Battalion Oil Corporation Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

HOUSTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSE American: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022.

Key Highlights

Meeting or exceeding performance targets on drilling and completion activities year to date

Mitigating cost increases and material shortages through increased operational and capital efficiencies

Continued robust commodity pricing offering opportunity to layer on new hedges at attractive prices

Ample liquidity to execute on 2022 capital program

Recently began flowing back on first wells of 2022 capital program



Management Comments

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “As we entered 2022, our goal was clear: ramp up activity and drive significant growth in daily production and cash flow while remaining committed to capital discipline and operational efficiency. I am pleased to say we are delivering on all operational fronts and we are well on our way to achieving our 2022 goals.”

Mr. Little continued, “With the first wells from our capital program flowing back, we expect to begin driving significant cash flow growth as we burn off below market hedges and layer on new ones at attractive prices. As we continue to move through 2022 and turn additional wells online, we will continue to prioritize capital discipline and operational efficiency and will remain diligent in our efforts to mitigate risks caused by inflationary pressures, supply chain disruption, or shifts in the geopolitical landscape.”

Results of Operations

Average daily net production and total operating revenue during the first quarter 2022 were 14,767 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boepd”) (50% oil) and $81.6 million, respectively, as compared to production and revenue of 14,333 Boepd (56% oil) and $55.5 million, respectively, during the first quarter 2021. In February 2021, we temporarily shut-in production due to inclement weather. The estimated decrease in average daily oil and natural gas production associated with this temporary shut-in was approximately 1,300 Boe/d in the first three months of 2021. The increase in revenues in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the first quarter 2021 is primarily attributable to an approximate $18.42 per Boe increase in average realized prices (excluding the impact of hedges).

Excluding the impact of hedges, Battalion realized 99% of the average NYMEX oil price during the first quarter of 2022. Realized hedge losses totaled approximately $32.8 million during the first quarter 2022.

Lease operating and workover expense was $9.32 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022 and $7.77 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted G&A was $3.30 per Boe in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.24 per Boe in the first quarter of 2021 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information).

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 of $92.7 million and a net loss per basic and diluted share of $5.69. After adjusting for selected items, the Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the first quarter of 2022 of $3.5 million, or a $0.22 loss per basic and diluted share (see Selected Item Review and Reconciliation for additional information). Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $11.8 million as compared to $15.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $200.0 million of indebtedness outstanding, approximately $1.6 million of letters of credit outstanding and up to $35.0 million in delayed draw term loans available to be drawn under our Term Loan Agreement. Total liquidity on March 31, 2022, inclusive of $43.5 million of cash and cash equivalents, was $78.5 million. On April 29, 2022, the Company borrowed the $20.0 million available under the first delayed draw of the Term Loan Agreement.

Conference Call Information

Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. To access the live conference call, local participants may dial +1 (646) 828-8193. All other participants may dial (888) 220-8474 for toll free. The confirmation code for the live conference call is 2126195. The live conference call will also be available through the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors tab. The replay for the event will be available on the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investors tab through June 30, 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects”, “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “possible”, or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “will”, “should”, or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or through the Company’s website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 62,524 $ 41,270 Natural gas 8,881 9,087 Natural gas liquids 10,003 4,909 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 81,408 55,266 Other 194 252 Total operating revenues 81,602 55,518 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 11,524 9,467 Workover and other 865 560 Taxes other than income 4,951 3,192 Gathering and other 15,255 13,171 General and administrative 4,985 4,827 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,220 10,595 Total operating expenses 47,800 41,812 Income (loss) from operations 33,802 13,706 Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts (123,858 ) (45,711 ) Interest expense and other (2,688 ) (1,370 ) Total other income (expenses) (126,546 ) (47,081 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (92,744 ) (33,375 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — — Net income (loss) $ (92,744 ) $ (33,375 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (5.69 ) $ (2.06 ) Diluted $ (5.69 ) $ (2.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,303 16,232 Diluted 16,303 16,232





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,487 $ 46,864 Accounts receivable, net 43,375 36,806 Assets from derivative contracts 3,596 1,383 Restricted cash 150 1,495 Prepaids and other 1,268 1,366 Total current assets 91,876 87,914 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 593,525 569,886 Unevaluated 64,885 64,305 Gross oil and natural gas properties 658,410 634,191 Less - accumulated depletion (349,843 ) (339,776 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 308,567 294,415 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 3,627 3,467 Less - accumulated depreciation (1,079 ) (1,035 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,548 2,432 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 5,195 2,515 Operating lease right of use assets 631 721 Other assets 1,973 2,270 Total assets $ 410,790 $ 390,267 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 81,370 $ 62,826 Liabilities from derivative contracts 103,232 58,322 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 85 Operating lease liabilities 373 369 Total current liabilities 189,975 121,602 Long-term debt, net 177,463 181,565 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 58,166 7,144 Asset retirement obligations 12,005 11,896 Operating lease liabilities 258 352 Other 1,971 4,003 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,337,030 and 16,273,913 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 332,178 332,187 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (361,228 ) (268,484 ) Total stockholders’ equity (29,048 ) 63,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 410,790 $ 390,267





