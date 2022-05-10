Global Clear Aligners Market to Reach US$12.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Clear Aligners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031124/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clear Aligners estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the period 2020-2027.Adult, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 24.4% CAGR to reach US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Teenagers segment is readjusted to a revised 29.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Clear Aligners market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 53.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 37.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Clear Aligners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 53.69% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$946.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 22.4% and 25.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$946.5 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 121 Featured) 3M 3Shape A/S Align Technology, Inc. Argen Corporation Clarus Company Danaher Corporation Dentsply Sirona Henry Schein, Inc. Institut Straumann AG Ormco Corporation (Envista) Patterson Companies Inc. TP Orthodontics Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting
Challenging Times for Dental Market
Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry
EXHIBIT 2: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Dental Industry: % of
Dentists Registering Decline in Patient Volume
EXHIBIT 3: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19: March-April
2020
Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in
Patient Volumes
EXHIBIT 4: % Patient Volume Growth in the US Dental Offices:
April 2020-Dec 2021
Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics
Practice
Pandemic-Induced ?Zoom? Culture Makes Teeth Straightening a
Mega Trend
Rise in Popularity of Dental Aligners
EXHIBIT 5: Align Technology Clear Aligners Shipment Growth (%):
2Q2020 to 2Q2021
Teledentistry Players Report Substantial Gains during COVID-19
Restrictions
Competitive Scenario
As Clear Aligners Emerge as a Preferred Treatment, Companies
Increase Investments
Technology Startups Venture into Clear Aligners Space
EXHIBIT 6: Clear Aligners - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Improved Facial Aesthetics
Merits over Traditional Options
EXHIBIT 7: Global Orthodontics Market by Segment (2017 and
2022): Percentage Breakdown of Case Starts Volume for Clear
Aligners and Traditional Orthodontics
Evolution of Clear Aligners Business Models
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Expanding Pool of Patients Fast Track Growth
Teeth Conditions where Clear Aligners are Recommended
EXHIBIT 8: Orthodontics Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown
of Case Starts by Malocclusion Type
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Promise High Growth
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technology Advancements Enhance Orthodontists Capabilities
Select Product Developments
AI Based Innovations Elevate Clear Aligner Game
3D Printing Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry
Clear Aligners & Dental Restorative Work
Price Declines Aid Growth
Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic
Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Aligners
Adults: An Expanding Base for Aligners
EXHIBIT 9: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population in Select Countries: 2019
Clear Aligners Providers Eye on Affordable Devices to Bridge
Demand-Supply Gap
Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic
Supplies
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2020, 2023 and 2026
Common Issues with Clear Aligners Present Challenges for Market
Growth
MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel
Growth in the Dental Market
Economy Plays a Major Role Due to Elective Nature of the Procedure
EXHIBIT 11: Dental Expenditure as a % of Total Healthcare
Expenditure in the US for the Years 2000, 2005, 2010, 2016,
2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing
Regions
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class
Population
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030
Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
EXHIBIT 14: Global Dental Tourism Market Size (in US$ billion)
for 2019, 2022 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear
Aligners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Adult
Segment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Adult Segment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Adult Segment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Teenagers Segment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Teenagers Segment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Teenagers Segment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standalone Practices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Standalone Practices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Standalone Practices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Group Practices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Group Practices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Group Practices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear
Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear
Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group Practices,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone Practices,
Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Clear Aligners by
Category - Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear
Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by Category -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and Teenagers
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Clear
Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group Practices,
Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone Practices,
Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Clear Aligners by Category -
Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Clear Aligners by End-Use -
Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by
Category - Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clear Aligners by
End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standalone
Practices, Group Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Clear Aligners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Clear Aligners by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clear Aligners by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Clear Aligners by Category - Adult and Teenagers -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clear Aligners by
Category - Adult and Teenagers Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Clear Aligners
by Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Teenagers for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Clear Aligners by End-Use - Standalone Practices, Group
Practices, Hospitals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
