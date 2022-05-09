ESCO Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

St. Louis, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q2 2022) compared to the second quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q2 2021).



Operating Highlight s

Q2 2022 GAAP EPS was $0.64 per share compared to $0.59 in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Adjusted EPS increased $0.09 per share (16 percent) to $0.65 per share compared to $0.56 per share in Q2 2021.

Q2 2022 Sales of $204.9 million increased $39.0 million (23.5 percent) compared to Q2 2021. Organic sales increased $27.3 million (16.5 percent) and recent acquisitions contributed $11.7 million (7.0 percent) of revenue in the quarter.

Q2 2022 Entered Orders increased $60.2 million (34 percent) over the prior year period to $236.5 million (book-to-bill of 1.15x), resulting in record ending backlog of $671 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23 million YTD 2022. Operating cash flow was negatively impacted by higher inventories to support record backlogs, supply chain challenges that reduced manufacturing output, and the timing of milestone payments.

Net debt (total borrowings less cash on hand) was $142 million, resulting in a 1.27x leverage ratio and $546 million in liquidity at March 31, 2022.





Vic Richey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our global team delivered strong orders, sales, and earnings growth in Q2. I was particularly pleased to see increased activity from our North American utility customers drive revenue growth and margin improvement in our USG segment. In A&D, it was also encouraging to see our Q2 commercial aerospace revenue at the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. Overall, the combination of meaningful organic growth and the contribution of recent acquisitions helped us deliver record Q2 revenue of $205 million and 16 percent growth in Adjusted EPS.

“The quarter was not without its challenges, as supply chain issues and wage and material cost inflation continue to present headwinds. Our teams continue to work diligently to navigate supply chain issues and implement price increases to offset the impacts of inflation. These actions enabled us to exceed earnings expectations in the quarter. It is through the hard work and dedication of our employees that we were able overcome these economic disruptions to support our customers and deliver meaningfully improved operating results.

“We continue to see strong entered orders across our commercial aerospace, electric utility, renewables and Test end-markets. Our year-to-date orders of $461 million are up 38% over the prior year, resulting in record backlog which gives us confidence in our ability to deliver our stated revenue and earnings goals for 2022. Our end-market exposure is favorable and we are well-positioned to deliver profitable long-term growth and shareholder value as market demand continues to recover.”

Segment Performance

A erospace & D efense (A&D)

Sales increased $2.3 million (3 percent) to $84.8 million in Q2 2022 from $82.5 million in Q2 2021. Commercial aerospace sales increased $7.2 million (30 percent) to $31 million, partially offset by lower Navy and industrial sales at VACCO compared to the prior year quarter.

EBIT decreased $2.7 million in Q2 2022 to $14.3 million from $17.0 million in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBIT decreased $2.5 million in Q2 2022 to $14.5 million (17.1 percent margin) from $17.0 million (20.7 percent margin) in Q2 2021. The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue at VACCO and unfavorable product mix in the aerospace business. We expect A&D’s continuing order strength and record backlog to drive revenue growth and margin expansion in the second half of the year.

Entered Orders were $95 million in Q2 2022 (book-to-bill of 1.11x) compared to $88 million in Q2 2021. The order strength was driven by the continuing recovery of commercial aerospace, the 737 production ramp, increased MRO activity, and business jet orders. The 7 percent increase in orders over the prior year quarter resulted in ending backlog of $397 million.





U tility Solutions Group (USG)

Sales increased $24.6 million (62 percent) to $64.2 million in Q2 2022 from $39.6 million in Q2 2021. Doble organic sales increased $12.4 million (39.0 percent) as demand from North American utility customers rebounded sharply. In addition, Phenix and Altanova contributed $10.4 million in revenue and NRG sales increased $1.8 million (23 percent) as the strength in the renewables end-market continues.

EBIT increased $4.6 million in Q2 2022 to $11.3 million from $6.7 million in Q2 2021. Adjusted EBIT increased $5.8 million in Q2 2022 to $11.3 million (17.7 percent margin) from $5.5 million (13.8 percent margin) in Q2 2021. The margin increase was primarily driven by leverage on higher revenue and price increases, partially offset by wage and material cost inflation and expenses related to the return of trade shows and customer events.

Entered Orders were $86 million in Q2 2022 (book-to-bill of 1.35x). Orders increased $43 million (98 percent) over the prior year quarter and resulted in ending backlog of $117 million. Doble core electric utility orders increased $27 million (76 percent) reflecting broad strength across the product portfolio, including a large long-term contract for upgraded Doble Universal Controller™ (DUC) hardware and service, protection testing orders, and service contract renewals. Phenix and Altanova added $13 million, and NRG renewables orders increased $3 million (40 percent) compared to the prior year.





