Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foam Dressings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031600/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Foam Dressings Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Small, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$948.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Foam Dressings market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$201.9 Million by the year 2027.
- Large Segment Corners a 24.1% Share in 2020
- In the global Large segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$424.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured) 3M CompanyAcelity BSN medical GmbHCardinal HealthColoplast A/SConvaTec Inc.DeRoyalJohnson & JohnsonMedline, Cardinal Health Medtronic PlcMölnlycke Health Care ABSmith & Nephew plcWinner Medical Group, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031600/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 and Beyond
COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective
Interventions
Impact of COVID-19 on Foam Dressings Market
The Rise of Telehealth
COMPETITION
EXHIBIT 1: Foam Dressings - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
A Prelude to Wound Care
Foam Dressings - An Integral Part of Moist Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings: Offering the Midas Healing Touch for Different
Wound Types
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
North America Rules Foam Dressings Market, while Asia-Pacific
Displays Sizeable Growth Potential
Striking Factors Adding Dynamism to Global Foam Dressings Market
WORLD BRANDS
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need
for Effective Woundcare Products
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of Wounds (2019)
EXHIBIT 3: Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Spending by Wound Type
EXHIBIT 4: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for
Moist Wound Dressings
Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for
Advanced Wound Care Products
Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
EXHIBIT 5: Stalled Chronic Wounds by Country (in ?000s)
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Foam
Dressings
EXHIBIT 6: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length
of Surgery
Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth
and Need for Foam Dressings
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)
Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Injuries Drive Market
Growth
High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand
Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam
Dressings Market
Solutions to Reduce Pain & Expedite Healing
Options for Advanced Wound Care
Silicon Foam Dressings with PHMB
Self-Adherent Silicon & Multi-Layer Foam Dressings
Fiber-based Novel Foam Dressings
IoT in Healthcare
Increasing Awareness and Knowledge about Advanced Wound Care
Products
Rising Volumes of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Offer
Significant Market Gains
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
EXHIBIT 12: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for
1970, 2010 and 2050
Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support
Demand
EXHIBIT 14: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Surgical Wounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Wounds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Ulcers by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ulcers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Traumatic Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Traumatic Wounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Traumatic Wounds by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Burns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Burns by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Burns by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Wound Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Wound Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wound Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Foam Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam Pore
Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic
Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound Type -
Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other
Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Wounds,
Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,
Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam Pore
Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic
Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Wounds,
Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
CHINA
Foam Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam Pore
Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic
Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Wounds,
Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam
Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
EUROPE
Foam Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,
Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,
Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam
Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Foam Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,
Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,
Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound
Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and
Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical
Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031600/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Foam Dressings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031600/?utm_source=GNW