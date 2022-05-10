New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031124/?utm_source=GNW

Global Clear Aligners Market to Reach US$12.4 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the period 2020-2027.Adult, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.4% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Teenagers segment is readjusted to a revised 29.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Clear Aligners market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 53.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 37.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Clear Aligners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 53.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$946.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.4% and 25.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$946.5 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 121 Featured) 3M 3Shape A/S Align Technology, Inc. Argen Corporation Clarus Company Danaher Corporation Dentsply Sirona Henry Schein, Inc. Institut Straumann AG Ormco Corporation (Envista) Patterson Companies Inc. TP Orthodontics Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031124/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting

Challenging Times for Dental Market

Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry

EXHIBIT 2: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Industry: % of

Dentists Registering Decline in Patient Volume

EXHIBIT 3: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April

2020

Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in

Patient Volumes

EXHIBIT 4: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices:

April 2020-Dec 2021

Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics

Practice

Pandemic-Induced ?Zoom? Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a

Mega Trend

Rise in Popularity of Dental Aligners

EXHIBIT 5: Align Technology Clear Aligners Shipment Growth (%):

2Q2020 to 2Q2021

Teledentistry Players Report Substantial Gains during COVID-19

Restrictions

Competitive Scenario

As Clear Aligners Emerge as a Preferred Treatment, Companies

Increase Investments

Technology Startups Venture into Clear Aligners Space

EXHIBIT 6: Clear Aligners - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Improved Facial Aesthetics

Merits over Traditional Options

EXHIBIT 7: Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017 and

2022): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear

Aligners and Traditional Orthodontics

Evolution of Clear Aligners Business Models

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Expanding Pool of Patients Fast Track Growth

Teeth Conditions where Clear Aligners are Recommended

EXHIBIT 8: Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise High Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements Enhance Orthodontists Capabilities

Select Product Developments

AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game

3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work

Price Declines Aid Growth

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners

Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners

EXHIBIT 9: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Select Countries: 2019

Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge

Demand-Supply Gap

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic

Supplies

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026

Common Issues with Clear Aligners Present Challenges for Market

Growth

MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel

Growth in the Dental Market

Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure

EXHIBIT 11: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare

Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016,

2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing

Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class

Population

EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 14: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion)

for 2019, 2022 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear

Aligners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adult

Segment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Adult Segment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Adult Segment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Teenagers Segment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Teenagers Segment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Teenagers Segment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Standalone Practices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Standalone Practices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone Practices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Group Practices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Group Practices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Group Practices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear

Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear

Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group Practices,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone Practices,

Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Clear Aligners by

Category - Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear

Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by Category -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and Teenagers

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear

Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group Practices,

Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone Practices,

Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -

Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -

Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by

Category - Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners

by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by

End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone

Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clear Aligners by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clear Aligners by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clear Aligners by

Category - Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners

by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and

Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group

Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031124/?utm_source=GNW



