Biomea Fusion to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, announced that Thomas Butler, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in a fireside chat at the live Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, May 11th at 4:00pm Pacific Time.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/ and will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent -binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

