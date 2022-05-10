Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe Conference 2022: Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 21-22, 2022

Dublin, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2022" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2022 now in its 15th year brings together researchers and industry participants from both academia and industry focusing on technology and innovation in the Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) and Microfluidics fields.



Presentations will explore the latest advances in the Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Fields. Focus at this conference will also be given to some of the many applications of Lab-on-a-Chip, from life science research, to taking diagnostics to the point-of-care/point-of-need and body-on-a-chip/organs-on-a-chip.



We focus on LOAC device production technologies, novel designs/technologies for manufacture, as well as the key application areas for LOAC from research to diagnostics as well as 3D-bioprinting and the convergence of microfluidics technologies with biofabrication and 3D-printing as well as deployment of microfluidics technologies in point-of-care testing and global health.



There is an Extensive International Perspective at this Conference with Speakers, Poster Presenters, Sponsors, and Exhibitors from Europe, US, and Asia/Pacific. Running alongside the conference will be an exhibition covering the latest technological advances and associated products and services from leading solution providers within this field from around the world.



Registered delegates will have full access to the co-located and concurrent conference tracks to mix-and-match presentations and maximize networking:

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Europe 2022 and Point-of-Care, Biosensors & Mobile Diagnostics Europe 2022 Track

3D-Culture, Organoids and Organ-on-a-Chip Europe 2022 Track

There are ample opportunities for networking, partnering and business development and this ensures a very cost-effective conference trip. The Exhibit Hall is Co-Located with the Conference Tracks for Excellent Networking.



Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination Required in Order to Participate On-Site at this Event. Participants Not Vaccinated for Covid-19 Can Participate Virtually at this Event.



Agenda:

3D-Printing and its Convergence with the Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip Marketplace

3D-Printing, Biofabrication, and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing and Global Health Applications

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

Microfluidics Tools for Single Cell Analysis

New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip

Rare Cell Capture & Circulating Biomarkers Studied Using Microfluidics

