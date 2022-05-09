Getty Images Photojournalists Honored as Winners at the 2022 Pulitzer Prize

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

NEW YORK, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Getty Images photographers received top honors at the 2022 Pulitzer Prize competition, the highest national honor in journalism and the arts.



Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry have been named winners in the Breaking News Photography category for their extensive coverage documenting the January 6th attack of the U.S. Capitol.

“At Getty Images, we believe in moving the world, and we are incredibly proud of Win, Drew, Spencer, Samuel and Jon for the dedication they bring to their work,” said Getty Images VP of Global News Pancho Bernasconi. “The images produced by our team during the events on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol are a testament to their talent, courage and belief in the power of imagery.”

To view the winners of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize competition, visit https://www.pulitzer.org/prize-winners-by-year/2022.