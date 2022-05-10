New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specimen Retrieval Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06276070/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Specimen Retrieval Systems Market to Reach US$272.4 Million by the Year 2026
- Specimen retrieval bags or nets are used for various purposes in surgical procedures. Increasing surgery volumes therefore creates strong demand growth scenario for these bags. Growing number of GI procedures in particular has been creating a favorable scenario for the market for specimen retrieval nets. The bags, meant for retrieving specimens are easy to handle and are used widely in operation theaters. The global market for specimen retrieval systems growth is being propelled by the growing prevalence of illnesses in the requirement of surgical treatment, particularly laparoscopic surgeries. Growth in also attributed to the launch of different laparoscopic specimen bags having augmented features such as superior strength and high safety, thus making sure of patient safety. The growing awareness regarding the advantages of minimally invasive processes such as less pain and rapid recovery compared to conventional open surgeries is anticipated to boost the expansion of the specimen retrieval industry in years to come. The rise in ovarian cyst incidences is the major trend indicating the market dynamics of specimen retrieval systems. A significant percentage of women develop ovarian cysts globally at any given point in their lives, which is estimated to propel the laparoscopic ovarian cyst removal surgery`s adoption and hence drive the specimen retrieval system`s market share. More than 1.8 cancer cases have been estimated in the US in 2020, and the extensive usage of laparoscopy in removing cancer is anticipated to stimulate the specimen retrieval market growth. The poor dietary habits and sluggish lifestyle of people are leading to gastrointestinal disorders, propelling the specimen retrieval system market`s substantial growth worldwide. Constant research by manufacturers for developing improved products, paves way for more sophisticated nets, which is another important factor driving market growth. New products comprising enhanced capacities have been introduced to the market by key players by taking required steps to augment the device accuracy, as well as the total functionality.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specimen Retrieval Systems estimated at US$226.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$272.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Non-Detachable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$186.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Detachable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.5% share of the global Specimen Retrieval Systems market. Non-detachable specimen retrieval bags account for the largest share in the market for specimen retrieval market. The nets are most used for GI procedures. Market growth is driven by increased in MIS procedures, particularly in the emerging markets. The non-Detachable segment is anticipated to display an enhanced growth in years to come, due to their increased preference by the surgeons, as the non-detachable bags are possible to be utilized several times in a single process. Moreover, the rise in minimally invasive procedures, too, is estimated to increase the non-detachable bags adoption substantially. Detachable segment based on type is estimated to hold a significant share of the specimen retrieval market due to remarkable product attributes like an abdominal cavity or wound tract`s minimal contamination, easy usage, thus reducing the processing time and promoting efficiency. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $76.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $ 32.9 Million by 2026
- The Specimen Retrieval Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.15% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$32.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America and Europe are major regional markets for specimen retrieval. High surgery numbers in the regions contribute to their market dominance. The growing awareness among patients and extensive adoption of products that are technologically advanced is fueling market gains. In Europe, specimen retrieval market is being propelled by the growing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal conditions. More than one among 10 adults in the UK have gallstones, together with increasing investment interest for healthcare infrastructural development projects, and the rise in the aging population is anticipated to propel the specimen retrieval market growth. Asia-Pacific region is likely to make gains due to rapid growth of medical tourism sector and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. The rise in income levels in China and India is increasing healthcare spending. In addition, rapid urbanization and lifestyle changes in China and India caused the steady growth of diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and cancer. Consequently, new avenues have opened in the biopharmaceutical sector for conducting research and apportioning a substantial budget. Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) Advin Health Care Applied Medical Resources Corporation B. Braun Melsungen AG CONMED Corporation Ethicon Inc. Genicon LaproSurge Medtronic Purple Surgical Teleflex Incorporated Tonglu Kanger Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. Vernacare (United Kingdom) Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Deferral of Non-Essential Surgeries During the Pandemic Impacts
Market
EXHIBIT 2: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
EXHIBIT 3: Surgical Procedure Volumes in the US by Type: March
15 - April, 2020
Demand Set to Grow as Surgery Volumes Inch toward Pre-Pandemic
Levels
Status of Laparoscopic Procedures During the Pandemic
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 4: Specimen Retrieval Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
An Introduction to Specimen Retrieval
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Non-Detachable Specimen Retrieval Products Lead Market
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Witness High
Growth
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases & Subsequent Need for
Laparoscopic Surgical Interventions Bodes Well for the Market
Laparoscopic Procedure Volumes Surge After Witnessing Sharp
Decline due to the Pandemic
Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive
Laparoscopic Procedures, Potential for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market (in $
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Prevalence of Lifestyle-Related Chronic Disorders Continues to
Rise, Presenting Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 8: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021
Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
EXHIBIT 9: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Minimally
Invasive Surgeries Drive Need for Specimen Retrieval Products
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Rise in Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases Necessitates
Specimen Retrieval Systems
EXHIBIT 12: Gastrointestinal Disorders Prevalence in Select
Countries/Region
Urological Surgeries: Technological Advancements Boost Market
Prospects
Urological Surgeries Amid the Pandemic
Increasing Prevalence of Gynecological Disorders & Shift
Towards Laparoscopic Gynecological Surgeries: Market
Opportunity
EXHIBIT 13: Global Laparoscopic Gynecological Procedures Market
Breakdown (in %) by Procedure Type for 2021
Specimen Retrieval in Minimally-invasive Gynecological Surgeries
Growing Adoption of Laparoscopic Bariatric Procedures Amidst
Rise in Obesity Levels Fuels Need for Specimen Retrieval
Products
EXHIBIT 14: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide
by Country: 2014 & 2025
Cholecystectomy: A Lucrative Segment in the Specimen Retrieval
Market
Specimen Retrieval in Laparoscopic Colorectal Resection Cases
The Nadiad Bag - The Most Economical and Efficient Retrieval Bag
The Currently Available Specimen Retrieval Systems and their
Drawbacks
Growing Number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers to Support Market
Growth
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Improve Healthcare
Infrastructure Contributes to Market Growth
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Detachable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Detachable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Detachable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Detachable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Detachable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Detachable by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Surgeries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Urological Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Urological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Urological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gynecological Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Gynecological Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gynecological Surgeries
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Specimen Retrieval Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Market Analytics
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems by
Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems by
Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems by
End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Specimen Retrieval Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Specimen Retrieval Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological
Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urological Surgeries,
Gynecological Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Hospitals and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Type - Non-Detachable and
Detachable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Specimen Retrieval Systems
by Type - Non-Detachable and Detachable Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Specimen Retrieval
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Detachable and Detachable for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specimen Retrieval Systems by Application - Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gynecological Surgeries and
Global Specimen Retrieval Systems Market to Reach US$272.4 Million by the Year 2026
What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