Test

Sales increased $12.1 million (28 percent) to $55.9 million in Q2 2022 from $43.8 million in Q2 2021, due to increased volume related to medical shielding, power filters, and test and measurement projects in the U.S and China.

EBIT increased $2.8 million in Q2 2022 to $8.5 million (15.2 percent margin) from $5.7 million (13.0 percent margin) in Q2 2021. The increase in profitability was driven by higher volume and price increases, which more than offset material cost and wage inflation.

Entered Orders were $55 million in Q2 2022 (book-to-bill of .99x) compared to $44 million in Q2 2021. The order growth was driven by domestic medical shielding and global demand for test and measurement projects. The $11 million (25 percent) increase in Q2 2022 orders resulted in an ending backlog of $157 million.





Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced in our August 9, 2021 press release, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase program. During Q2 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 113,000 shares for $8 million. As of March 31, 2022, the Company has repurchased approximately 229,000 shares for $18 million.

Dividend Payment

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on July 19, 2022 to stockholders of record on July 5, 2022.

Board of Directors

Effective May 4, 2022, the Company added an additional independent director, Janice L. Hess, to the Company’s Board of Directors. She was also named to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors.

Since 2014, Ms. Hess has been the President of the Engineered Systems Segment (ESS) and Teledyne Brown Engineering of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), a diversified multinational company which provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets that require advanced technology and high reliability. She has full responsibility for ESS strategic positioning, growth, and profitability. Serving energy, space, maritime, and defense markets, ESS designs, develops and delivers a diverse array of advanced technology-driven solutions, systems, products, and services for complex and harsh environments. She previously served in a number of positions of increasing financial, operational, and executive responsibility with Teledyne from 2000 to 2014, including as ESS’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

She was selected to serve on the Company’s Board on the basis of her four decades of operational, financial, and leadership experience, her commitment to continuous improvement, and her performance in growing traditional, adjacent, and emerging markets similar to those served by the Company, which will enable her to assist the Board in guiding Company strategy at the highest level.

Ms. Hess has a BSBA in Accounting from Auburn University. She holds a Certificate in Management from the University of Virginia’s Darden Graduate School of Business, as well as a professional designation in Advanced Government Contracting. She is a Certified Public Accountant in Alabama (inactive) and a graduate of Leadership Alabama.

Business Outlook – 202 2

Management’s expectations for 2022 remain consistent with the details outlined in our November 18, 2021 release. Our 2022 guidance represents meaningful growth in sales, Adjusted EBIT, and Adjusted EBITDA across each of the Company’s business segments.

Our year-to-date results have generally matched our expectations as presented in November. Consistent with prior years and our November guidance, our revenue and earnings will be more second half weighted and reflect a significant ramp compared to the first half of the year. With solid backlog driving revenue growth and improving margins, we are on track to deliver our stated goal for the year of adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.10 to $3.20. Our expectation is for Q3 Adjusted EPS in the range of $0.84 to $0.91 per share, representing growth of 25 to 35 percent over the prior year.

F orward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the timing and magnitude of recovery in the Company’s end markets, the continuing impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s results, sales, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, cash flow, results of cost reduction efforts, margins, growth, the financial success of the Company, the strength of its end markets, the outlook for the A&D, Test and USG segments, the ability to increase shareholder value, the timing and success of acquisition efforts, internal investments in new products and solutions, the impacts of inflation, the long-term success of the Company, and any other statements which are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021; the availability and acceptance of viable COVID-19 vaccines by enough of the U.S. and world’s population to curtail the pandemic; the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of known or unknown COVID-19 variants including labor shortages, facility closures, shelter in place policies or quarantines, material shortages, transportation delays, termination or delays of Company contracts, and the inability of our suppliers or customers to perform; the impacts of Executive Order 14042 and other vaccine mandates on our employees and businesses; the impacts of natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties; the success of the Company’s acquisition efforts; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; labor disputes; changes in U.S. tax laws and regulations; other changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and foreign taxation; changes in interest rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration of recently acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financials Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share (EPS) excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, which were ($0.01) per share in Q2 2022.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, Navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for Navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2022 Three Months

