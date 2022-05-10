Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test/Procedure Volumes Report 2022: Test Volumes are the Gold Standard for Sizing Market Opportunities

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.
The market analysis in the IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2021-2026 saves time with calculations and estimates of both the existing number of procedures for scores of diagnostic tests, and the future potential. In the process, pricing analysis is also performed. This report is an essential resource for the IVD business planner.
IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2021-2026 includes profiles of the top IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.
The report estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:
- Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume
- Point-of-Care (POC) Market and Test Volume
- Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume
- Molecular Market and Test Volume
- Hematology Market and Test Volume
- Coagulation Market and Test Volume
- Microbiology Market and Test Volume
- Blood Banking Market and Test Volume
- COVID-19 Market and Test Volume
- Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume
- Immunoassay Market and Test Volume
- IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets
The companies covered are the following:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioMerieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Dexcom
- DiaSorin
- Exact Sciences
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Werfen
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast
- Scope & Methodology
- About the Author
Chapter Two: Introduction
- Industry Trends
- COVID 19
Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends
- Overview
- Demographic Trends
- Global Population and Aging
- Workforce Reduction
- Addressing the Aging Trend
- Emerging and Emerged Markets
Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments
- IVD Testing Trends
- Segment Growth Projections
- POC Testing
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunoassays
- Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)
- Molecular Assays
- Hematology
- Coagulation
- Conventional Microbiology
- Blood Grouping/Typing
- Histology/Cytology
Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets
- General
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico, Central & South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Other Central & South America
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Chile
- Peru
- Venezuela
- All Other Countries & Territories
- Western Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Other Western Europe
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Austria
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Denmark
- Portugal
- Norway
- Greece
- Ireland
- Finland
- All Other Countries & Territories
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Other Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Romania
- Czech Republic
- Ukraine
- Hungary
- All Other Countries
- Asia/Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Other Asian Countries and Territories
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Vietnam
- Pakistan
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Hong Kong
- Philippines
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- All Other Countries & Territories
- Middle East
- Turkey
- Other Middle East
- Iran
- Saudi Arabia
- Iraq
- Israel
- United Arab Emirates
- All Other Countries
- Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- All Other Countries & Territories
Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures
- Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type
- POC Self Tests
- Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities
- Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring
- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
- Coagulation Testing
- Fecal Occult Blood Testing
- Drugs of Abuse Testing
- Pylori Testing
- HIV Testing
- Infectious Disease
- Cholesterol Testing
- POC Urinalysis Testing
- Other POC Self-Testing
- POC Self-Testing Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
- POC Professional Testing
- POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures
- POC Professional Critical Care Testing
- POC Fertility Testing
- POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing
- POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing
- POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing
- POC Professional Coagulation Testing
- POC Professional HbA1C Testing
- POC Professional Hematology Testing
- POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening
- POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing
- POC Professional Urinalysis Testing
- Other POC Professional Testing
- POC IVD Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures
- Types of Tests
- General Chemistry
- Enzymes
- Glucose
- Lipids
- Proteins
- Other Compounds
- Blood Gases & Electrolytes
- Urinalysis
- Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures
- Technologies
- Labeling Techniques
- Enzyme Immunoassays
- Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)
- Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)
- Testing Procedures & Product Sales
- Cardiac Markers
- Tumor Markers
- Autoimmune Conditions
- Allergy Conditions
- Thyroid Conditions
- Proteins
- Anemia
- Fertility Testing
- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
- Vitamin D
- Diabetes/HbA1c
- Drugs of Abuse
- Infectious Diseases
- Instruments
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures
- Types of Test
- Testing Technologies
- Infectious Diseases
- Blood Screening
- Cancer
- Transplant Matching
- Thrombophilia SNPs
- Inherited Diseases
- Other Molecular Tests
- Prenatal
- Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Ten: Laboratory-Based Hematology Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Global Sales of Hematology Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Global Sales of Coagulation Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures
- Types of Tests
- ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents
- Manual Panels & Reagents
- Blood Culture
- Chromogenic Media
- Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Mass Spectrometry
- Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products
- ID/AST Panels & Reagents
- Blood Culture
- Chromogenic Media
- Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Mass Spectrometry
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Blood Grouping/Typing Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Pap Tests
- In Situ Hybridization Tests
- Immunohistochemistry Tests
- Traditional Non-Pap Stains
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Flow Cytometry
- Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioMerieux Inc.
- BioFire Diagnostics Business
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Dexcom
- DiaSorin
- Exact Sciences
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- PerkinElmer, Inc
- QIAGEN
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthineers (Siemens)
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Werfen
