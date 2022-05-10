Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$94 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Ceramics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$94 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Ceramics estimated at US$61.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Monolithic Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$71.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global Advanced Ceramics market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Advanced Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.6 Billion by the year 2027.



- Matrix Composites Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020



- In the global Matrix Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 169 Featured) 3M Company Applied Ceramics, Inc. CeramTec GmbH CoorsTek, Inc. Kyocera Corporation Materion Corporation Momentive Technologies Morgan Advanced Materials Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. NGK Insulators Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Ceramic Manufacturers Report a Rebound after a Challenging Year

Manufacturing Growth Skews Upside amid Rising Prices & Supply

Chain Hiccups

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to Jan 2022

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Advanced Ceramics - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

140 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Advanced Ceramics: An Introduction

Types of Advanced Ceramics

Market Outlook

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market

Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise

Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment

Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation Drives Opportunities

EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$

Billion) for 2017-2023 Year Spending (In $ Billion)

EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

3D Printing to Experience Increased Adoption in Advanced Ceramics

3D Printing Facilitates Production of Advanced Ceramics for

Energy Applications

Superior Attributes of Advanced Ceramics Make Them an Inherent

Part of Semiconductor Industry

EXHIBIT 7: Global Semiconductor Industry (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Application

EXHIBIT 8: World Semiconductor Industry % YoY Revenue Growth:

2015-2022

Prevailing Trends in Industrial Automation Favor Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Industry Focus on Sustainability to Drive Growth

Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI

Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic

Ceramics

Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and

Processing

Additive Manufacturing Advantageous for Advanced Ceramics

Production

Technical Ceramics Garner Attention in Space Programs

Advanced Ceramic Tiling & Plates for Military & Astronautics

The Space Ahead with Ion Propulsion

Advanced Ceramics Enables Development of Future-Forward

Technological Devices

Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Consumption in Armor

Manufacturing for Military and Defense Applications

Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 11: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021

Large Scale Rollout of 5G Technology to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 12: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022

EXHIBIT 13: Global 5G Chipset Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum

Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities

Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage

Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations

to Drive Consumption in Automobile Industry

Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020

EXHIBIT 14: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for

the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive

Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a

Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness

Rise in Automotive Electronics Share in Vehicles top Drive

Consumption of Advanced Ceramics

EXHIBIT 15: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of

Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles

to Drive Momentum

EXHIBIT 16: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million

Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Commercial Aviation: A Major Market for Advanced Ceramics

Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand

EXHIBIT 17: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2014-

2022 Year Growth Rate (%)

EXHIBIT 18: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Advanced Ceramics to benefit with Spike in Aircraft Orders

EXHIBIT 19: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by

Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039

Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace

Industry

Renewable Energy Sector Drives Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

EXHIBIT 20: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion

Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,

2030 and 2040

Growing Opportunities in the Wind Energy Domain

EXHIBIT 21: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed

Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2024

Rise in Solar energy Investments Augurs well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 22: World Annual Sales of Solar Cells and Modules in

US$ Billion for Years 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024

Advanced Technical Ceramics Heralds Great Promise for Clean

Technology Industry

SOFCs: A Growing Market

Ceramics for Green Buildings

Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics

Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics

and Metals for Medical Applications

EXHIBIT 23: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Application

Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants

Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth

Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 24: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown

of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market

Rising Demand for Ceramic Braces Augurs Well

3D Printing Streamlines Relevance of Ceramics in Medical

Implants Domain

Rising Electroceramics Demand to Fuel Growth in Global Advanced

Ceramics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Bioceramics Witness Strong Growth

Market Overview

Key Statistical Findings

EXHIBIT 25: Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type

EXHIBIT 26: US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Demand by End-Use Application

EXHIBIT 27: US Advanced Ceramics Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product

Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,

Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product

Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -

Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &

Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,

Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix

Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,

Transportation, Machin



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________