New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Safety Needles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032819/?utm_source=GNW

- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

- Complimentary updates for one year

- Global Safety Needles Market to Reach US$3.6 Billion by the Year 2026



- Safety needles refer to injection needles that have been specifically designed to ensure safety of healthcare workers, support staff and patients from needlestick injuries or even infections that they might get exposed to during the course of needle use. They are widely used for administering drugs and collecting blood samples (even other body fluids), and provide protection against bloodborne pathogens and detrimental drug exposure. The global safety needles market is expected to continue to grow at a healthy rate, led mainly by implementation of rigorous laws promoting safe injection practices, amid the escalating cases of needle stick injuries worldwide. Safety needles help decrease the cost burden, minimize the occurrence of iatrogenic infection, and prevent the risk of transmission of bloodborne viruses while protecting patients from needlestick injuries (as evident when administering Covid-19 vaccines), all of which also contribute to market growth. Other factor driving demand for safety needles include the expanding patient population with chronic diseases, growing awareness of the risk posed by filled syringes, and increased global usage of prefilled syringes. Further, innovation is driving medical device manufacturers to develop and launch needle-based safety devices (both passive and active safety systems), which can be attached manually to a conventional syringe or to commercially available pre-filled syringe. Advancements in technology and quality upgrades are expected to enable companies manufacture safety needles with the highest of safety standards.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Safety Needles estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Active, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.5% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Passive segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Safety Needles market. Among active and passive safety needles, active safety needles represent the most selling safety needles in the global market. The increase in global needlestick injury numbers, and low-cost of active needles have led to widespread adoption of active safety needles in almost all countries. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $871.8 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $286.3 Million by 2026



- The Safety Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$871.8 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 33.87% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$286.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$277.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the largest regional market for safety needles, where demand is driven by increasing cases of needlestick injury, escalating incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders, and an expanding geriatric population who stand greater risk of developing age-related disorders. Additional growth drivers include easy product availability, higher adoption rates, higher per capita healthcare spending and presence of major manufacturers in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is witnessing demand grow for safety needles owing to increase in number of people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, a huge patient base suffering from infectious diseases, greater availability and adoption of safety needle systems, and rise in awareness of the detrimental effect of needlestick injuries.

- Passive Safety Needles Segment to Reach $642.7 Million by 2026



- Passive needles are automatic, eliminating requirement for manual intervention for activating its safety feature, and hence expensive. The adoption of passive needles is taking place at much faster pace than that of active needles, as users are benefiting from the additional features such as absence of extra assembly parts, which eases disposal for users and lesser packaging space, which benefits manufacturers. In the global Passive Safety Needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$381 Million will reach a projected size of US$534 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 101 Featured) Argon Medical Devices, Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Becton, Dickinson and Company Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.) Medtronic plc Nipro Corporation Novo Nordisk A/S Retractable Technologies, Inc. Smiths Group Plc. Terumo Corporation Vygon SA





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032819/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.

Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading

Now & Beyond?

Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part

of the 2020 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking. But How Practical Is It to

Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 2: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

December 2021

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What?s In

Store for Healthcare?

EXHIBIT 3: Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

EXHIBIT 4: % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

EXHIBIT 6: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

COVID-19 and Postponement of Elective Surgeries

Impact of COVID-19 on Safety Needles Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 7: Safety Needles - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Needles: A Prelude

Types of Needles

A Prelude to Safety Needles

Global Market Overview

Global Safety Needles Market Set to Grow

Active Safety Needles Account for a Major Share

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

US and Europe Dominate the Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness

Fastest Growth

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety

Syringes and Needles

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand

for Safety Needles

EXHIBIT 8: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by

Category: 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

EXHIBIT 11: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)

in Select Countries

Innovation Helps in Improving Trust for Safety Pen Needles

Growing Use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth

Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into

Oblivion

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Increased Demand for Use of Safety Needles & Insulin Pens in

Hospital Settings

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 12: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur

Demand

EXHIBIT 13: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 14: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drive the Demand for

Safety Needles

EXHIBIT 15: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-

related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 17: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

EXHIBIT 18: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

EXHIBIT 19: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2019)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Safety Needles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Active by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Active by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Active by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Passive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Passive by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Passive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Ambulatory

Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Ambulatory

Surgery Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diabetic Patients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Diabetic Patients by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Diabetic Patients by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Family Practice by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Family Practice by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Family Practice by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Psychiatry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Psychiatry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Psychiatry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Safety Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety

Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active, Passive

and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety

Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Safety Needles Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Safety Needles by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety

Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other Product

Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product Type -

Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active, Passive

and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Safety

Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers,

Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Safety Needles by End-Use -

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients,

Family Practice, Psychiatry and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &

Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice,

Psychiatry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by Product Type - Active, Passive and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Safety Needles by Product

Type - Active, Passive and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Safety Needles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active,

Passive and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Safety Needles by End-Use - Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery

Centers, Diabetic Patients, Family Practice, Psychiatry and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032819/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________