- Global Enteral Feeding Tubes Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026



- Nutrition is considered to be among the most important elements for maintaining health and to prevent and manage various diseases. Enteral nutrition therapy and enteral feeding devices have transformed the healthcare industry. Enteral feeding devices are designed for patients requiring assisted nutritional support, as they are unable to consume, absorb and digest nutrients from the small intestine. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology disorders, neurological disorders (Alzheimer`s disease, stroke, motor neuron disease, Parkinson`s, and multiple sclerosis, among others), and mental disorders, and such others among younger and older populations which necessitates the use of these tubes for meeting their nutritional requirements. The market is also gaining from the growing technological developments. Further, the increasing incidence of premature births that need neonatal intensive care, growing number of pediatric patients, and rising incidence of malnutrition are also fueling market growth. Preterm infants have greater nutritional needs and enteral feeding is generally preferred given their poor ability to swallow. Also, the improving awareness associated with the uses of enteral feeding tubes is boding well for the market. The market gained strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the critical patients who were on ventilators were provided enteral feeding. Further, the reimbursement schemes of governments and improving healthcare infrastructure in developed as well as in developing regions are offering growth avenues for the market.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enteral Feeding Tubes estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Nasoenteric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Abdominal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.2% share of the global Enteral Feeding Tubes market. The rising demand for enteral feeding tubes that are less-invasive is fueling the demand for nasoenteric enteral feeding tubes. These tubes facilitate in providing nutrition and medicine in a safe manner to patients. These tubes do not require any surgical procedure for their placement and can be replaced in a short period. Nasoenteric tubes are generally preferred for use among pediatric patients and preterm infants, which is spurring their demand. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $606.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $410.3 Million by 2026



- The Enteral Feeding Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$606.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$410.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$136.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets in the global enteral feeding tubes market. In these regions, market growth is being fostered primarily by the development of novel and patient-friendly devices that are integrated with several safety features. The large and growing population of elderly individuals and their high susceptibility to various chronic illnesses remains a major growth influencing factor for the market. The regions also benefit from the presence of several leading market players, whereby customers have easy access to innovative and advanced enteral feeding devices including tubes. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, meanwhile, are high-growth markets for enteral feeding devices including tubes on account of the expanding elderly population and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders and illnesses, as well as the rising prevalence of premature births in the region. Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) Abbott Laboratories ALCOR Scientific Inc. Amsino International, Inc. Applied Medical Technology Inc. Avanos Medical Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Beckton, Dickinson and Company Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. CONMED Corporation Cook Medical LLC ENvizion Medical Inc. Fresenius Kabi AG Nestlé S.A. Smiths Medical, Inc. Vygon SA





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Significance of Medical Nutrition for COVID-19 Patients

Enteral Feeding Addresses Nutritional Needs of COVID-19 Patients

COVID-19 Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market

Role of Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tube Placement in

COVID-19 Patients

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Enteral Feeding Tubes - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is Enteral Nutrition?

Enteral Feeding Devices: Vital for Success of EN Therapy

An Introduction to Enteral Feeding Tubes

Types of Enteral Feeding Tubes

Methods of Tube Placement

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of

Enteral Feed Tubes

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Drive Future

Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and

Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market

Growth

Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support

Supports Market Growth

EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2020

Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for

Enteral Feeding Tubes

EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)

EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population (in Million) by

Geographic Region: 2021, 2030 and 2045

Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for

Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

EXHIBIT 9: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021

EXHIBIT 10: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2020

Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases

and Use of EN Therapy Drives Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 11: Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000

Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries

Enteral Tube Feeding for Severe Dementia Patients

Growing Incidence of Pediatric Crohn’s Disease Fuels Demand for

Enteral Feeding Tubes

Enteral Nutrition Emerges as a Key Therapy for Preterm Infants,

Fueling Growth in Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

EXHIBIT 12: Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births

EXHIBIT 13: Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number

of Preterm Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries

Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth in

Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

EXHIBIT 14: Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents

Opportunities for Medical Nutrition, Driving Growth in Enteral

Feeding Tubes Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Preference for Enteral Nutrition Over Parenteral Nutrition

Spurs Market Prospects

Role of Enteral Nutrition Therapy in the Treatment of

Malnutrition: A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Tubes Market

Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating

Malnutrition during Hospitalization

Advancements in Enteral Nutritional Tubes to Boost Market

Prospects

Importance of Technology Solutions in Delivering Accurate

Nutrition

Maintaining the Optimal and Individualized Calorific Balance

for Patient Feeds

Advanced Technology Usage in Determination of Nutritional Feeds

Advancements in Video-Assisted Enteral Tube Placement

Innovations in Aerodigestive Care

Critical Factors Impacting Placement of Nasogastric and

Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

Gastrostomy Tube Feeding Devices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth

Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth

Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities

Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Enteral

Nutrition Augurs Well for the Market

EXHIBIT 15: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050

EXHIBIT 16: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total

Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed

Regions: 2019 & 2030

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment

EXHIBIT 17: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Major Challenges Facing the Enteral Feeding Devices Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nasoenteric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Nasoenteric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nasoenteric by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Abdominal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Abdominal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Abdominal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurological Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Neurological Disorders by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurological Disorders

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gastrointestinal Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Diseases

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal

Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 18: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

1975-2050

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuel Growth

EXHIBIT 19: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by

Gender and Affected Site for 2022

EXHIBIT 20: Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US

by Gender and Body Site for 2022

EXHIBIT 21: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America &

Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Preference for Home Healthcare Fuels Demand for Home Enteral

Feeding Tubes

Reimbursements Scenario for Enteral Nutrition Therapy

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,

Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal

Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and

Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by

Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological

Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR





