful implementation of the Company's business improvement plan and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" sections and elsewhere in the Company's reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the control of the Company, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially and adversely affect the results of the Company's operations and its financial condition.

Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Revenue $ 177,003 $ 148,260 $ 507,061 $ 498,499 Cost of revenue 178,766 146,700 509,125 467,276 Gross profit (loss) (1,763 ) 1,560 (2,064 ) 31,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,041 17,179 49,592 52,031 Goodwill impairment 18,312 — 18,312 — Restructuring costs (1,578 ) 1,860 (278 ) 6,585 Operating loss (35,538 ) (17,479 ) (69,690 ) (27,393 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (204 ) (322 ) (2,705 ) (1,055 ) Interest income 19 25 69 96 Other 677 (157 ) 534 1,849 Loss before income tax expense (benefit) (35,046 ) (17,933 ) (71,792 ) (26,503 ) Provision (benefit) for federal, state and foreign income taxes (147 ) (5,060 ) 5,564 (6,002 ) Net loss $ (34,899 ) $ (12,873 ) $ (77,356 ) $ (20,501 ) Basic loss per common share $ (1.30 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.90 ) $ (0.78 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (1.30 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.90 ) $ (0.78 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,783 26,515 26,714 26,422 Diluted 26,783 26,515 26,714 26,422



Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,092 $ 83,878 Accounts receivable, less allowances (March 31, 2022—$634 and June 30, 2021—$898) 137,690 148,030 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 46,393 30,774 Inventories 6,907 7,342 Income taxes receivable 13,734 16,965 Other current assets 7,322 4,230 Total current assets 246,138 291,219 Property, plant and equipment at cost: Land and buildings 41,745 41,633 Construction equipment 93,862 94,453 Transportation equipment 49,532 50,510 Office equipment and software 43,447 42,706 Construction in progress 564 493 Total property, plant and equipment - at cost 229,150 229,795 Accumulated depreciation (168,672 ) (160,388 ) Property, plant and equipment - net 60,478 69,407 Restricted cash 25,000 — Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,811 22,412 Goodwill 42,240 60,636 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 5,228 6,614 Deferred income taxes — 5,295 Other assets, non-current 13,185 11,973 Total assets $ 413,080 $ 467,556



Matrix Service Company

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31,

2022 June 30,

2021 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 68,161 $ 60,920 Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of costs and estimated earnings 73,868 53,832 Accrued wages and benefits 23,073 21,008 Accrued insurance 6,310 6,568 Operating lease liabilities 4,928 5,747 Other accrued expenses 3,841 5,327 Total current liabilities 180,181 153,402 Deferred income taxes 32 34 Operating lease liabilities 19,630 20,771 Other liabilities, non-current 401 7,810 Total liabilities 200,244 182,017 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock—$.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 27,888,217 shares issued as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021; 26,783,265 and 26,549,438 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 279 279 Additional paid-in capital 137,886 137,575 Retained earnings 97,822 175,178 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,477 ) (6,749 ) 228,510 306,283 Less: Treasury stock, at cost — 1,104,952 shares as of March 31, 2022, and 1,338,779 shares as of June 30, 2021 (15,674 ) (20,744 ) Total stockholders' equity 212,836 285,539 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 413,080 $ 467,556



Matrix Service Company

Results of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Gross revenue Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 59,341 $ 44,720 $ 171,298 $ 157,414 Process and Industrial Facilities 69,786 43,095 167,033 141,570 Storage and Terminal Solutions 49,254 61,542 175,174 204,572 Total gross revenue $ 178,381 $ 149,357 $ 513,505 $ 503,556 Less: Inter-segment revenue Process and Industrial Facilities $ 815 $ 261 $ 3,841 $ 1,543 Storage and Terminal Solutions 563 836 2,603 3,514 Total inter-segment revenue $ 1,378 $ 1,097 $ 6,444 $ 5,057 Consolidated revenue Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 59,341 $ 44,720 $ 171,298 $ 157,414 Process and Industrial Facilities 68,971 42,834 163,192 140,027 Storage and Terminal Solutions 48,691 60,706 172,571 201,058 Total consolidated revenue $ 177,003 $ 148,260 $ 507,061 $ 498,499 Gross profit (loss) Utility and Power Infrastructure $ (492 ) $ (4,692 ) $ (7,089 ) $ 7,818 Process and Industrial Facilities (441 ) (171 ) 6,663 11,352 Storage and Terminal Solutions (458 ) 6,423 (216 ) 12,053 Corporate (372 ) — (1,422 ) — Total gross profit (loss) $ (1,763 ) $ 1,560 $ (2,064 ) $ 31,223 Selling, general and administrative expenses Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 2,910 $ 2,356 $ 9,109 $ 7,154 Process and Industrial Facilities 3,198 3,882 8,752 11,319 Storage and Terminal Solutions 4,063 4,792 12,850 13,854 Corporate 6,870 6,149 18,881 19,704 Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 17,041 $ 17,179 $ 49,592 $ 52,031 Goodwill impairment and restructuring costs Utility and Power Infrastructure $ 2,659 $ 403 $ 2,705 $ 1,226 Process and Industrial Facilities 6,856 781 6,839 3,645 Storage and Terminal Solutions 7,219 590 7,293 1,244 Corporate — 86 1,197 470 Total goodwill impairment and restructuring costs $ 16,734 $ 1,860 $ 18,034 $ 6,585 Operating income (loss) Utility and Power Infrastructure $ (6,061 ) $ (7,451 ) $ (18,903 ) $ (562 ) Process and Industrial Facilities (10,495 ) (4,834 ) (8,928 ) (3,612 ) Storage and Terminal Solutions (11,740 ) 1,041 (20,359 ) (3,045 ) Corporate (7,242 ) (6,235 ) (21,500 ) (20,174 ) Total operating loss $ (35,538 ) $ (17,479 ) $ (69,690 ) $ (27,393 )

