New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Industry"

- Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market to Reach US$3.1 Billion by the Year 2026



- Negative pressure wound therapy represents an exciting advancement in wound care space that holds a number of clinical applications. The therapy is an effective option for treatment of non-healing complex wounds, categorized into chronic and acute wounds. Also referred to as vacuum-assisted closure, the technology is primarily used for management of wounds characterized by high exudate levels. The therapy is finding increasing use for management of diverse types of chronic and acute wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers, skin grafts or closed surgical incisions. The global market for NPWT devices is on a growth path, on account of the rising incidence of chronic diseases including diabetes, and increasing surgical procedures. Diabetes entails the risk of causing diabetic foot ulcers and its treatment might require the use of NPWT devices. Similarly, immobility for long periods can lead to pressure ulcers, the treatment of which might need the use of NPWT devices. Also, the expanding aging population suffering from various diseases which restrict their mobility bodes well for the demand for NPWT devices. Government efforts for the prevention of SSIs, and the increasing caesarean section procedures among older mothers are also fostering the use of NPWT devices (post-operative). The availability of new options such as single-use negative pressure wound therapy is advancing the use potential. The market is also expected to gain from the development and launch of sophisticated NPWT devices that are user friendly. While NPWT pumps are advancing, even wound dressings are evolving such as antimicrobial contact layers and incisional management dressings. The introduction of affordable disposable NPWT by leading companies and rising awareness of this among people is likely to drive market gains.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Conventional, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Use segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market. While conventional devices lead the market, these systems are for use in hospitals and are not appropriate for homecare settings, as they entail the usage of bulky canisters. Such devices can be purchased and also rented, which is anticipated to augment NPWT usage in developing countries. Single use NPWT is likely to register strong growth owing to their suitability for use in homecare settings. The growing trend of patient transition to home care settings in Europe and North America is therefore expected to drive their demand. Further, the advantages offered by single use NPWT such as battery based pump, appropriateness for treating moderate to low exuding wounds, lower cost, and their growing availability in the market are also fueling their adoption. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $189.7 Million by 2026



- The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 51.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$189.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$124 Million by the close of the analysis period. North America is a key NPWT devices market, supported by the rising number of acute wound cases and the significant cost of treatment in the US, and easy device availability. Further, the expanding pool of burn patients and patients having pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers on account of rising incidence of diabetes and obesity, are also fueling growth of the market. Increase in geriatric population who generally are vulnerable to various health conditions such as diabetes is also a providing a boost to the market. The NPWT devices market in APAC is anticipated to record strong growth, attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of people suffering from acute wounds. Select Competitors (Total 54 Featured) 3M Company Alleva Medical Ltd. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG B. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health, Inc. Carilex Medical GmbH ConvaTec Inc. Cork Medical, LLC DeRoyal Industries, Inc. Devon Medical Products Genadyne Biotechnologies, Inc. Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG Medela AG Mölnlycke Health Care AB Paul Hartmann AG Smith & Nephew PLC Talley Group Limited Triage Meditech Pvt. Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19-Led Delay in Wound Care: The Dire Picture & Efforts to

Improve Outcomes

Pandemic Shifts Focus to Home-Based Wound Care

Competition

EXHIBIT 1: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Wound & Wound Management: A Prelude

What is Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)?

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: Indications and Contraindications

Factors Driving Progression of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

Single Use NPWT Experience Strong Growth Bolstered by Inherent

Attributes and Increased Shifting of Wound care to Home Care

Settings

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Preventive Wound Healing Bodes Well for

NPWT Market

EXEXHIBIT 2: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five

Infections

Rise in Caesarean Section Procedures Spurs Post-Operative Use

of NPWT Devices

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Cesarean Section Procedures in the US (per

1,000 live births): 2008-2019

Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Crucial to

Sustain Future Growth

Advancements in Foams and Dressings Extend NPWT Application to

Outpatient Settings

Hybrid Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (hNPWT) Widens Growth

Prospects

NPWTi-d Takes Negative Pressure Wound Therapy to Next Level

with Cost Benefits

Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds and Increasing HealthCare

Burden Catalyze Growth Prospects

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Prevalence of Wounds (in Millions)

EXHIBIT 5: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

How NPWT Aids in Healing of Acute Wounds

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 6: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length

of Surgery

Global Epidemics of Diabetes and Increasing Incidence of DFUs

to Propel Market Growth

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 8: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)

EXHIBIT 9: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 10: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050



About Reportlinker

