New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Industry"
- Global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2026
- ECG cables and ECG lead wires are the main equipment required in the electrocardiography (ECG), which is the procedure used to record the human heart`s electric activity with the help of electrodes that are placed on the patient`s skin. ECG cables and ECG lead wires are made using materials such as thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPUA), PVC or silicone. TPE has been the main material used due to its durability, strength, and compatibility in addition to providing safety and comfort to patients. Processing and recycling of the material is also possible, which supports its popularity and adoption. Hospital and ambulatory care, long-term care centers, clinics, and hospitals are the main users of ECG leadwires and ECG cables. With the prevalence of CVDs across the world, there is growing need for prevention, monitoring and treatment. This is expected to stimulate growth in the use of ECG devices, thus spurring demand for ECG lead wires and cables. In addition, rising concerns regarding healthcare and technological developments are also fueling market growth. The market is also driven by the rising demand for equipment for cardiac monitoring of cardiovascular conditions prevalent among the geriatric and the modern urban demographic. The emergence of ECG monitoring systems having wireless technology is expected to have a transformative effect on the market. Other factors that support growth include favorable regulatory policies and implementation of the regulations stipulated by governments for monitoring devices; emergence of innovative products; and investments in untapped markets.
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Thermoplastic Elastomer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6% CAGR to reach US$974.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market. With respect to material type, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) represents the most widely used material for disposable lead wires due to features, such as compatibility, stability, higher insulation, and cost efficiency. The lead wires made with TPU are resistant to fungus, heat, and acids. These benefits are expected to drive the demand for TPU-based lead wires. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $651.9 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $220.3 Million by 2026
- The ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires market in the U.S. is estimated at US$651.9 Million in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 40.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$220.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$101.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is the largest regional market and growth is set to be driven by expanding geriatric popular and rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The increasing geriatric population, improving disposable incomes, and rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are boosting growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
- By Usability, Reusable Segment to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
- The reusable segment leads the market due to its ease-of-use and the cost factor associated with the reusability of cables and lead wires. In the global Reusable (Usability) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$689.1 Million will reach a projected size of US$941.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured) 3M Company B. Braun Melsungen AG Cardinal Health Inc. Conmed Corporation Curbell Medical Products, Inc. Dragerwerk Ag & Co. KgaA General Electric Company Koninklijke Philips N.V. Mindray Medical International Limited SPACELABS HEALTHCARE Schiller Americas Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
Significance of Electrocardiography in COVID-19 Management to
Support Market Growth
ECG Machines Help Doctors Identify COVID-19 Patients at Risk of
Heart Complications
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 1: ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
68 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 3: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires to Boost Long-term Growth
Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth
Electrocardiography: A Prelude
An Introduction to ECG Cable and ECG Lead Wires
Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads
Electrodes and Leads in ECGs
Lead Fail Detection
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Growth of Electrocardiography Systems Market Promises
Growth for ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global ECG Device Market Size (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Fuel Demand
for ECG Cables and Lead Wires
Types of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
EXHIBIT 7: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
Expanding Elderly Population Susceptible to Cardiovascular
Diseases Drive Need for ECG Cable and Lead Wires
EXHIBIT 8: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
EXHIBIT 9: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total
Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed
Regions: 2019 & 2030
EXHIBIT 10: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015),
(2020-2025) & (2045-2050)
Risk of Coronary Artery Disease in Obesity Presents Prospects
for ECG Monitoring Devices & Accessories
EXHIBIT 11: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
EXHIBIT 12: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In
US$) due to Obesity
High Threat of Cross-Contamination Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak
Turns Focus onto Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires
EXHIBIT 13: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage
Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
Disposable ECG Cables and Lead Wires Market: High Growth Prospects
COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Strong Preference for Disposable ECG
Leads
Technological Advancements and Innovations to Boost Market
Prospects
Study Proposes All-ECG with 12-Lead ECG Tracking
Listening to Heart and Measuring ECG Remotely
ISO/IEC Focus on Development of New Standard for ECG Medical
Equipment
Wearable ECG Technology Threatens Conventional ECG Monitoring,
Affecting Lead Wires and Cables Market
Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive
Market Opportunities
EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 15: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the
US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050
Key Challenges in ECG Technology and Design
ECG Lead Positioning Errors Disrupt Management and
Stratification Efforts for Cardiac Patients
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
