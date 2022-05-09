Non Printed Thermal Paper Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 5.13 billion by 2026 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global non printed thermal paper market is expected to grow from USD 3.21 billion in 2018 to USD 5.13 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period 2019-2026.

Increasing demand for non printed thermal paper in the various industry verticals is positively influencing the market in the recent years. Growing retail sector across the globe is expected to augment the demand for non printed thermal paper industry in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the emergence of new supermarket and hypermarket, and increasing usage of non printed thermal papers in ATM rolls, bill receipts and cash registers, is anticipated to increase the demand for the product in the upcoming years. Rising importance of labelling in the food & beverage industry and pharmaceutical industry with the aim of providing detail information about consumables without alterations, is further boosting the demand for the non printed thermal paper market.

Non printed thermal paper, also referred as an audit roll is a special fine paper that is coated with a material formulated to change colour, when exposed to the heat. It is used in the thermal printers predominantly in lightweight and inexpensive devices such as cash registers, credit card terminals, and adding machines. The surface of the paper is coated with the solid state mixture of suitable matrix and dye, which is a combination of fluoran leucodye.

Global non printed thermal paper market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for labels and increasing POS terminal industry across the globe. However, rising number of electronic commercial transactions, online shopping, and increasing e wallets penetration is anticipated to hamper the non printed thermal paper market growth over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global non printed thermal paper market include Koehler Paper Group, Jujo Thermal Ltd. Ricoh Company Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills (MPM) Limited, Appvion Inc., NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA) Inc., PG Paper Company, and PM Company LLC, among others. To enhance their market position in the global non printed thermal paper market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in January 2019, Ricoh Company Ltd., announced the expansion of it thermal business in Europe and will invest about USD 27 million in Ricoh Industrie France S.A.S. to double its coater production capacity, which applies thermal coatings onto paper and the product is likely to start in June 2020.

For instance, in November 2019, Oji Holdings Corporation announced that the company is increasing its thermal paper capacity in Brazil with its Brazilian subsidiary Oji Papéis Especiais Ltda. The company has invested around USD 112 million to upgrade existing coater facilities and to install new coater at its mill in Brazil.

The direct thermal segment held the largest market share of 54.91% in 2018

Type segment classified into direct thermal, thermal transfer, and others. The direct thermal segment held the largest market share of 54.91% in 2018, owing to adoption of direct thermal paper in various industry verticals. Direct thermal printer utilizes a thermal print head to apply the heat to the print label, as these elements are in direct contact with the label material. The face sheet of direct thermal labels is chemically treated to darken when warmed. Thus, the image gets created in the path of print head. This functionality eliminates the need for ink toners, or printing ribbons.

The POS segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period Application segment is segmented into POS, tags & labels, lottery & gaming, and others. The POS segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period. The thermal paper is used for point of sale terminals and applications in retail businesses for printing receipts, bills, and other receipt. This is because, thermal printing is fast and noiseless and universal choice for POS terminals, owing to the speed of printing, which helps when there is long que at the cash counter. Majority of the thermal paper rolls used in the receipt printing are the economically priced with prints likely to fade over the time.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Non Printed Thermal Paper Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of 36.15% in the year 2018. The growth is mainly attributed by presence of many well-established key vendors in the region. In addition to this, increasing demand for non printed thermal papers for food and pharmaceutical industry in the developed economies such as Canada and U.S. further driving the growth of market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is likely to grow at highest CAGR of 6.95% over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to huge retail industry in the developing countries such as India and China. In addition to this, increasing supermarket, hypermarket, and speciality stores on the domestic level in India, further providing potential opportunities for the non printed thermal paper manufacturers to enter and invest in the India.

About the report:

The global non printed thermal paper market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (K Tons), Consumption (K Tons), Export (K Tons), and import (K Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

