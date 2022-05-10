Web3 Startup Naetion Secures $150m Investment From GEM Digital

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work, and the culture around it, has found new expression in web3 through art, gamification, exclusive communities, and events. Naetion, billed as the "New World of Work," operates at the intersection of consumer and crypto, unlocking access to the emerging web3 market for the mainstream user.

Naetion CEO Alexander Rindom-Andersen believes that when it comes to the blockchain's impact on work, the possibilities are infinite - no matter your profession. "GEM Digital's investment will help Naetion bring very tangible influence to this sector, enabling the growth of our cutting-edge products, native token $NTN, as well as utility NFTs," said Rindom-Andersen.

The Naetion products include HAELP, a decentralized, retail-first network of service providers, creators, and talent which allows its members to easily show, sell, and manage their skills - while retaining 100% of their earnings; Paeyroll, which streamlines human resources for web3 startups with global compliance built-in, converting payroll into revenue and managing the processes of hiring, onboarding, benefits, and expenses; and Monaey, a neobank for everything banking, rewards, staking, and yield savings, inclusive of a credit card to access your Naetion earnings.

"After spending 15-years as an IT entrepreneur, I know that blockchain is the most important thing to happen to the internet since the iPhone - it will change the way we interact with and use digital worlds," said Buddhika Perera, Naetion CTO and Co-Founder. "In order for this technology to reach its full potential, it must be put to use. Naetion is making web3 accessible and useful not for industry insiders, but for genuine people in the real world."

"It's an inspiring step forward," continued Rindom-Andersen. "We're excited to continue constructing and pioneering our collective New World of Work with the partnership between Naetion and GEM."

ABOUT NAETION

Naetion is a web3 startup based in Denmark that is working to create the world's largest on-chain professional network. Naetion operates at the crossroads of consumer and crypto, allowing the general public to participate in the emerging web3 industry.

Invest, join, or try Naetion's products.

ABOUT GEM DIGITAL

GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, we actively source, structure, and invest in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.

GEM (Global Emerging Markets) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment firm with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM oversees a wide range of developing market investment vehicles and has executed over 525 transactions in 75 countries. The degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile of each investment vehicle varies. GEM and its partners have access to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments through the family of funds and investment vehicles.

Contact:

Alexander Rindom-Andersen (Naetion), Co-founder & CEO: alexander@hjaelp.io

Jean-Luc Bonnefoy (GEM): jbonnefoy@gemny.com

Related Images











Image 1: Naetion roadmap









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment