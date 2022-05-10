Super Star Car Wash Partners with the Arizona Diamondbacks to Host Youth Camps for Aspiring Baseball Players

PHOENIX, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration is now open for the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Super Star Baseball Camps presented by Super Star Car Wash, the official car wash of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The half day camps, hosted at Chase Field on June 18th, July 23rd and September 17th, will offer players ages 7-12 an exciting experience that aims to improve hitting, throwing and catching techniques. Camp members will have access to the following perks:



On field training and small group instruction from a D-backs celebrity coach and D-backs Baseball Academy coaches

Exclusive stadium access

Customized gifts

Autographed item and group photo with a celebrity coach

Tickets to the D-backs game that evening to cheer on the D-backs with friends and family!”



“We are always proud to serve alongside organizations who foster hard work and good sportsmanship,” said Jonathan Kierman, Executive Vice President of Super Star Car Wash. “It was a no-brainer for Super Star to team up with the D-backs and extend our love of baseball to the youth in Arizona. This partnership provides a valuable opportunity for our youth to receive direct training through the lens of Phoenix’s most esteemed baseball professionals.”

“I am excited to work together with Super Star Carwash and offer this unique opportunity to young baseball players in our state,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “This program will give families and children an opportunity to create lifelong memories and get exposure to being coached by Major League Baseball talent.”

Registration is $150 per child. Slots will fill up quickly, so parents and guardians are encouraged to sign up their child for this one-of-a-kind D-backs experience right here in Phoenix. To register a child for a D-backs Super Star Camp, or for more information, visit dbacks.com/superstar.

To learn more about Super Star Car Wash and its full line of services, please visit https://www.superstarcarwashaz.com .