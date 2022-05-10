Rule 19.1 Opinion - Unite

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

9 May 2022

Unite the Union opinion on proposed acquisition of Stagecoach Group plc by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited

Stagecoach Group plc notes the opinion issued by Unite the Union on the proposed acquisition of the Group by Inframobility UK Bidco Limited. A copy of the opinion has been made available on the Stagecoach Group plc website, and can be accessed via the following link:

https://www.stagecoachgroup.com/investors/recommended-offer-from-dws.aspx

