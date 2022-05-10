Global Fencing Products Market to Reach US$40.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fencing Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050153/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fencing Products estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$20.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Fencing Products market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Fencing Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027.



- Plastic & Composite Segment Corners a 12.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Plastic & Composite segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured) Allied Tube & ConduitAmeristar Perimeter SecurityAssociated Materials, Inc.Betafence Corporate Services NVCertain Teed CorporationGregory Industries, Inc.Jerith Manufacturing LLCLong FenceNV Bekaert SAPly Gem Holdings, Inc.Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2023

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to

Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Spike in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Fencing

Products amid COVID-19

Bevy of Residential Fencing Orders amid Lumber Shortage Leads

to Installation Logjams

EXHIBIT 2: Fencing Products Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Select Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Fencing: A Prelude

Fencing Types: A Classification

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Consumers to Focus on

Environment-Friendly Fencing Options for Residential

Properties

Wood-Plastic Composites Gain Popularity

Latest Design Trends for Fencing Products

Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2020-2028

EXHIBIT 4: United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021:

(Housing Units in Thousands)

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Fencing

EXHIBIT 5: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Fencing

Demand

Growing Interest in Outdoor Living Drives Prospects for Fencing

Products

Why Fencing is Gaining Attention among Commercial Businesses

Aluminum Fencing Attracts Attention for Commercial Properties

Fencing Demand Remains Robust in Industrial Environments

Smart Fencing Set to Make Big Gains

Virtual Fencing Technology Breakthroughs

Demand for Plastic Fences on Rise

EXHIBIT 6: Plastic Fencing by Material: 2022

Metal Fences Remain a Prominent Segment of Fence Market

Importance of Fencing in Agricultural Farmlands

Best Material Choices for Agricultural Fencing

Farm Size Plays a Critical Role in Fencing

EXHIBIT 7: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage

Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region

Consumers Lookout for High Security Fencing Options

Rise in Disposable Incomes Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Fencing Products Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastic & Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Plastic & Composite by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic & Composite by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Contractor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Contractor by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Contractor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIY

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for DIY by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for DIY by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Agricultural by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Fencing Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Fencing Products by Material -

Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Fencing Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and

Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Fencing Products by Material -

Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,

Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Fencing Products by

Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by

Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and



