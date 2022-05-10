Nebeus Adds Avalanche-Backed Loans

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Nebeus , the cryptocurrency and crypto-backed lending app, constantly seeks innovative methods to help clients to grow and enhance their crypto investments. Nebeus users could already buy, sell, trade, and exchange Avalanche (AVAX), but now AVAX can be used as collateral for Nebeus crypto-backed loans. This new feature allows users to borrow against their Avalanche investments.



Get a Nebeus AVAX-backed loan:

Quick Loans are immediate, pre-approved, and come directly from Nebeus’s treasury, and offer a 50% loan-to-value ratio at 0% interest for three months.

are immediate, pre-approved, and come directly from Nebeus’s treasury, and offer a 50% loan-to-value ratio at 0% interest for three months. Flexible Loans are tailored to individual requirements, allowing customers to borrow up to 80% LTV in FIAT money or crypto up to a maximum of 250,000 and with loan terms ranging from one to 36 months.

Additionally, Flexible Loans are zero risk as they are covered by a 10-day buffer period to take action in the event of a margin call, and all deposited collateral is insured for up to $100 million by Lloyd's of London. Best of all, Nebeus users can activate an option called Auto Margin Call Management, allowing Nebeus to automatically manage crypto collateral if approaching a margin call.

Why Avalanche?

Avalanche is extremely adaptable and can power stablecoins and non-fungible tokens. This allows developers to establish private blockchains, called "subnets," to validate the transactions (consensus mechanism), offering a more secure and efficient blockchain technology, as well as contributing to the open-source Avalanche community.

By developing the world’s quickest blockchain, Avalanche aims to change the costly, time-consuming, and environmentally harmful features of cryptocurrency transactions. Currently, Avalanche blockchain can execute 4,500 transactions per second.

About Nebeus

Nebeus is a leading European cryptocurrency & crypto-backed lending app and desktop platform that allows users to utilize their crypto investments to get instant loans in FIAT currencies, stablecoins, and crypto.

Additionally, Nebeus offers an ecosystem of cryptocurrency services that let users exchange crypto, earn using their crypto, and even buy $100M insurance for their Bitcoin and Ethereum.

