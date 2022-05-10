Utah Valley University and World Trade Center Utah to Host National Leaders and Experts at U.S.-China Relations Summit

Orem, Utah, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OREM, Utah ­­— Leaders and experts in U.S.-China relations, international trade and business, and national security policy will converge on Utah Valley University’s Orem Campus June 9 as UVU and World Trade Center Utah host the first annual China Challenge Summit.

The Summit’s purpose is to discuss, understand, and provide thought leadership regarding China’s geopolitical strategy, trade, business, and foreign policies and how U.S. businesses and policymakers should respond to these challenges. Attendees can expect to receive strategic insight and tactical advice for operating in the current global environment with special emphasis in China.

“Relations between the U.S. and China have never been as complex as they are today and with so much at stake,” said Jon Huntsman, former U.S. ambassador to China and board chair of World Trade Center Utah. “The challenges are many — hostility over trade policies, China's WTO obligations, military power, data privacy, cybersecurity, and the protection of intellectual property rights. The China Challenge Summit is an unprecedented gathering of many of the best minds in the world to discuss these challenges and provide actionable advice for business and policy leaders from around the world to help all of us within our various responsibilities navigate the challenging path ahead.”

Speakers and presenters will include Jon Huntsman, Jr., former U.S. ambassador to China; Matt Pottinger, former deputy national security advisor; Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council; Sarah Kemp, VP of international government affairs at Intel; Robb Gordon, senior policy director at Intel; Evan Medeiros, chair in Asia Studies at Georgetown University; Jeremie Waterman, president of the China Center at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; and Lingling Wei, chief China correspondent at The Wall Street Journal.

Businesses and institutions represented will include the U.S.-China Business Council, Kroll, the Albright Stonebridge Group, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Intel, Strider Technologies, Council on Foreign Relations, Microsoft, Georgetown University, NYSHEX, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Hoover Institution, Palantir Technologies, Utah Valley University, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, World Trade Center Utah, and The Wall Street Journal.

China is the United States’ third-largest trading partner, after Canada and Mexico, respectively, with total trade amounting to over $650 billion in 2021 according to data from the International Trade Administration. Imports from China accounted for 77% of that trade, with computer and electronic products making up a large majority of that trade.

On the other hand, exports to China accounted for 23%, with computer and electronics, chemicals, and agricultural products being the top exported products.

Trade between the two countries in 2021 has nearly rebounded to 2018 levels, but with China’s zero-COVID policy and the resulting lockdowns, trade could decrease from 2021 to 2022.

Over the last 10 years, Utah has accounted for less than 1% of the US’s total trade with China, with exports primarily stemming from computers and electronics, and imports stemming largely from advanced manufacturing and computer-related products.

For more information see China Challenge Summit.