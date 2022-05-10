New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031591/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Flooring Market to Reach US$474.5 Billion by the Year 2026
- Flooring offers a unique feeling to the consumers and is made from durable materials such as hardwood and ceramic which increases the demand for hardwood and ceramic flooring for residential purposes. The growing urban populace, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income of consumers, and industrialization resulted in the flooring global market`s positive growth. The increased focus on remodeling offered an added stimulus to the market of flooring, particularly sustainable floorings such as reclaimed wood which is growing as retailers are concentrating more on eco-friendly and biodegradable products. Sustainable flooring installations, too, assist in increment of building`s LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design points. Increased investments in interior furnishings and architectural beauty to glamorize the houses and an upsurge in housing units are the factors propelling the flooring market growth. Technological advancements made the flooring materials water- and stain-resistant and with the assistance of technology, raw materials have been designed aesthetically with protection against harmful chemicals and increased temperatures. Advanced materials are being utilized as temperature and noise absorbers to augment user safety.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flooring estimated at US$369.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$474.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Non-Resilient Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$303.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Resilient Flooring segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Flooring market. The non-resilient product segment dominates the flooring market and attributed to more than half of the global revenue share because of an increase in commercial and residential activities worldwide. The resilient segment has been expected to witness rapid growth because of the increased demand for resilient flooring in commercial applications. Resilient flooring is cost-efficient, durable, and perfect for heavy traffic commercial and residential areas due to the noise reduction and easy maintenance capabilities. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $90.6 Billion by 2026
- The Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.17% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$90.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
- The Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) dominates the global flooring market because of increased applications of flooring in industrial and commercial sectors. The reforms of the Indian government for the construction sector`s development in India remarkably contributed to the regional flooring market growth. Programs such as Housing for All by the Indian government are estimated to encourage the demand for floorings. Flooring materials` growing demand in different end-use industries in China is estimated to propel the flooring market growth further. The North American region`s flooring demand is estimated to increase with consumers` shifting preferences and demand for better designs and product variation. The firmly established construction sector in Canada and the US with growing demand for single-family homes is estimated to offer growth opportunities for the flooring market.
- Soft Coverings Segment to Reach $59.2 Billion by 2026
- Softs floors have many advantages like flexibility and comfort. Rugs and carpets are common options for soft floors. Carpeting offers wall to wall coverage while rugs are basically used to cover spaces. This kind of flooring is generally used in interior spaces and is suitable for both high and low traffic zones. In the global Soft Coverings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$40.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 271 Featured) Armstrong Flooring Beaulieu International Group Boral Limited Congoleum Corporation Dixie Group, Inc. Floorworld LLC Flowcrete Group Ltd Forbo Holding A.G Gerflor Interface, Inc. J&J Flooring Group LLC James Hallstead Plc LG Hausys Ltd Mannington Mills Inc. Milliken & Company. Mohawk Industries, Inc. Polyflor Canada Inc. Shaw Industries Group Inc. Swiss Krono Tec AG Tarkett S.A. TOLI Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031591/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Pandemic’s Effect on the Flooring Market
Construction Projects? Backlog Restricts Market Growth
US Floor Coverings Market Shows Resilience During the Pandemic
Flooring: An Introduction
Commercial and Domestic Flooring Common Variants
Product Types
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Product Type
EXHIBIT 4: World Flooring Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Non-Resilient Flooring,
Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings, and Seamless Flooring
Analysis by Application
EXHIBIT 5: World Flooring Market by Application (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential, Commercial, and
Industrial
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Flooring Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 7: World Flooring Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by
CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
EXHIBIT 8: Wood Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends Influencing the Growth in Flooring Market
Vinyl Flooring Demand Grows
Latest Advancements in the Flooring Industry
Select Flooring Innovations
Enhanced Standard of Living and Swift Urbanization to Boost the
Flooring Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family:
Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 11: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the
Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Flooring Market Growth Drivers in the Residential Sector
Preference for Multistory Buildings to Pep up Flooring
Products? Demand
Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as
Important End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 13: Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed
Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Flooring
Products: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million)
for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in
2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth
E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Flooring Market
EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for
Years 2019-2025
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100
EXHIBIT 16: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
EXHIBIT 19: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 20: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
Rising Living Standards
Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Flooring Products
EXHIBIT 21: Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026
Key Challenges Restraining the Market Growth
Environmental Concerns
Flooring Retailers See Strong Demand Coming in Years to Come
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Flooring by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Resilient Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Non-Resilient Flooring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Resilient Flooring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Resilient Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Resilient Flooring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Resilient Flooring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soft
Coverings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Soft Coverings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Soft Coverings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seamless Flooring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Seamless Flooring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Seamless Flooring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Flooring by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings
and Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient Flooring,
Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential, Commercial
and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient
Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Flooring by Product Type -
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Non-Resilient
Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless
Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Flooring by Application -
Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flooring by Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring,
Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and Seamless Flooring -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flooring by
Product Type - Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft
Coverings and Seamless Flooring Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flooring by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Resilient Flooring, Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings and
Seamless Flooring for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flooring by Application - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flooring by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031591/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Flooring Market to Reach US$474.5 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031591/?utm_source=GNW