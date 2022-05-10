Dividend payment ex-date of AS Ekspress Grupp

English Estonian

AS Ekspress Grupp will distribute dividend of 8 euro cents per share on 20th May 2022.

AS Ekspress Grupp will close the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends on 16 May 2022 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-dividend date) is set to 13 May 2022. From that date onwards, the persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive the dividends that will be distributed on 20th May 2022.





Additional information

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1400 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.