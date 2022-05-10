Global At-Home Diagnostic Testing Market Report 2022: Issues and Trends, Market Participants, Market Analysis 2021-2026

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The at-home IVD testing market is a growing market with much potential

This report, At-Home Diagnostic Testing Markets and Trends (COVID-19, FOB, Glucose, HIV and Other Tests), analyzes at-home tests where the entire process is done at home. A sample is collected, and the results are provided in under one hour.

The information for this report was gathered using both primary and secondary research including comprehensive research of secondary sources such as company literature, databases, investment reports, and medical and business journals.

All market data pertains to the world market at the manufacturers' level. The market includes manufacturer tests. The base year for data was 2021. Data are provided for 2021 and 2026 with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for 2021 and 2026.

Competitive analysis is provided for the top five participants in the market. Regional breakdowns are surveyed for the United States, EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for 2019-2021. The forecasted market analysis for 2021-2026 was largely based on demographic trends, new developments, innovative technology and global expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

  • Industry at a Glance
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Size and Growth of the Market
  • Key Issues and Trends Affecting the Market
  • Competitive Outlook
  • Conclusion Highlights

Chapter 2: Introduction

  • Overview
  • At-Home Tests by Test Type
  • Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Segment (Glucose, COVID-19, HIV, Other Infections, Cholesterol, Drug of Abuse, Coagulation, FOB, Pregnancy & Fertility, Other), 2021
  • At-Home Tests by Sample Type
  • Global At-Home IVD Market by Distribution of Sales by Sample Type (Blood, Urine, Oral/Saliva, Nasal, Stool, Other), 2019 and 2021
  • Blood Samples
  • Urine Samples
  • Oral/Saliva Samples
  • Nasal Samples
  • Stool Samples
  • Other

Chapter 3: Issues and Trends

  • COVID-19
  • At-Home COVID-19 Test Distribution of Sales by Vendor
  • Insurance for At-Home Tests
  • Diabetes State Mandates - State-Level Insurance Mandates for Benefits, ACA Marketplace Coverage
  • At-Home IVD Testing Drivers and Challenges

Chapter 4: Market Participants

  • Abbott
  • Acon Laboratories, Inc.
  • Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
  • Becton-Dickinson
  • Dexcom, Inc.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Roche Diagnostic Corporation
  • Siemens Healthineers GmbH
  • Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

  • Market Overview
  • Market Segment by Test Type
  • Glucose
  • Infectious Disease
  • Other Areas
  • Market by Region
  • Competitive Analysis
  • Top Five Market Leaders

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzijci

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                 COVID19 Test
                            
                            
                                COVID 19
                            
                            
                                COVID19
                            
                            
                                Glucose Testing
                            
                            
                                Home Diagnostic
                            
                            
                                Home Test
                            
                            
                                Infectious Disease Testing
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data