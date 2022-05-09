Carole A. Feuerman, Master of Hyperrealism, Premieres New Solo Show 'My Stories'

VENICE, Italy, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carole A. Feuerman returns to Venice for the occasion of My Stories, her solo show in the Church of the Pietà, in parallel with the Biennale di Arte, Venezia. The show continues until November 27, 2022. Presented by Bel-Air Fine Art, her exhibition focuses on the human body through the double treatment of the immediate to eternity, to reveal the expressive path of the artist who has founded and marked the history of hyperrealist sculpture over the last 50 years.

My Stories is a summation of the artist's narrative, ranging from her childhood to her more recent encounters in which she captivates the essence of a person's feelings in a single pose. Her journey is revealed through the dialogue with the exhibition space of the Church of the Pietà, also known as "Vivaldi's Church," because this is where the great Maestro worked.

The artist subtends a part of herself in each work to bring out universal feelings of survival, strength, and perseverance. In her sculptures 'Serenity' and 'Perseverance', the inspiration is linked to a specific feeling that is reflected in the movement of the sculptures. 'Eyes Open', created during the pandemic, is precisely in the divergence between the title and the work, depicting a woman with her eyes closed, that the artist invites us to reflect on these tumultuous times.

The exhibition is curated by Paolo De Grandis and Carlotta Scarpa, of PDG Arte Communications, and is organized by Bel-Air Fine Art.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Feuerman is an American sculptor and author working in hyperrealism. She is one of the three artists credited with starting the movement in the late 1970s. She is known for her figurative works of swimmers and dancers. She is the only artist to make this type of life-like outdoor sculptures and the only woman to sculpt in this style.

Her work has been included in exhibitions globally, from Central Park to Avenue George V, and from the Smithsonian to the Galleria d'Arte Moderna and recently to the Palazzo Reale in Milan. Her work is in the collections of 31 museums and owned by the City of Peekskill, New York, the City of Sunnyvale, California, Former President Clinton, Frederick R. Weisman Foundation, Steven Cohen, Maluma, Alexandre Grendene Bartelle, and the Forbes Magazine Collection.

She has taught, lectured, and given workshops at the Metropolitan Museum, and the Guggenheim Museum. In 2011, she founded the Carole A. Feuerman Sculpture Foundation.

Image 1: Perseverance





'Perseverance' at Santa Maria della Pietà

















'Serenissima' at Santa Maria della Pietà





'Serenissima' at Santa Maria della Pietà

















Image 3: Justice and Serenity





'Justice' and 'Serenity' at InParadiso Art Gallery









