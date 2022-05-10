Industrial Labels Market Size Worth USD 43.04 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.39% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Labels Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Labels Market Information by Material, Mechanism, Application and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% CAGR to reach USD 43.04 Billion by 2027.

Market Scope:

An industrial label’s primary use is to identify equipment and offer textual or visual information about the risks or the use. They are helpful in keeping track of the products throughout the supply chain where not aesthetics but temperature, chemical or moisture resistance takes priority.

The majority of the applications of industrial labeling need long-term legibility in generally challenging environments. These can carry a host of messages such as warnings regarding dangers as well as compatibility.

Industrial labeling applications require the usage of resilient adhesive, sturdy label stock, and a few times special features that ensure that the messages are not lost, or the integrity of the content they are protecting is not jeopardized.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The prominent vendors in the industrial labels market are:

HP Inc. (U.S.)

Cannon Inc. (U.S.)

Xerox Corporation (U.S.)

Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Dunmore Corporation

Henkel Ag & Company

Brady Corporation

3M Company

CCL Industries



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

An extensive report by PayPal in May 2018 reveals that around 30% of Americans had accessed cross-border and domestic e-commerce throughout the year. With m-commerce and e-commerce constantly growing worldwide, both across borders and locally, there is a huge demand for high-quality labels to be put on the products that need to be shipped around, making it easier to read as well as track. This helps prevent the items from getting delayed or lost during transportation, thereby encouraging market growth.

With the rapid expansion of various industries including food and beverages, automotive and construction, need for security/warning labels will also increase in the years to come, backed by the favorable regulations implemented by the government. With the surging investments in the global market, the pace of advances and innovations is bound to rise as well.

Asia Pacific, with the fastest growth in the worldwide market, will present a host of lucrative opportunities to the players in the near future. the region has two of the most densely populated economies, namely China and India. These countries are witnessing steady surge in consumer goods packaging in line with the rapidly soaring e-commerce industry, and the rise in the industrialization rate. This has raised the demand for flexographic labels in the region, thereby enhancing the demand for industrial labels.

Market Restraints

Large-scale investment is needed to develop labeling systems, which is why developers feel reluctant to make that sort of investment. This could be a major restraining factor in the industrial labels market.

Other than this, the surging price of key raw materials used in the manufacturing of industrial labels will further curb the market expansion rate in the future.

COVID-19 Analysis

The industrial labels market has been seeing a major decline since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has had an adverse effect on various businesses worldwide, particularly in regions like Europe and North America.

The automotive and construction industries have been seriously impacted by the pandemic, given the adverse circumstances and economic crash. To prevent the virus from spreading further, companies are shutting down operations and production facilities while the government has restricted many of the manufacturing production activities. This has brought down the demand and the consumption rate of industrial labels across most of the major end-use industries.

Segment Overview

The different types of industrial labels in the worldwide market are branding labels, security labels, equipment asset tags, weatherproof labels, and more. The security labels account for the highest share in the industrial labels market, and can even gain a significant growth rate in the years ahead

With respect to end-use industry, the industrial labels market caters to construction, transportation, consumer durables, automotive, and others. The transportation segment can expect to record the highest development rate in the industrial labels market from 2020 to 2027.

Chief materials considered in the study of the industrial labels market include metal as well as polymer. Polymer is the top segment in the industrial labels market with the biggest share.

The printing technology-based segments are lithography, digital printing, screen printing, flexography, and more.

Depending on mechanism, the global market can be divided into heat transfer, glue applied, pressure-sensitive, and others.

Regional Analysis

The North American market for industrial labels has taken the lead out of all the regions and will continue to dominate all through the forecast period. Thanks to the surging consumer awareness and the rise in government initiatives, the North American market will exhibit rapid growth in the coming years. The significant expansion of several sectors, including FMCG, Food, Cosmetics, Groceries, and many more, will elevate the adoption rate of various industrial labels in the region. As a result, several solution developers are working on innovating to offer improved offerings in the regional market, which will help bolster their presence.

Asia Pacific could see the fastest growth in the worldwide market, on account of the presence of extremely populous countries like India and China.

