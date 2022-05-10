REC Silicon - Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice by Aker Horizons ASA on 10 May 2022 regarding the completion of the agreement between Aker Horizons Holding AS (“AHH”) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA) and South Korea's Hanwha Solutions Corporation and Hanwha Corporation (jointly, “Hanwha”) where AHH has agreed to sell all of its 70,104,276 shares in REC Silicon ASA (the “Company”) to Hanwha, each at a price of NOK 20.00 per share (the “Transaction”).

As a result of the Transaction, primary notification pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 for AHH as a person closely related to the Company’s chairman Kristian Monsen Røkke is attached. As a result of the Transaction, Kristian Røkke is also stepping down as the Company’s chairman.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Attachment