Backlog

We define backlog as the total dollar amount of revenue that we expect to recognize as a result of performing work that has been awarded to us through a signed contract, limited notice to proceed or other type of assurance that we consider firm. The following arrangements are considered firm:

fixed-price awards;





minimum customer commitments on cost plus arrangements; and





certain time and material arrangements in which the estimated value is firm or can be estimated with a reasonable amount of certainty in both timing and amounts.



For long-term maintenance contracts with no minimum commitments and other established customer agreements, we include only the amounts that we expect to recognize as revenue over the next 12 months. For arrangements in which we have received a limited notice to proceed ("LNTP"), we include the entire scope of work in our backlog if we conclude that the likelihood of the full project proceeding as high. For all other arrangements, we calculate backlog as the estimated contract amount less revenue recognized as of the reporting date.

The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the three months ended March 31, 2022:

Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Storage and Terminal

Solutions Total (In thousands) Backlog as of December 31, 2021 $ 150,368 $ 250,970 $ 190,222 $ 591,560 Project awards 23,366 104,729 51,575 179,670 Revenue recognized (59,341 ) (68,971 ) (48,691 ) (177,003 ) Backlog as of March 31, 2022 $ 114,393 $ 286,728 $ 193,106 $ 594,227 Book-to-bill ratio(1) 0.4 1.5 1.1 1.0

____________

(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized during the period.





The following table provides a summary of changes in our backlog for the nine months ended March 31, 2022:

Utility and Power Infrastructure Process and Industrial Facilities Storage and Terminal

Solutions Total (In thousands) Backlog as of June 30, 2021 $ 170,043 $ 134,777 $ 157,741 $ 462,561 Project awards 115,648 315,143 207,936 638,727 Revenue recognized (171,298 ) (163,192 ) (172,571 ) (507,061 ) Backlog as of March 31, 2022 $ 114,393 $ 286,728 $ 193,106 $ 594,227 Book-to-bill ratio(1) 0.7 1.9 1.2 1.3

____________

(1) Calculated by dividing project awards by revenue recognized during the period.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to more clearly depict our core profitability, the following tables present our operating results after certain adjustments:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss and Diluted Loss per Common Share(1)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 Net loss, as reported $ (34,899 ) $ (12,873 ) $ (77,356 ) $ (20,501 ) Restructuring costs incurred (1,578 ) 1,860 (278 ) 6,585 Goodwill impairment 18,312 — 18,312 — Accelerated amortization of deferred debt amendment fees(2) — — 1,518 — Deferred tax asset valuation allowance(3) 7,671 — 21,869 — Tax impact of adjustments (2,911 ) (479 ) (3,636 ) (1,695 ) Adjusted net loss $ (13,405 ) $ (11,492 ) $ (39,571 ) $ (15,611 ) Loss per fully diluted share, as reported $ (1.30 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (2.90 ) $ (0.78 ) Adjusted loss per fully diluted share $ (0.50 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (1.48 ) $ (0.59 )

____________

(1) This table presents non-GAAP financial measures of our adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. The most directly comparable financial measures are net loss and net loss per diluted share, respectively, presented in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. We have presented these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they more clearly depict our core operating results during the periods presented and provide a more comparable measure of our operating results to other companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted loss per common share are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) Interest expense in fiscal 2022 included $1.5 million of accelerated amortization of deferred debt amendment fees.

(3) In determining the need for a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, the accounting standards provide that the existence of a cumulative loss over a three-year period generally precludes the use of management’s projections of future taxable income. Consequently, we have recorded a full valuation allowance against the deferred tax assets in the U.S. taxable jurisdiction in the amount of $21.9 million during fiscal 2022. These assets are primarily comprised of federal net operating losses, which have an indefinite carryforward, federal tax credits and state net operating losses. To the extent the Company generates taxable income in the future, or cumulative losses are no longer present and our future projections for growth or tax planning strategies are demonstrated, we will realize the benefit associated with the net operating losses for which the valuation allowance has been provided.





Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 (In thousands) Net loss $ (34,899 ) $ (12,873 ) $ (77,356 ) $ (20,501 ) Goodwill impairment 18,312 — 18,312 — Restructuring costs (1,578 ) 1,860 (278 ) 6,585 Stock-based compensation 2,088 2,214 5,823 6,413 Interest expense 204 322 2,705 1,055 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (147 ) (5,060 ) 5,564 (6,002 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,716 4,352 11,557 13,639 Adjusted EBITDA $ (12,304 ) $ (9,185 ) $ (33,673 ) $ 1,189

____________

(1) This table presents Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as net loss before impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, because it is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. We believe that the line item on our Consolidated Statements of Income entitled “Net loss” is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as we calculate it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, this measure is not a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. As Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain financial information compared with net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the type of events and transactions that are excluded. Adjusted EBITDA has certain material limitations as follows:

