Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$94 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Ceramics estimated at US$61.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$94 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Monolithic Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$71.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global Advanced Ceramics market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Advanced Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.6 Billion by the year 2027.
- Matrix Composites Segment Corners a 7.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Matrix Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 169 Featured) 3M Company Applied Ceramics, Inc. CeramTec GmbH CoorsTek, Inc. Kyocera Corporation Materion Corporation Momentive Technologies Morgan Advanced Materials Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. NGK Insulators Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Ceramic Manufacturers Report a Rebound after a Challenging Year
Manufacturing Growth Skews Upside amid Rising Prices & Supply
Chain Hiccups
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to Jan 2022
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Advanced Ceramics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
140 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advanced Ceramics: An Introduction
Types of Advanced Ceramics
Market Outlook
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market
Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise
Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment
Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation Drives Opportunities
EXHIBIT 4: Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$
Billion) for 2017-2023 Year Spending (In $ Billion)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
3D Printing to Experience Increased Adoption in Advanced Ceramics
3D Printing Facilitates Production of Advanced Ceramics for
Energy Applications
Superior Attributes of Advanced Ceramics Make Them an Inherent
Part of Semiconductor Industry
EXHIBIT 7: Global Semiconductor Industry (2021): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Application
EXHIBIT 8: World Semiconductor Industry % YoY Revenue Growth:
2015-2022
Prevailing Trends in Industrial Automation Favor Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Industry Focus on Sustainability to Drive Growth
Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI
Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic
Ceramics
Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and
Processing
Additive Manufacturing Advantageous for Advanced Ceramics
Production
Technical Ceramics Garner Attention in Space Programs
Advanced Ceramic Tiling & Plates for Military & Astronautics
The Space Ahead with Ion Propulsion
Advanced Ceramics Enables Development of Future-Forward
Technological Devices
Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Consumption in Armor
Manufacturing for Military and Defense Applications
Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 11: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2019, 2020 and 2021
Large Scale Rollout of 5G Technology to Boost Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 12: 5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT 13: Global 5G Chipset Market (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum
Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities
Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage
Revival in Automobile Production and Tightening of Regulations
to Drive Consumption in Automobile Industry
Recap of COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry in 2020
EXHIBIT 14: Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for
the Years 2011 - 2021
Outlook for 2022 Remains Positive
Semiconductor Chip Shortages & Its Induced Production Woes, a
Downside Risk Aggravating Market Nervousness
Rise in Automotive Electronics Share in Vehicles top Drive
Consumption of Advanced Ceramics
EXHIBIT 15: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles
to Drive Momentum
EXHIBIT 16: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million
Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P
Commercial Aviation: A Major Market for Advanced Ceramics
Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand
EXHIBIT 17: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2014-
2022 Year Growth Rate (%)
EXHIBIT 18: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Advanced Ceramics to benefit with Spike in Aircraft Orders
EXHIBIT 19: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by
Geographic Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace
Industry
Renewable Energy Sector Drives Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics
EXHIBIT 20: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion
Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,
2030 and 2040
Growing Opportunities in the Wind Energy Domain
EXHIBIT 21: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed
Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2024
Rise in Solar energy Investments Augurs well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 22: World Annual Sales of Solar Cells and Modules in
US$ Billion for Years 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
Advanced Technical Ceramics Heralds Great Promise for Clean
Technology Industry
SOFCs: A Growing Market
Ceramics for Green Buildings
Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics
Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics
and Metals for Medical Applications
EXHIBIT 23: Global Medical Ceramics Market (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Application
Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants
Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth
Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 24: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown
of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market
Rising Demand for Ceramic Braces Augurs Well
3D Printing Streamlines Relevance of Ceramics in Medical
Implants Domain
Rising Electroceramics Demand to Fuel Growth in Global Advanced
Ceramics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Bioceramics Witness Strong Growth
Market Overview
Key Statistical Findings
EXHIBIT 25: Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type
EXHIBIT 26: US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Demand by End-Use Application
EXHIBIT 27: US Advanced Ceramics Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product
Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product
Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machin
