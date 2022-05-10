Press Release – May 10, 2022

Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) and EDHECinfra announce strategic partnership agreement

This partnership between the GI Hub and EDHECinfra establishes a strategic framework for co-operation, communication, and information sharing.

EDHECinfra, the provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe, and the GI Hub, the not-for-profit organisation, formed by the G20, that advances the delivery of sustainable, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership.

Welcoming this initiative, Marie Lam-Frendo, Chief Executive Officer of the GI Hub, said, "We are delighted to formalise this partnership with EDHECinfra. In our capacity as a knowledge-sharing hub we produce data, insights, tools, and programs that enable our stakeholders to create positive infrastructure outcomes. We look forward to working with EDHECinfra on activities that will add value to the infrastructure ecosystem."

Frederic Blanc-Brude, Director of EDHECinfra, added, "EDHECinfra and GI Hub have been collaborating successfully for quite a while now, so we are delighted to be able to put the partnership on a more formal footing. We share a philosophy on closing the data gap for infrastructure as an asset class and EDHECinfra and GI Hub's vision, strategic priorities and scope of operations point to several synergistic areas of cooperation in data, analytics and policy actions to support an ambitious global agenda to deliver infrastructure in a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive manner."

About Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) :

The Global Infrastructure Hub (GI Hub) is a not-for-profit organisation that advances the delivery of sustainable, resilient, and inclusive infrastructure. Formed by the G20, the GI Hub works collaboratively with the public and private sectors to produce data, insights, knowledge tools, and programs that equally inform policy and delivery, helping decisionmakers and practitioners create positive impacts through infrastructure. Visit www.gihub.org.

About EDHEC Infrastructure Institute :

EDHECinfra® is a venture of EDHEC Business School and a provider of indices and analytics for the infrastructure investment universe. Because the majority of infrastructure assets are not publicly traded, there has traditionally been a vast knowledge gap when it comes to gauging the prices of these assets and their evolution. We are closing that gap with analytics and calculated indexes that already cover 25 countries representing an investable universe of 7,000 companies. We are based in Singapore and London. Visit edhec.infrastructure.institute.

EDHECinfra maintains the infraMetrics® platform: an online information system that gives access to key market indices including the infra300® and infra100® series. InfraMetrics also includes a wealth of valuation data and analytics, risk metrics, a fund strategy analysis tool providing robust performance quartiles for any segment, strategy or vintage, and peer group analyses allowing investors to compare themselves against comparable segments of the market.

