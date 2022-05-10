New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2026
- A surgical glove is a sterile glove worn by surgeons and other health professionals to prevent contamination of the patient during surgical procedures and to protect the hand from exposure to potentially infectious materials. Surgical gloves are made of either natural rubber latex or synthetic rubber (chloroprene, thermoplastic elastomers). The global surgical gloves market is slated to remain in the vibrant mode and continue gaining from strong demand across healthcare facilities, ramp-up in elective surgery volumes and high attention on hygiene. The market growth is augmented by spurt in surgical procedures, rising cognizance about merits of using gloves, and favorable initiatives to push awareness pertaining to hospital-acquired infections. Global glove demand that skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 is slowing returning to normalcy. The demand and average selling prices witnessed a steep increase owing to the outbreak and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as countries are successfully vaccinating their populations, the glove prices are decreasing to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Amid the falling glove and raw material prices, most customers are following a wait-and-watch approach, delaying plans to restock gloves in huge volume. Meanwhile, competition is expected to intensify as more glove makers such as those from China, Vietnam and Thailand enter the gloves manufacturing space. This would present opportunities for major players to engage in acquisitions and mergers leading to industrial consolidation in the long term. The market is gaining from ongoing technological advancements intended to improve the safety and quality of products. These developments have resulted in availability of high-quality polymers that offer enhanced tear and wear resistance.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Gloves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.4% share of the global Surgical Gloves market. Nitrile gloves have emerged as an effective synthetic alternative to natural rubber latex gloves, given its relatively better performance and cost effectiveness due to the inherent technology and weight. These gloves are expected to be the main driver of growth in the global rubber gloves market, owing to their strong adoption in developed markets due to rising health awareness. Nitrile gloves are effective options for healthcare professionals like surgeons who have frequent exposure to sharp tools, infections, blood or other harmful substances or objects known to cause infection or illness. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.4 Million by 2026
- The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$901.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as the US and Europe continue to dominate the global market for surgical gloves, even as a major chunk of medical glove manufacturing takes place from South East Asia. Demand is high in these regions due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, standards and regulations, with a sizable number of clinics, hospitals and medical institutions. High level of awareness and advancement in medical technologies are other factors supporting high consumption. Several emerging markets across the world are seeing demand for medical gloves continue to rise driven by growing affluence, increasing incidence of various diseases and as a result their treatment, rising volume of surgical procedures, improvements in healthcare services, government regulation and rising awareness on safety and prevention. With China and India leading this growth, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest growing regional market for disposable medical gloves worldwide.
- Vinyl Gloves Segment to Reach $373.6 Million by 2026
- In the global Vinyl Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$300.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured) 3M Company Ansell Limited Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Berner International GmbH Cardinal Health Inc. Careplus Group Berhad Crown Healthcare (K) Ltd. Dynarex Corporation ERENLER MEDIKAL SAN. TIC. LTD. STI. Guangzhou Junda Gloves Co., Ltd. Hartalega Holdings Berhad HL Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd Honeywell International Inc. Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Medline Industries Inc. Motex Healthcare Corporation Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Semperit AG Holding Sempermed USA Inc. Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd. Shield Scientific B.V Supermax Corporation Berhad Top Glove Corporation Bhd
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite
Capacity Expansions
US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand
Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for
Surgical Gloves
EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves
EXHIBIT 2: Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to
1Q2021
Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 3: Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity
in Billion Pieces
EXHIBIT 4: Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2021):
Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type
EXHIBIT 5: Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2022E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
385 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Surgical Gloves: A Prelude
Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand
Continues Skewing Upside
Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities
Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand
EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-
2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)
EXHIBIT 7: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market
EXHIBIT 8: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections
EXHIBIT 9: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the
Period 2014-2018
Implementation of ’Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth
Opportunities
Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects
EXHIBIT 10: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million)
by Category: 2019
Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by
Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves
Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves
Space
Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves
Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection
Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of
Allergic Contact Dermatitis
Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for
Surgical Gloves
Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market
Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nitrile Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Nitrile Gloves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nitrile Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Latex
Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Latex Gloves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Latex Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vinyl Gloves by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vinyl Gloves by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vinyl Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgery Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgery
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Surgical Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by Material -
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by Material -
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by Material -
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Surgical Gloves Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by Material -
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by Material -
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by Material -
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Nitrile
Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory
Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Gloves by Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves,
Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Material - Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other
Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Gloves by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, Vinyl Gloves and Other Materials
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Gloves by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surgical
Gloves by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Surgical Gloves by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surgical Gloves by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW