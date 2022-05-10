New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033103/?utm_source=GNW

- Global Test / Burn-in Sockets Market to Reach US$1.9 Billion by the Year 2026



- Burn-in test sockets are integral elements of the burn-in testing approach intended to detect semiconductor devices or components with potential problems attributed to manufacturing defects. Burn-in for electronic components is performed at high temperatures and elevated voltage. Also termed as heat soaking, the process involves continuous testing of electronic components or testing during end of a burn-in period. The process requires users to expose the component population to elevated conditions for a specific time period. Components surviving the test are considered as reliable and fit for shipping, while components with faults are discarded. While burn-in testing for assembled boards is relatively challenging owing to different limits of components, the approach holds high relevance for detection of other issues like contact problems related to dry and cold joints. The burn-in process relies on various elements such as equipment, chamber, sockets and boards. Test and burn-in sockets feature a robust and leading edge design as well as are manufactured in relatively small quantities. These sockets are commonly used to facilitate semi-permanent connectivity between burn-in testing boards and test devices to expose electrical devices to high temperature settings. Test and burn-in sockets are extensively used in the testing process intended to detect components with potential failure rates prior to their real-world applications. These sockets are widely used for detecting components on PCB boards with potential faults.



- Growth in the global market is due to increasing sale of consumer electronics, unabated expansion of the automotive industry and technological advances. In addition, the market growth is poised to be augmented by increasing adoption of sockets in driving assistance systems and consumer electronics products such as smartphones. The test and burn-in sockets market is led by the CPU & SPU segment that accounts for the majority stake in revenue terms. The segment is gaining from extensive use of test and burn-in sockets due to their ability to enable high-density and high-speed testing, even at low voltages. The CPU & SPU segment is likely to remain the primary application due to increasing uptake of CPU and SPU in high-speed vector processing. On the other hand, the CMOS image sensor segment is predicted to experience the fastest growth over the coming years due to high demand for these sensors in VR/AR technologies. CMOS image sensors are anticipated to find rising adoption as a result of increasing consumer demand for DSLR cameras, smartphones and tablets. The segment is estimated to receive a notable boost from increasing attention on self-driving cars along with sophisticated driver assistance systems. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Test / Burn-in Sockets estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $140.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $393.3 Million by 2026



- The Test / Burn-in Sockets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$140.6 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 9.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$393.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$50.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America dominates the global market due to increasing sale of consumer electronics products and significant investments in R&D activity. The regional market is poised to gain from ongoing technological advances coupled with high demand for driver assistance systems and connectors. The test and burn-in sockets market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth due to robust demand across emerging economies such as China and India. The regional market is gaining from increasing sales of computers, consumer electronics products and communication equipment along with continuous expansion of the automotive industry. Select Competitors (Total 64 Featured) 3M Company Abrel Products Ltd. Aries Electronics Cohu, Inc. Enplas Corporation Ironwood Electronics ISC LEENO Industrial Inc. Loranger International Corporation M Specialties LLC Mill-Max Mfg. Corp. Plastronics Socket Company Qualmax Inc. Robson Technologies, Inc. Sensata Technologies, Inc. Smiths Interconnect, Inc. WinWay Technology Co., Ltd. Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd. Yokowo co., ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of

the World Economy in 2021 and Beyond

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2022,

Companies Remain Bullish About an Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Test and Burn-In Sockets Exhibit Resilience

Electronics Manufacturers Adapt to the New Normal

Semiconductors are Key Part of the Electronics Value Chain.

COVID-19 Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity

Test / Burn-in Sockets: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Challenges for Burn-In Socket Makers

The Importance of Semiconductors!

EXHIBIT 2: Global Semiconductor Industry (2021): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Application

Market to Register Healthy Growth

EXHIBIT 3: World Semiconductor Industry Revenue Growth: 2015-2022

Competition

EXHIBIT 4: Test / Burn-in Sockets - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

13 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accelerating Pace of Digital Transformation Drives Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

Winds of Major Changes in Semiconductor Industry & Implications

for Burn-In Sockets

Evolution of Device Technology Demands Parallel Advances for

Burn-In Sockets

Large Scale Rollout of 5G Technology to Boost Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 6: Growing Demand for 5G Chipset Modules Promotes

Growth Opportunities for Burn-in Testing Strategies: Global 5G

Chipset Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021,

2023, 2025 & 2026

Increasing Uptake of AI Drives Momentum

EXHIBIT 7: Global AI Semiconductor Market (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2020, 2023 & 2025

Industrial Semiconductors to Emerge Into a Key Growth Pocket

EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Industrial Semiconductors (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022 & 2024

Rapid Proliferation of Electronic & Electrical Subsystems in

Automobiles Spurs Momentum

EXHIBIT 9: Measuring the Growing Importance of Electronics in

Cars: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle

Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Increased Motion Sensors, ICs Demand Fuels Demand for Burn-in

Sockets

Chip Shortages to Continue, But Situation Set to Improve

EXHIBIT 10: World Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Opportunities for Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million

Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Looking Beyond Current Challenges, the Coming of Age of

Autonomous Driving to Spur Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million)

Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive

Demand for ICs Triggering the Need for Burn-In / Test Sockets

EXHIBIT 13: Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018 through 2024

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Custom Packages Demand Peps up

Performance and Reliability of Sockets Highly Critical



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 64

