nChain Appoints Leandro Nunes as Chief Revenue Officer

ZUG, Switzerland, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nChain AG ("nChain") announced the appointment of Leandro Nunes as Chief Revenue Officer. Recalibrating the senior leadership has been a key priority as nChain expands its market presence and pushes into new product offerings.

"Since the fourth quarter of last year, we have significantly increased the commercial expertise within nChain. Leandro has led the commercialisation of blockchain solutions at IBM and Mastercard, so I am confident he will accelerate our market penetration and the uptake of our solutions," commented Hakan Yuksel, nChain's CEO. "Impressively, we are pushing our immediate commercial agenda without slowing down research and development of critical infrastructure software and our next set of products."

"Joining nChain at this moment is truly exciting as we have an unparalleled knowledge of what is possible with Bitcoin and blockchain technology," added Mr. Nunes. "Our challenge is to strike the right balance of pushing into new markets and consolidating gains in sectors like gaming, digital payments, and compliance."

Mr. Nunes has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, product development, and sales. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Mastercard. In that role, he led initiatives that de-risked the development and execution of new technologies, including the commercialisation of blockchain solutions. Prior to joining Mastercard, Mr. Nunes held increasingly senior positions at IBM with responsibility for leading global teams to drive growth in key areas, including responsibility for the go-to-market plan for blockchain solutions.

-ENDS-

About nChain

Founded in 2015, nChain advances the potential of blockchain technology through ongoing research and development of inventions, including the maintenance of a robust patent portfolio, and by offering commercial solutions such as Kensei, a developer-friendly set of APIs built on the BSV blockchain. nChain also offers solutions in the digital payment space, along with professional services that assist enterprises of all types to benefit from blockchain technology.

https://nchain.com/

Media Contact

Sean Griffin

Director, Communications & Corporate Development

Email: s.griffin@nchain.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.