REC Silicon – Disclosure of large shareholding

Reference is made to the announcement made by Aker Horizons ASA on 10 May 2022 regarding the completion of the agreement between Aker Horizons Holding AS (“AHH”) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA) and South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corporation and Hanwha Corporation (jointly, “Hanwha”) where AHH agreed to sell all of its 70, 104,276 shares in REC Silicon ASA to Hanwha, each at a price of NOK 20.00 per share (the “Transaction”).

Following the Transaction, AHH no longer hold any shares or voting rights in REC Silicon ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements set out in section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.