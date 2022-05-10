New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Enteral Feeding Tubes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031475/?utm_source=GNW
- Global Enteral Feeding Tubes Market to Reach US$2.8 Billion by the Year 2026
- Nutrition is considered to be among the most important elements for maintaining health and to prevent and manage various diseases. Enteral nutrition therapy and enteral feeding devices have transformed the healthcare industry. Enteral feeding devices are designed for patients requiring assisted nutritional support, as they are unable to consume, absorb and digest nutrients from the small intestine. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, gastroenterology disorders, neurological disorders (Alzheimer`s disease, stroke, motor neuron disease, Parkinson`s, and multiple sclerosis, among others), and mental disorders, and such others among younger and older populations which necessitates the use of these tubes for meeting their nutritional requirements. The market is also gaining from the growing technological developments. Further, the increasing incidence of premature births that need neonatal intensive care, growing number of pediatric patients, and rising incidence of malnutrition are also fueling market growth. Preterm infants have greater nutritional needs and enteral feeding is generally preferred given their poor ability to swallow. Also, the improving awareness associated with the uses of enteral feeding tubes is boding well for the market. The market gained strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic, as the critical patients who were on ventilators were provided enteral feeding. Further, the reimbursement schemes of governments and improving healthcare infrastructure in developed as well as in developing regions are offering growth avenues for the market.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Enteral Feeding Tubes estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Nasoenteric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Abdominal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 47.2% share of the global Enteral Feeding Tubes market. The rising demand for enteral feeding tubes that are less-invasive is fueling the demand for nasoenteric enteral feeding tubes. These tubes facilitate in providing nutrition and medicine in a safe manner to patients. These tubes do not require any surgical procedure for their placement and can be replaced in a short period. Nasoenteric tubes are generally preferred for use among pediatric patients and preterm infants, which is spurring their demand. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $606.1 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $410.3 Million by 2026
- The Enteral Feeding Tubes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$606.1 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 27.98% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$410.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$136.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America and Europe represent the leading regional markets in the global enteral feeding tubes market. In these regions, market growth is being fostered primarily by the development of novel and patient-friendly devices that are integrated with several safety features. The large and growing population of elderly individuals and their high susceptibility to various chronic illnesses remains a major growth influencing factor for the market. The regions also benefit from the presence of several leading market players, whereby customers have easy access to innovative and advanced enteral feeding devices including tubes. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America, meanwhile, are high-growth markets for enteral feeding devices including tubes on account of the expanding elderly population and the growing prevalence of chronic disorders and illnesses, as well as the rising prevalence of premature births in the region. Select Competitors (Total 79 Featured) Abbott Laboratories ALCOR Scientific Inc. Amsino International, Inc. Applied Medical Technology Inc. Avanos Medical Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Beckton, Dickinson and Company Boston Scientific Corporation Cardinal Health, Inc. CONMED Corporation Cook Medical LLC ENvizion Medical Inc. Fresenius Kabi AG Nestlé S.A. Smiths Medical, Inc. Vygon SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Significance of Medical Nutrition for COVID-19 Patients
Enteral Feeding Addresses Nutritional Needs of COVID-19 Patients
COVID-19 Impact on Enteral Feeding Devices Market
Role of Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy Tube Placement in
COVID-19 Patients
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Enteral Feeding Tubes - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
42 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
What is Enteral Nutrition?
Enteral Feeding Devices: Vital for Success of EN Therapy
An Introduction to Enteral Feeding Tubes
Types of Enteral Feeding Tubes
Methods of Tube Placement
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Hospitals & Long-term Care Facilities: The Major Users of
Enteral Feed Tubes
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Drive Future
Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Importance of Enteral Nutrition in Treatment and
Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Diseases Drives Market
Growth
Rising Cancer Incidence and Need for Nutritional Support
Supports Market Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2020
Alarming Rise in Diabetes Incidence Worldwide Drives Demand for
Enteral Feeding Tubes
EXHIBIT 6: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2021, 2030 &
2045)
EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000-2045)
EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population (in Million) by
Geographic Region: 2021, 2030 and 2045
Unrelenting Threat of HIV/AIDS Infection: An Opportunity for
Enteral Feeding Tubes Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Million) by Region as of June 2021
EXHIBIT 10: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2020
Nutritional Management of Patients with Neurological Diseases
and Use of EN Therapy Drives Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 11: Burden of Neurological Diseases: Deaths Per 100,000
Population due to Neurological Conditions in Select Countries
Enteral Tube Feeding for Severe Dementia Patients
Growing Incidence of Pediatric Crohn’s Disease Fuels Demand for
Enteral Feeding Tubes
Enteral Nutrition Emerges as a Key Therapy for Preterm Infants,
Fueling Growth in Enteral Feeding Tubes Market
EXHIBIT 12: Top Countries Ranked by Most Number of Preterm Births
EXHIBIT 13: Countries with Highest Preterm Birth Rates: Number
of Preterm Births Per 100 Live Births by Top Countries
Shift towards Home-based Enteral Therapy to Propel Growth in
Enteral Feeding Tubes Market
EXHIBIT 14: Shift towards Home Healthcare Presents
Opportunities for Medical Nutrition, Driving Growth in Enteral
Feeding Tubes Market: Global Home Healthcare Market (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Preference for Enteral Nutrition Over Parenteral Nutrition
Spurs Market Prospects
Role of Enteral Nutrition Therapy in the Treatment of
Malnutrition: A Business Case for Enteral Feeding Tubes Market
Non-volitional Nutritional Support Therapy: Vital for Combating
Malnutrition during Hospitalization
Advancements in Enteral Nutritional Tubes to Boost Market
Prospects
Importance of Technology Solutions in Delivering Accurate
Nutrition
Maintaining the Optimal and Individualized Calorific Balance
for Patient Feeds
Advanced Technology Usage in Determination of Nutritional Feeds
Advancements in Video-Assisted Enteral Tube Placement
Innovations in Aerodigestive Care
Critical Factors Impacting Placement of Nasogastric and
Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes
Gastrostomy Tube Feeding Devices Market: Poised for Healthy Growth
Sustained Adoption of Low-Profile Feeding Tubes Fuels Growth
Replacements Offer Potential Growth Opportunities
Aging Global Demography and Resultant Rise in Need for Enteral
Nutrition Augurs Well for the Market
EXHIBIT 15: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 16: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Creates Conducive Environment
EXHIBIT 17: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
Major Challenges Facing the Enteral Feeding Devices Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nasoenteric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Nasoenteric by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Nasoenteric by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Abdominal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Abdominal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Abdominal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Cancer by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurological Disorders by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Neurological Disorders by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurological Disorders
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Diseases
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Diseases by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Care by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 18: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:
1975-2050
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuel Growth
EXHIBIT 19: Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by
Gender and Affected Site for 2022
EXHIBIT 20: Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US
by Gender and Body Site for 2022
EXHIBIT 21: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America &
Caribbean Region (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Preference for Home Healthcare Fuels Demand for Home Enteral
Feeding Tubes
Reimbursements Scenario for Enteral Nutrition Therapy
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cancer,
Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Enteral Feeding Tubes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Application - Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal
Diseases and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Cancer, Neurological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and
Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
End-Use - Hospitals, Home Care and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Home Care and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Product Type - Nasoenteric and
Abdominal - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Enteral Feeding Tubes by
Product Type - Nasoenteric and Abdominal Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Enteral Feeding Tubes
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Nasoenteric and Abdominal for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enteral Feeding Tubes by Application - Cancer, Neurological
Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
