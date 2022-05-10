Inivata and Collaborators to Present New Data Further Validating the Application of its RaDaR® MRD and InVisionFirst®-Lung Tests at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 10 May 2022 -- Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, together with collaborators will present new data on its RaDaR® assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place on 3-7 June 2022. New data on the Company’s InVisionFirst®-Lung liquid biopsy test will also be presented.

Inivata and collaborators will present three posters and one oral presentation highlighting data that demonstrates RaDaR as a highly sensitive assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence with potential applications across tumor types. A fourth poster will also be presented, which will showcase new data on InVisionFirst-Lung, Inivata’s highly sensitive liquid biopsy test for the detection of genomic alterations in in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.



David Eberhard MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Inivata, said: “The data to be presented will highlight how RaDaR can detect residual disease with exceptional sensitivity and specificity across multiple tumor types. We believe that RaDaR has the potential to transform the landscape of cancer care and we look forward to highlighting the growing clinical evidence demonstrating the potential of this assay. Along with this, we will present further data emphasizing the capabilities of InVisionFirst-Lung, our liquid biopsy test for advanced lung cancer patients.”

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) and late recurrence in high-risk hormone receptor–positive, HER2-negative breast cancer (CHiRP)

Session: ctDNA: Dawn of a New Era

Date and Time: Saturday June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM CDT

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Liquid Biopsy for Minimal Residual Disease Detection in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (LIONESS): A personalized cell-free tumor DNA analysis for patients with HNSCC

Abstract No: 6017

Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM followed by discussion session at 4:30 PM-6:00 PM CDT

Title: Personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis in patients with recurrent/metastatic head & neck squamous cell cancer (R/M HNSCC)

Abstract No: 6052

Session: Head and Neck Cancer

Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Title: Leveraging personalized circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for detection and monitoring of molecular residual disease in high-risk melanoma

Abstract No: 9579

Session: Melanoma/Skin Cancers

Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Title: Plasma first: Accelerating lung cancer diagnosis through liquid biopsy

Abstract No: 3039

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstracts are now available on the ASCO website and accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference.

About Inivata

Inivata is the liquid biopsy focused subsidiary of the NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Group. Inivata’s InVision® liquid biopsy platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw which may be used by clinicians to guide personalized cancer treatment, to monitor response to treatment and to detect relapse. The commercially available InVisionFirst®-Lung test offers highly sensitive testing and provides molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata’s personalized RaDaR® assay allows the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence in certain cancers and has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial entities in early through late-stage cancer development programs across a range of cancer types. The InVisionFirst®-Lung test and RaDaR are laboratory developed tests (LDTs) performed by Inivata’s CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA. Inivata also has R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge.

About RaDaR®

RaDaR is Inivata’s assay for the detection of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence. Built on Inivata’s proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology, RaDaR is a highly sensitive personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a cancer patient’s blood plasma. It is intended to detect residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment, and to allow timely detection of relapse. RaDaR, a laboratory developed test (LDT), has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

