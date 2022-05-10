ENGAIZ launches OPEN3PRX™ with Experian integration to deliver trusted third-party vendor risk intelligence

Toronto, Canada, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This is not an investment advice. Please conduct your own research when investing in any project.



ENGAIZ , a North American technology startup with offices in Toronto and New York, today announced an integration that strengthens its OPEN3PRX™ Risk Intelligence offering with access to Experian® North America’s powerful business information solutions. Experian’s international expertise and global risk data unlocks powerful insights and creates a comprehensive view of third-party vendor risk wherever their clients do business.

“Recent pandemic and global events have put tremendous stress on the first-line of defense in dealing with risk exposures related to third parties. Companies need a smart and easy way to access comprehensive risk intelligence on suppliers globally,” said Jai Chinnakonda, Founder & CEO of ENGAIZ. He further added, “OPEN3PRX™ can help organizations make smarter business decisions by gaining a deeper insight of your third-party vendors anywhere in the world.”

Organizations can leverage OPEN3PRX™ to quickly complete vendor due diligence. The exchange analyzes 100+ data elements on third-party vendors or any business partners globally to generate smart risk insights. It covers a myriad of risks related to business legal structure, director or principal background, cybersecurity, financial stability, commercial risk, credit risk, bankruptcy, legal issues, sanctions, fraud, PEP, adverse media, country risk, and ESG.

“At Experian, we’re dedicated to helping businesses succeed. By combining the power of Experian’s data with ENGAIZ’s risk analytics, businesses can gain the insights they need to make better business decisions and mitigate risk,” said Hiq Lee, President of Business Information Services at Experian.

For a limited time, both enterprises and third parties will be able to join OPEN3PRX™ and access special discounts. ENGAIZ offers the following solutions.

- OPEN3PRX™ Risk Intelligence Report - Reliable and trustworthy vendor risk intelligence report.

- OPEN3PRX™ Risk Assessment - An intelligent automation and cost-effective risk assessment solution for any sized organization.

- OPEN3PRX™ Sustainability - Lack of focus on sustainability initiatives pose a number of risks and costs. NET ZERO goals cannot be achieved without engaging your third parties.

- Engage to Govern with i-TPGRM™ - Increase efficiency and effectiveness in governing your large managed service relationships through SMART relationship management.

To learn more about ENGAIZ, please visit www.engaiz.com . To learn more about Experian’s commercial solutions, please visit: www.experian.com/b2b .

About ENGAIZ Inc.

ENGAIZ is a proud technology startup that firmly believes that effective Human-Led engagement powered by AI-Driven technologies can help enterprises build lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with their third-party vendors.

From providing risk intelligence, automated risk assessment, helping third-parties improve their risk posture to promoting sustainable development goals, OPEN3PRX™ provides organizations with the most comprehensive third-party risk management solution.

Learn more at www.engaiz.com .

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,000 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

Experian and the Experian trademarks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact:

Jai Chinnakonda, Founder & CEO

ENGAIZ Inc.

Inquiries: media@engaiz.com ; investors@engaiz.com

https://www.engaiz.com

Annie Russell

Experian Public Relations

949 683 5243

annie.russell@experian.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article.

