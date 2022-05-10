Europe Data Centre Markets Outlook and Forecast Report 2022-2026 Featuring CyrusOne, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain, QTS, & Vantage Data Centers

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Europe Executive Summary - Industry Outlook and Forecast - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The experts in Data Centre research and analysis, have released a comprehensive update of its Data Centre Landscape service, covering seventeen (17) European countries, some 670 Data Centre providers and over 1,400 Data Centre Facilities.

The attractiveness of the European DC market can be seen by the rapid increase in new DC investment taking place, representing almost 2,900 MW of power to be installed, the majority by the end of 2024, with a surge in new Data Centre Providers backed by private equity investors.

Some 100 new Data Centre projects are due to be introduced over the period, with most located in the new so called Tier 2 markets - away from the Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam & Paris (FLAP) markets. Locations set to see new DC growth include Warsaw, Rome, Milan, Zurich, Barcelona, Madrid & Lisbon.

There are acquisitions of existing Data Centre providers taking place, of Verne Global (Iceland), DigiPlex (Nordics), Green Mountain (Norway), SuperNap (Italy) & at North (Iceland), usually with a plan to expand its presence internationally.

Each of the Data Centre markets is continuing to grow despite the increase in Public Cloud services suggesting that the services are broadly complementary. Data Centre Providers report that cloud services are becoming a key customer segment, accounting for up to thirty percent of their revenues. Increasingly European enterprises are pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy and are interconnecting via a Data Centre to enable a mix of cloud and colocation services - providing an uplift in revenues to both the Cloud and the Data Centre Provider.



The Data Centre Landscape highlights the new investment that is being made in Europe, in particular by US Data Centre entrants including CyrusOne, ServerChoice, Iron Mountain, QTS and Vantage Data Centers. These new entrants are introducing new campus Data Centres with Vantage Data Centers developing campus facilities in Berlin, Frankfurt, Milan, Warsaw and Zurich.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has meant an uplift in demand for online services including cloud services which is spurring investment in new Data Centre infrastructure across Europe - with a need for new high specification hyperscale investment being paramount.

The summary also provides information on recent Data Centre acquisitions and announcement of the latest Data Centre expansion and new development plans.

From the new Data Centre Landscape research, the analyst has highlighted the following trends:

The continued growth in the key five FLAP+D country markets (Germany, UK, Netherlands, France and Ireland) - which account for 57 percent of Data Centre space - (consisting of over 2.3 million m2 of Data Centre space out of a total of 3.9 million m2 of space across the seventeen countries).