Ended

March 31,

2021 Net Sales $ 204,928 165,894 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 128,375 103,553 Selling, general and administrative expenses 47,959 38,746 Amortization of intangible assets 6,510 4,917 Interest expense 1,020 432 Other (income) expenses, net (604 ) (1,903 ) Total costs and expenses 183,260 145,745 Earnings before income taxes 21,668 20,149 Income tax expense 5,085 4,745 Net earnings $ 16,583 15,404 Diluted EPS: Diluted - GAAP Net earnings $ 0.64 0.59 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Net earnings $ 0.65 (1 ) 0.56 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 26,045 26,201 (1 ) Q2 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.01 per share of after-tax charges associated with the NEco acquisition inventory step-up charge and Corporate acquisition related costs. (2 ) Q2 2021 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax income associated with the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility partially offset by charges related to the Doble Manta facility consolidation.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2021 Net Sales $ 381,938 328,568 Cost and Expenses: Cost of sales 236,680 203,175 Selling, general and administrative expenses 94,594 79,746 Amortization of intangible assets 12,977 9,865 Interest expense 1,753 973 Other (income) expenses, net (571 ) (1,880 ) Total costs and expenses 345,433 291,879 Earnings before income taxes 36,505 36,689 Income tax expense 8,398 8,467 Net earnings $ 28,107 28,222 Diluted EPS: Diluted - GAAP Net earnings $ 1.08 1.08 Diluted - As Adjusted Basis Net earnings $ 1.11 (1 ) 1.08 (2 ) Diluted average common shares O/S: 26,098 26,192 (1 ) YTD Q2 2022 Adjusted EPS excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate acquisition related costs. (2 ) YTD Q2 2021 Adjusted EPS excludes after-tax income associated with the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility offset by charges related to the Doble Manta facility consolidation and ATM acquisition inventory step-up.

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 84,821 82,528 84,821 82,528 USG 64,191 39,555 64,191 39,555 Test 55,916 43,811 55,916 43,811 Totals $ 204,928 165,894 204,928 165,894 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 14,349 17,006 14,489 17,046 USG 11,314 6,725 11,331 5,461 Test 8,494 5,688 8,494 5,688 Corporate (11,469 ) (8,838 ) (11,344 ) (8,548 ) Consolidated EBIT 22,688 20,581 22,970 19,647 Less: Interest expense (1,020 ) (432 ) (1,020 ) (432 ) Less: Income tax expense (5,085 ) (4,745 ) (5,150 ) (4,530 ) Net earnings $ 16,583 15,404 16,800 14,685 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $16.8 million in Q2 2022 which excludes $0.01 per share of after-tax charges associated with the NEco acquisition inventory step-up charge and Corporate acquisition related costs. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $14.7 million in Q2 2021 which excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax income associated with the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility partially offset by charges related to the Doble Manta facility consolidation. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: Adjusted Adjusted Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Consolidated EBITDA $ 34,808 30,684 35,090 29,750 Less: Depr & Amort (12,120 ) (10,103 ) (12,120 ) (10,103 ) Consolidated EBIT 22,688 20,581 22,970 19,647 Less: Interest expense (1,020 ) (432 ) (1,020 ) (432 ) Less: Income tax expense (5,085 ) (4,745 ) (5,150 ) (4,530 ) Net earnings $ 16,583 15,404 16,800 14,685





ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) GAAP As Adjusted YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales Aerospace & Defense $ 155,065 149,144 155,065 149,144 USG 127,676 94,095 127,676 94,095 Test 99,197 85,329 99,197 85,329 Totals $ 381,938 328,568 381,938 328,568 EBIT Aerospace & Defense $ 24,304 25,266 24,639 25,626 USG 24,705 19,456 25,172 18,842 Test 12,459 11,030 12,459 11,030 Corporate (23,210 ) (18,090 ) (22,905 ) (17,740 ) Consolidated EBIT 38,258 37,662 39,365 37,758 Less: Interest expense (1,753 ) (973 ) (1,753 ) (973 ) Less: Income tax (8,398 ) (8,467 ) (8,653 ) (8,489 ) Net earnings $ 28,107 28,222 28,959 28,296 Note 1: Adjusted net earnings were $29.0 million in YTD Q2 2022 which excludes $0.03 per share of after-tax charges associated with the Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate acquisition related costs. Note 2: Adjusted net earnings were $28.3 million in YTD Q2 2021 which excludes income from the final settlement on the sale of the Doble Watertown facility offset by charges related to the Doble Manta facility consolidation and ATM acquisition inventory step-up. EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings: Adjusted Adjusted YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 YTD Q2 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated EBITDA $ 62,550 57,777 63,657 57,873 Less: Depr & Amort (24,292 ) (20,115 ) (24,292 ) (20,115 ) Consolidated EBIT 38,258 37,662 39,365 37,758 Less: Interest expense (1,753 ) (973 ) (1,753 ) (973 ) Less: Income tax expense (8,398 ) (8,467 ) (8,653 ) (8,489 ) Net earnings $ 28,107 28,222 28,959 28,296

