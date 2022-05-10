Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Phytogenics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Feed Phytogenics Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Phytogenics estimated at US$662.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Essential Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$482.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flavonoids segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.3% share of the global Feed Phytogenics market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Feed Phytogenics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.44% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$169.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$169.8 Million by the year 2027.
- Saponins Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020
- In the global Saponins segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$78.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$118.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$124.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured) Adisseo France S.A.S Biomin GmbH Cargill, Incorporated Delacon Biotechnik GmbH Dostofarm GmbH DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Kemin Industries, Inc. Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd. Nor-Feed A/S Pancosma SA Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH Phytosynthese SASU
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2023
Pandemic-Induced Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Animal Feed
Additives Industry
Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Feed Phytogenics Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Feed Phytogenics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Feed Phytogenics
EXHIBIT 3: Top Factors Driving Consumption of Feed Phytogenics
Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Witness Rapid Growth
Poultry Represents the Largest Type
Essential Oil Phytogenics : A Dominant Segment
Spices and Herbs - The Largest Source of Feed Phytogenics
Asia-Pacific Exhibits Strong Potential
Market Restraints
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Phytogenics Market to Benefit as Sustainability Gains
Prominence in Animal Feed Industry
Demand for Meat Products: The Prime Growth Driver for Feed
Phytogenics Market
Global Trends in Meat Production, Consumption and Trade:
A Major Growth Influencer in Feed Acidifiers Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Meat Production in Thousand Metric Tons for
Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2018-Jan 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Global Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric Tons for
Beef & Veal, Pork and Chicken Meat: 2018-Jan 2022
Rising Demand & Robust Exports Sway Meat Industry in Favor of
Feed Phytogenics
Growth in Consumption of Poultry Meat Spurs Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: Global Chicken Meat Production in Thousand Metric
Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2018-
2021
EXHIBIT 7: Global Chicken Meat Consumption in Thousand Metric
Tons (Ready to Cook Equivalent) by Country/Region for 2018-
2021
Disease Outbreak Concerns Stimulate Demand for Feed Phytogenics
The Role of Phytogenic Feed Additives in Poultry Pathogen
Management
Tackling Cattle Methane Emissions with Feed Additives
Innovations Widen Opportunities for Feed Phytogenics
Antibiotics Ban Drive the Demand for Feed Phytogenics
Clamp Down on Antibiotics? Usage as Growth Promoters
Restrictions on Antimicrobial Use in Food Animals
Europe
North America
BRICS
Asia
A Gist of AGP Ban and Prescription Requirements Status in
Select Countries
Emerging Alternatives for AGPs
Phytogenics Gain as Industry Turn to Natural Growth Promoters
(NGPs)
Encapsulation Technology Plays Enabling Role in Improving
Utilization Rates
Role of Feed Phytogenics in Improving Pig Productivity
The Role of Saponin as Feed Additive for Sustainable Poultry
Production
Expanding Population and Rising Food Security Concerns Drive
Demand for Feed Phytogenics
EXHIBIT 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 9: Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in
Million Tonnes for Select Foods for the Period 2008-2017 and
2018-2027
Rise in Demand for Animal Products in Developing Countries
EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Essential Oils by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Essential Oils by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Essential Oils by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flavonoids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Flavonoids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavonoids by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Saponins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Saponins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Saponins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oleoresins by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oleoresins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Oleoresins by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Herbs & Spices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Herbs & Spices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Herbs & Spices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flowers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Flowers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Flowers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Swine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Swine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Swine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ruminants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Ruminants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Ruminants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Animal Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Animal Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Animal Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Poultry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Poultry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Poultry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal
Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal
Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Product
Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Feed
Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal
Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Feed Phytogenics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins and Other
Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Source - Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits &
Vegetables - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Source -
Herbs & Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Herbs &
Spices, Flowers and Fruits & Vegetables for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Animal Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other
Animal Types and Poultry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by Animal
Type - Swine, Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Animal Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Swine,
Ruminants, Other Animal Types and Poultry for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feed Phytogenics by Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids,
Saponins, Oleoresins and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Feed Phytogenics by
Product Type - Essential Oils, Flavonoids, Saponins, Oleoresins
and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Feed Phytogenics by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Feed Phytogenics Market to Reach US$1.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Feed Phytogenics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031534/?utm_source=GNW