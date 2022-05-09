Lafayette Home Sale Proceeds to be Given to Charity

Lafayette, California, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Lafayette’s finest properties has hit the market for $7,500,000 with the sellers vowing to donate all sale proceeds to charity, a first for the prestigious enclave of Lafayette. The 8,080-sq.ft., five-bedroom home located at 6 Tofflemire Drive is represented by top-agent Ann Newton Cane of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. The sprawling residence, located on just over an acre, was designed by architect James Coy and Associates and is ideal for a family compound or multi-generational estate, complete with guest house, vineyard and wine house, a greenhouse, and established gardens designed by Matsutani and Company.

The sellers are Marilyn and Jerry Burke of the Julia Burke Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation organized for charitable and educational purposes. The foundation, named after the founders’ late daughter Julia Burke, aims to work with established charities in the United States and around the globe to better education, healthcare, safety and to help at-risk individuals, among many other initiatives, and has worked with the likes of Paul McCartney, Princess Diana, and many notable others on numerous charitable endeavors. The sale of their long-time estate in Lafayette marks another generous and life-changing contribution to their charity and grant recipients.

“Our daughter Julia lived her 16 years in this home. She was always interested in helping people left behind by their political and economic systems. In her memory, we are excited to give the proceeds from her childhood home to the Foundation which supports causes of interest to her,” said Marilyn Burke.

“This home is the pinnacle of Lafayette living, a one-of-a-kind sanctuary with impeccable design and custom finishes throughout. We were thrilled to bring it to market and help to facilitate the sale which will help so many in return. It is a privilege to work with these exceptional clients and to provide an exceptional gift to those in need,” says Ann Newton Cane.

For additional information, please visit 6TofflemireDrive.com or contact Ann Newton Cane:

Phone: 415.999.0253

Email: A.NewtonCane@ggsir.com

Lic #: 02084093

For media inquiries, please email MediaInquiries@ggsir.com

About Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty:

Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty has over 450 agents in 23 offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area serving the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.GoldenGateSIR.com

Attachments