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 September 30,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,324 56,232 Accounts receivable, net 140,497 146,341 Contract assets 111,453 93,771 Inventories 175,152 147,148 Other current assets 31,972 22,662 Total current assets 513,398 466,154 Property, plant and equipment, net 156,963 154,265 Intangible assets, net 407,203 409,250 Goodwill 508,406 504,853 Operating lease assets 30,139 31,846 Other assets 9,677 10,977 $ 1,625,786 1,577,345 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current maturities of long-term debt $ 20,000 20,000 Accounts payable 71,811 56,669 Contract liabilities 108,629 106,045 Other current liabilities 77,355 92,281 Total current liabilities 277,795 274,995 Deferred tax liabilities 82,187 73,560 Non-current operating lease liabilities 26,302 28,032 Other liabilities 42,329 47,062 Long-term debt 176,000 134,000 Shareholders' equity 1,021,173 1,019,696 $ 1,625,786 1,577,345

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2022 Six Months

Ended

March 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 28,107 28,222 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,292 20,115 Stock compensation expense 3,428 2,745 Changes in assets and liabilities (41,451 ) 9,179 Gain on sale of building and land 0 (1,950 ) Effect of deferred taxes 8,627 (989 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,003 57,322 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (15,592 ) (6,684 ) Capital expenditures (20,715 ) (13,153 ) Additions to capitalized software (4,727 ) (3,973 ) Proceeds from sale of building and land 0 1,950 Net cash used by investing activities (41,034 ) (21,860 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 88,000 34,000 Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (46,000 ) (74,368 ) Dividends paid (4,150 ) (4,167 ) Purchases of common stock into treasury (17,878 ) 0 Other (2,719 ) 0 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 17,253 (44,535 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,130 ) 2,166 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,908 ) (6,907 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 56,232 52,560 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 54,324 45,653

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Backlog And Entered Orders - Q2 2022 Aerospace & Defense USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 1/1/22 $ 387,173 94,382 157,844 639,399 Entered Orders 94,550 86,485 55,443 236,478 Sales (84,821 ) (64,191 ) (55,916 ) (204,928 ) Ending Backlog - 3/31/22 $ 396,902 116,676 157,371 670,949 Backlog And Entered Orders - YTD Q2 2022 Aerospace & Defense USG Test Total Beginning Backlog - 10/1/21 $ 367,216 91,631 133,176 592,023 Entered Orders 184,751 152,721 123,392 460,864 Sales (155,065 ) (127,676 ) (99,197 ) (381,938 ) Ending Backlog - 3/31/22 $ 396,902 116,676 157,371 670,949

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2022 EPS – GAAP Basis – Q2 2022 $ 0.64 Adjustments (defined below) 0.01 EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2022 $ 0.65 Adjustments exclude $0.01 per share consisting of NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate related acquisition costs in the second quarter of 2022. The $0.01 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $282K of pre-tax charges offset by $65K of tax benefit for net impact of $217K. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q2 2021 EPS GAAP Basis – Q2 2021 $ 0.59 Adjustments (defined below) (0.03 ) EPS – As Adjusted Basis – Q2 2021 $ 0.56 Adjustments exclude $0.03 per share consisting of income associated with the final settlement from the sale of the Doble Watertown facility partially offset by charges related to the Doble Manta facility consolidation in the second quarter of 2021. The $0.03 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $934K of pre-tax income offset by $215K of tax expense for net impact of $719K. EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – YTD Q2 2022 EPS – GAAP Basis – YTD Q2 2022 $ 1.08 Adjustments (defined below) 0.03 EPS – As Adjusted Basis – YTD Q2 2022 $ 1.11 Adjustments exclude $0.03 per share consisting of Altanova & NEco acquisition inventory step-up charges and Corporate related acquisition costs in the first six months of 2022. The $0.03 of EPS adjustments per share consists of $1,107K of pre-tax charges offset by $255K of tax benefit for net impact of $852K.



