New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specimen Retrieval Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276070/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Specimen Retrieval Systems Market to Reach US$272.4 Million by the Year 2026



- Specimen retrieval bags or nets are used for various purposes in surgical procedures. Increasing surgery volumes therefore creates strong demand growth scenario for these bags. Growing number of GI procedures in particular has been creating a favorable scenario for the market for specimen retrieval nets. The bags, meant for retrieving specimens are easy to handle and are used widely in operation theaters. The global market for specimen retrieval systems growth is being propelled by the growing prevalence of illnesses in the requirement of surgical treatment, particularly laparoscopic surgeries. Growth in also attributed to the launch of different laparoscopic specimen bags having augmented features such as superior strength and high safety, thus making sure of patient safety. The growing awareness regarding the advantages of minimally invasive processes such as less pain and rapid recovery compared to conventional open surgeries is anticipated to boost the expansion of the specimen retrieval industry in years to come. The rise in ovarian cyst incidences is the major trend indicating the market dynamics of specimen retrieval systems. A significant percentage of women develop ovarian cysts globally at any given point in their lives, which is estimated to propel the laparoscopic ovarian cyst removal surgery`s adoption and hence drive the specimen retrieval system`s market share. More than 1.8 cancer cases have been estimated in the US in 2020, and the extensive usage of laparoscopy in removing cancer is anticipated to stimulate the specimen retrieval market growth. The poor dietary habits and sluggish lifestyle of people are leading to gastrointestinal disorders, propelling the specimen retrieval system market`s substantial growth worldwide. Constant research by manufacturers for developing improved products, paves way for more sophisticated nets, which is another important factor driving market growth. New products comprising enhanced capacities have been introduced to the market by key players by taking required steps to augment the device accuracy, as well as the total functionality.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specimen Retrieval Systems estimated at US$226.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$272.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Non-Detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$186.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detachable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.5% share of the global Specimen Retrieval Systems market. Non-detachable specimen retrieval bags account for the largest share in the market for specimen retrieval market. The nets are most used for GI procedures. Market growth is driven by increased in MIS procedures, particularly in the emerging markets. The non-Detachable segment is anticipated to display an enhanced growth in years to come, due to their increased preference by the surgeons, as the non-detachable bags are possible to be utilized several times in a single process. Moreover, the rise in minimally invasive procedures, too, is estimated to increase the non-detachable bags adoption substantially. Detachable segment based on type is estimated to hold a significant share of the specimen retrieval market due to remarkable product attributes like an abdominal cavity or wound tract`s minimal contamination, easy usage, thus reducing the processing time and promoting efficiency. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $ 32.9 Million by 2026



- The Specimen Retrieval Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.15% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America and Europe are major regional markets for specimen retrieval. High surgery numbers in the regions contribute to their market dominance. The growing awareness among patients and extensive adoption of products that are technologically advanced is fueling market gains. In Europe, specimen retrieval market is being propelled by the growing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal conditions. More than one among 10 adults in the UK have gallstones, together with increasing investment interest for healthcare infrastructural development projects, and the rise in the aging population is anticipated to propel the specimen retrieval market growth. Asia-Pacific region is likely to make gains due to rapid growth of medical tourism sector and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The rise in income levels in China and India is increasing healthcare spending. In addition, rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes in China and India caused the steady growth of diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Consequently, new avenues have opened in the biopharmaceutical sector for conducting research and apportioning a substantial budget. Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) Advin Health Care Applied Medical Resources Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG CONMED Corporation Ethicon Inc. Genicon LaproSurge Medtronic Purple Surgical Teleflex Incorporated Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. Vernacare (United Kingdom) Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276070/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Deferral of Non-Essential Surgeries During the Pandemic Impacts

Market

EXHIBIT 2: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

EXHIBIT 3: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: March

15 - April, 2020

Demand Set to Grow as Surgery Volumes Inch toward Pre-Pandemic

Levels

Status of Laparoscopic Procedures During the Pandemic

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 4: Specimen Retrieval Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Specimen Retrieval

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Products Lead Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High

Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Subsequent Need for

Laparoscopic Surgical Interventions Bodes Well for the Market

Laparoscopic Procedure Volumes Surge After Witnessing Sharp

Decline due to the Pandemic

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive

Laparoscopic Procedures, Potential for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market (in $

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Disorders Continues to

Rise, Presenting Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 8: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Minimally

Invasive Surgeries Drive Need for Specimen Retrieval Products

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rise in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Necessitates

Specimen Retrieval Systems

EXHIBIT 12: Gastrointestinal Disorders Prevalence in Select

Countries/Region

Urological Surgeries: Technological Advancements Boost Market

Prospects

Urological Surgeries Amid the Pandemic

Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders & Shift

Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market

Opportunity

EXHIBIT 13: Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market

Breakdown (in %) by Procedure Type for 2021

Specimen Retrieval in Minimally-invasive Gynecological Surgeries

Growing Adoption of Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures Amidst

Rise in Obesity Levels Fuels Need for Specimen Retrieval

Products

EXHIBIT 14: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide

by Country: 2014 & 2025

Cholecystectomy: A Lucrative Segment in the Specimen Retrieval

Market

Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases

The Nadiad Bag - The Most Economical and Efficient Retrieval Bag

The Currently Available Specimen Retrieval Systems and their

Drawbacks

Growing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Support Market

Growth

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare

Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Detachable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Detachable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Detachable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Detachable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Detachable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Detachable by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Surgeries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal

Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urological Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Urological Surgeries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Urological Surgeries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gynecological Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgeries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgeries

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Specimen Retrieval Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems by

Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems by

Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems by

End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological

Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological

Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Specimen Retrieval Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological

Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Specimen Retrieval Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological

Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological

Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological

Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,

Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and

Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems

by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal

Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276070/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________