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (92,744 ) $ (33,375 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,220 10,595 Stock-based compensation, net 384 594 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 91,038 36,052 Amortization of deferred loan costs 899 — Reorganization items (744 ) — Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 12,809 4,568 Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (2,032 ) — Other income (expense) — (117 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 19,830 18,317 Changes in working capital (7,783 ) (4,959 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,047 13,358 Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (15,684 ) (13,792 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties — 1,076 Funds held in escrow and other (160 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (15,844 ) (12,719 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings — 16,000 Repayments of borrowings (85 ) (19,000 ) Debt issuance costs (379 ) — Other (461 ) (263 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (925 ) (3,263 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,722 ) (2,624 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,359 4,295 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 43,637 $ 1,671





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 670 719 Natural gas (MMcf) 2,315 2,133 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 273 215 Total (MBoe) 1,329 1,290 Average daily production (Boe/d) 14,767 14,333 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 93.32 $ 57.40 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.84 4.26 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 36.64 22.83 Total per Boe 61.26 42.84 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ (46.64 ) $ (13.17 ) Natural gas (per Mcf) (0.68 ) (0.09 ) Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — — Total per Boe (24.70 ) (7.49 ) Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 46.68 $ 44.23 Natural gas (per Mcf) 3.16 4.17 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 36.64 22.83 Total per Boe 36.56 35.35 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 8.67 $ 7.34 Workover and other 0.65 0.43 Taxes other than income 3.73 2.47 Gathering and other 11.48 10.21 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 3.30 3.24 Depletion 7.57 8.02 (1) Represents general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 3.75 $ 3.74 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.29 ) (0.46 ) Non-recurring charges and other: Cash (0.16 ) (0.04 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 3.30 $ 3.24 Total operating costs, as reported $ 28.28 $ 24.19 Total adjusting items (0.45 ) (0.50 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(3) $ 27.83 $ 23.69





(2) General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plan, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring charges and other. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.

(3) Represents lease operating expense, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ (92,744 ) $ (33,375 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 82,901 $ 34,811 Natural gas 8,137 1,241 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 91,038 36,052 Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (2,032 ) — Non-recurring charges and other 217 52 Selected items, before income taxes 89,223 36,104 Income tax effect of selected items — — Selected items, net of tax 89,223 36,104 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (1) $ (3,521 ) $ 2,729 Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (5.69 ) $ (2.06 ) Impact of selected items 5.47 2.23 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.17 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (5.69 ) $ (2.06 ) Impact of selected items 5.47 2.23 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (1)(2) $ (0.22 ) $ 0.17 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 12,047 $ 13,358 Changes in working capital 7,783 4,959 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 19,830 18,317 Cash components of selected items (11,848 ) (4,516 ) Income tax effect of selected items — — Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (1) $ 7,982 $ 13,801





(1) Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management’s belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance.

(2) The impact of selected items for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.3 million and 16.4 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

Net income (loss), as reported $ (92,744 ) $ (33,375 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 4,721 1,496 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,220 10,595 Stock-based compensation 384 594 Interest income — (125 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 91,038 36,052 Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (2,032 ) — Non-recurring charges and other 217 48 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 11,804 $ 15,285





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Net income (loss), as reported $ (92,744 ) $ 25,935 $ 13,052 $ (33,929 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 4,721 3,215 1,904 1,838 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,220 12,679 10,885 11,249 Stock-based compensation 384 450 481 485 Interest income — (1 ) (3 ) (84 ) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt — 122 (2,068 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 91,038 (21,332 ) (1,816 ) 34,817 Change in fair value of Change of Control Call Option (2,032 ) — — — Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 217 (718 ) 559 (275 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 11,804 $ 20,350 $ 22,994 $ 14,101 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1) $ 69,249





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance.







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Net income (loss), as reported $ (33,375 ) $ (63,757 ) $ (153,125 ) $ (127,316 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,496 1,853 1,964 1,842 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 10,595 13,886 15,755 14,382 Full cost ceiling impairment — 26,702 128,336 60,107 Stock-based compensation 594 785 620 786 Interest income (125 ) (171 ) (273 ) (232 ) Restructuring — — — 2,162 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 36,052 30,172 21,128 67,221 Rig termination and stacking charges — — — 3,383 Non-recurring charges (credits) and other 48 (658 ) 210 880 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 15,285 $ 8,812 $ 14,615 $ 23,215 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(2) $ 61,927





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management’s belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion’s performance.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30,2020 and June 30,2020 includes approximately $6.6 million and $16.4 million of net proceeds, respectively, from hedge monetizations that occurred during the periods.