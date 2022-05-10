Blue Note Therapeutics and Bixink Enter Licensing Agreement for attune™ and DreAMLand™, Prescription Digital Therapeutics for Mental Well-Being in Cancer Patients

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Note Therapeutics and Bixink Therapeutics, a bio-subsidiary of KPS, today announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for the commercialization of Blue Note's prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs) in South Korea. The agreement includes attuneTM and DreAMLandTM, Blue Note's lead PDTs designed to support the mental well-being of patients living with cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bixink will be responsible for translation, clinical studies, local regulatory approval, and commercialization of attune and DreAMLand in South Korea.

"It is encouraging to introduce digital therapeutics that can specifically treat the anxiety and depressive symptoms of patients with cancer in Korea through this partnership with Blue Note Therapeutics," said Mikyoung Hahn, CEO of Bixink. "We plan to prepare an application that is optimized for the local clinical environment in collaboration with academia and medical professionals and continue to maximize synergy with Bixink's anticancer drug portfolio."

"Our mission is to ease the burden of cancer and improve outcomes for all patients," said Geoffrey Eich, CEO of Blue Note Therapeutics. "We are delighted to partner with Bixink to expand access in Korea to the first digital therapeutics for the treatment of stress, anxiety, and other emotional symptoms related to cancer."

Attune, the first of two digital therapeutics included in the agreement, digitizes cancer-specific face-to-face behavioral interventions backed by decades of research. In 2020, attune was recognized as an innovative treatment for anxiety and depressive symptoms in adult cancer patients and was granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Attune met the designation criteria by offering a potentially more effective treatment for cancer-related symptoms of anxiety and depression and addressing the limitations of current face-to-face treatment methods. A pivotal clinical study for attune is currently underway and anticipated to support the product's future FDA regulatory submission.

DreAMLand, the second of the two licensed products, is a first-of-its-kind prescription-only digital therapeutic to treat anxiety and depressive symptoms in adults with acute myeloid leukemia who are hospitalized for a regimen of high-intensity induction chemotherapy. In January 2022, the FDA designated DreAMLand as a Breakthrough Device. Blue Note's application for Breakthrough Device status was supported by positive usability and preliminary efficacy findings.

Blue Note Therapeutics will retain commercialization rights for attune and DreAMLand outside of South Korea. Blue Note has additional digital therapeutics in development. Learn more at www.bluenotetherapeutics.com.

About Blue Note Therapeutics

Blue Note Therapeutics is a prescription digital therapeutics company singularly dedicated to serving patients suffering from cancer. We aim to make treatment accessible to any cancer patient, at any time, by merging deep scientific and clinical expertise, neuroscience, and digital innovation. Working closely with cancer research and patient communities, we are developing a pipeline of clinically validated prescription digital therapeutics to help reduce anxiety, depression, and other forms of cancer-related distress. For more information, visit www.bluenotetherapeutics.com.

About Bixink Therapeutics

Bixink Therapeutics Co. Ltd. is an innovative South Korean Bio-company dedicated towards establishing a new treatment paradigm via converging biotechnology and information technology. Currently focused on the field of anti-cancer drugs and digital therapeutics, Bixink started commercialization of anti-cancer drug, NERLYNX®, and aims to diligently secure follow up oncology pipeline products including cancer supportive care and oncologics with novel drug delivery. Bixink also actively seeks various opportunities for collaboration such as co-development and strategic investment to drive its momentum for growth. More information can be found at www.bixink.com.

