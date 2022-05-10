- Global Surgical Gloves Market to Reach US$4.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Gloves Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033047/?utm_source=GNW

- A surgical glove is a sterile glove worn by surgeons and other health professionals to prevent contamination of the patient during surgical procedures and to protect the hand from exposure to potentially infectious materials. Surgical gloves are made of either natural rubber latex or synthetic rubber (chloroprene, thermoplastic elastomers). The global surgical gloves market is slated to remain in the vibrant mode and continue gaining from strong demand across healthcare facilities, ramp-up in elective surgery volumes and high attention on hygiene. The market growth is augmented by spurt in surgical procedures, rising cognizance about merits of using gloves, and favorable initiatives to push awareness pertaining to hospital-acquired infections. Global glove demand that skyrocketed in 2020 and 2021 is slowing returning to normalcy. The demand and average selling prices witnessed a steep increase owing to the outbreak and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as countries are successfully vaccinating their populations, the glove prices are decreasing to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Amid the falling glove and raw material prices, most customers are following a wait-and-watch approach, delaying plans to restock gloves in huge volume. Meanwhile, competition is expected to intensify as more glove makers such as those from China, Vietnam and Thailand enter the gloves manufacturing space. This would present opportunities for major players to engage in acquisitions and mergers leading to industrial consolidation in the long term. The market is gaining from ongoing technological advancements intended to improve the safety and quality of products. These developments have resulted in availability of high-quality polymers that offer enhanced tear and wear resistance.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surgical Gloves estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period. Nitrile Gloves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Latex Gloves segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.4% share of the global Surgical Gloves market. Nitrile gloves have emerged as an effective synthetic alternative to natural rubber latex gloves, given its relatively better performance and cost effectiveness due to the inherent technology and weight. These gloves are expected to be the main driver of growth in the global rubber gloves market, owing to their strong adoption in developed markets due to rising health awareness. Nitrile gloves are effective options for healthcare professionals like surgeons who have frequent exposure to sharp tools, infections, blood or other harmful substances or objects known to cause infection or illness. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.4 Million by 2026



- The Surgical Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.8% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$901.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.3% and 8.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$116.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed markets such as the US and Europe continue to dominate the global market for surgical gloves, even as a major chunk of medical glove manufacturing takes place from South East Asia. Demand is high in these regions due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, standards and regulations, with a sizable number of clinics, hospitals and medical institutions. High level of awareness and advancement in medical technologies are other factors supporting high consumption. Several emerging markets across the world are seeing demand for medical gloves continue to rise driven by growing affluence, increasing incidence of various diseases and as a result their treatment, rising volume of surgical procedures, improvements in healthcare services, government regulation and rising awareness on safety and prevention. With China and India leading this growth, Asia-Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest growing regional market for disposable medical gloves worldwide.

- Vinyl Gloves Segment to Reach $373.6 Million by 2026



- In the global Vinyl Gloves segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$163.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$300.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$57.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.8% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 132 Featured) 3M Company Ansell Limited Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd. Berner International GmbH Cardinal Health Inc. Careplus Group Berhad Crown Healthcare (K) Ltd. Dynarex Corporation ERENLER MEDIKAL SAN. TIC. LTD. STI. Guangzhou Junda Gloves Co., Ltd. Hartalega Holdings Berhad HL Rubber Industries Sdn Bhd Honeywell International Inc. Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd. Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd Medline Industries Inc. Motex Healthcare Corporation Sara Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Semperit AG Holding Sempermed USA Inc. Shandong Yuyuan Latex Gloves Co., Ltd. Shield Scientific B.V Supermax Corporation Berhad Top Glove Corporation Bhd





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pandemic Results in Unabated Shortage of Medical Gloves despite

Capacity Expansions

US Domestic Supply Falls Short to Meet Demand

Unleashing of Pent-Up Elective Surgery Demand Bodes Well for

Surgical Gloves

EXHIBIT 1: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

Prominent Factors Responsible for Soaring Prices of Gloves

EXHIBIT 2: Average Selling Prices (ASP) of Gloves: 2Q2020 to

1Q2021

Price Spree Enjoyed by Gloves to Subside Gradually

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 3: Top Four Gloves Manufacturers Worldwide by Capacity

in Billion Pieces

EXHIBIT 4: Top Glove Corporation?s Glove Product Mix (FY 2021):

Breakdown of Sales Revenue by Product Type

EXHIBIT 5: Surgical Gloves Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2022E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

385 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Surgical Gloves: A Prelude

Outlook: Surgical Gloves Market Posts Healthy Growth as Demand

Continues Skewing Upside

Emerging Markets to Drive Opportunities

Global Medical Nitrile Gloves Market Endows Brighter Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Surgical Procedures to Propel Demand

EXHIBIT 6: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2025) and 2001-2010 (in %)

EXHIBIT 7: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Hospital Acquired Infections Offer Notable Boost to Market

EXHIBIT 8: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

EXHIBIT 9: Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the

Period 2014-2018

Implementation of ’Double Gloving Practice Spurs Growth

Opportunities

Rise in Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Volumes Boost Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million)

by Category: 2019

Industry Increasingly Shifts to Powder-Free Gloves Led by

Issues with Powdered Surgical Gloves

Sustainability Emerges as Prominent Buzzword in Surgical Gloves

Space

Manufacturers Remain Inclined on Development of Innovative Gloves

Surgical Gloves: Shaped by Comfort, Fit & Barrier Protection

Industry Focuses on New Surgical Gloves to Mitigate Risk of

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Popularity of Ambulatory Surgical Centers Surges Demand for

Surgical Gloves

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Turbo Charges Demand

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds Augment Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increase in Number of Medical Professionals Drive Growth in Market

Focus Grows on Addressing Issues Related to Durability of Gloves



