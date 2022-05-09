Vacation Rental Activity is Exploding in the Ozark Region

BRANSON, Mo., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of short-term rentals in the Ozark region has doubled over the past two years, and dozens of new vacation-oriented developments are in the works. Because of this explosion, VRM Intel will be bringing its popular vacation rental conference to Branson, Missouri, on May 18 for the first time.

In Branson, the number of vacation rentals catapulted from 2,002 homes in 2020 to 4,566 in 2022, according to AirDNA, with hundreds more new vacation homes in development. And they're not alone. The Broken Bow, Hot Springs, and Lake Ozark markets have doubled since April 2020, with average daily rates up over 30 percent across the region.

The massive growth has gained national attention, and VRM Intel, the leading vacation rental industry magazine, is bringing together cabin rental companies, condo rental companies, short-term rental companies, homeowners, real estate agents, investors, and destination marketing organizations to discuss the latest information about the $13 billion vacation rental industry.

"In 2022, vacation markets in the Ozarks, including Branson, are seeing some of the highest growth rates in the entire U.S.," said Amy Hinote, founder and editor-in-chief of VRM Intel. "From Broken Bow and Hot Springs to Branson and Lake of the Ozarks, the entire Ozark region is seeing explosive growth in every category, including new construction. As a result, our magazine decided to host a regional event in the area to discuss professional vacation rental management, new technology advancements, recent development, and the data we're seeing about future performance and booking activity."

The VRM Intel Live event will be an action-packed conference day filled with breakfast, lunch, workshops, classes, vendors, speakers, shopping, and networking. During this one-day event, we will discuss recent changes and key information for vacation rental success, such as opportunity zones, 1031 exchanges, tax benefits, performance data, regulations, technology, marketing, staffing, and insurance.

"Our speakers and guests find these events to be fun and informative, so it is our pleasure to be able to bring this conference to the Ozark region as we have done in other vacation areas such as Breckenridge, Destin, Gatlinburg, Lake Tahoe, Oregon, and the Outer Banks," said Hinote.

As stated by Mike Harrington, founder and CEO of Carolina Retreats, "If you can make it to a VRM Intel Live event as a professional in the vacation or short-term rental industry, do it."

The one-day-only conference will take place at Chateau on the Lake, 415 N. State Hwy 265 Branson, MO 65616, on May 18, 2022, and feature over 30 speakers, including Lino Maldonado, President of BeHome24; David Krauss, CEO of Rent Responsibly; Valerie Budd, CEO, Rent Branson; Ben Edwards, Vacation Rental Management Association; and area chambers of commerce. The cost is $149, and you can use promo code BRANSON25 to receive 25 percent off.

To register: https://www.vrmintellive.com/branson-mo/registration/

Media Contact: Amy Hinote, Editor-in-Chief, VRM Intel Magazine

+1 251-455-4994

