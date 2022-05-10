Global Fencing Products Market to Reach US$40.9 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fencing Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050153/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Fencing Products Market to Reach US$40.9 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fencing Products estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$20.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wood segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Fencing Products market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 31.2% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Fencing Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 31.17% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.7 Billion by the year 2027.
- Plastic & Composite Segment Corners a 12.6% Share in 2020
- In the global Plastic & Composite segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured) Allied Tube & ConduitAmeristar Perimeter SecurityAssociated Materials, Inc.Betafence Corporate Services NVCertain Teed CorporationGregory Industries, Inc.Jerith Manufacturing LLCLong FenceNV Bekaert SAPly Gem Holdings, Inc.Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050153/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to
Disrupt Global Supply Chains
Spike in Home Renovation Activity Sets Stage for Fencing
Products amid COVID-19
Bevy of Residential Fencing Orders amid Lumber Shortage Leads
to Installation Logjams
EXHIBIT 2: Fencing Products Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Select Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Fencing: A Prelude
Fencing Types: A Classification
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Environmental Concerns Drive Consumers to Focus on
Environment-Friendly Fencing Options for Residential
Properties
Wood-Plastic Composites Gain Popularity
Latest Design Trends for Fencing Products
Recovery in Construction Sector to Boost Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2020-2028
EXHIBIT 4: United States Housing Units Starts:2015-2021:
(Housing Units in Thousands)
Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Fencing
EXHIBIT 5: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Swift Improvement in Real-Estate Fundamentals to Boost Fencing
Demand
Growing Interest in Outdoor Living Drives Prospects for Fencing
Products
Why Fencing is Gaining Attention among Commercial Businesses
Aluminum Fencing Attracts Attention for Commercial Properties
Fencing Demand Remains Robust in Industrial Environments
Smart Fencing Set to Make Big Gains
Virtual Fencing Technology Breakthroughs
Demand for Plastic Fences on Rise
EXHIBIT 6: Plastic Fencing by Material: 2022
Metal Fences Remain a Prominent Segment of Fence Market
Importance of Fencing in Agricultural Farmlands
Best Material Choices for Agricultural Fencing
Farm Size Plays a Critical Role in Fencing
EXHIBIT 7: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide - Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
Consumers Lookout for High Security Fencing Options
Rise in Disposable Incomes Spurs Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Fencing Products Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for Metal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Wood by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic & Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Plastic & Composite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastic & Composite by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Concrete by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contractor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Contractor by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Contractor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIY
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for DIY by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for DIY by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Agricultural by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Agricultural by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Agricultural by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Fencing Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Fencing Products by Material -
Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Fencing Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Application - Residential, Agricultural and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Agricultural and Industrial for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Material - Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite
and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Fencing Products by Material -
Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal, Wood,
Plastic & Composite and Concrete for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Installation - Contractor and DIY -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Fencing Products by
Installation - Contractor and DIY Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fencing Products by
Installation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Contractor and DIY for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fencing Products by Application - Residential, Agricultural and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050153/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Fencing Products Market to Reach US$40.9 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fencing Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050153/?utm_source=GNW