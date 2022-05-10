Crestline Announces the Promotion of Mónica Bernstein to Executive Vice President & General Counsel

FAIRFAX, Va., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today the promotion of Mónica Bernstein to Executive Vice President & General Counsel. Mónica joined Crestline in 2019 and assumed responsibility for all legal issues arising with respect to hotel operations, hotel development, corporate governance, and asset management. She reports directly to Crestline’s President & CEO, James Carroll.

“As our company continues its growth trajectory, and we enhance our position as a leading hospitality management company, Mónica’s counsel has been invaluable,” said Carroll. “Mónica continues to help us successfully navigate the expansion of our company’s portfolio in a sound and prudent manner,” added Carroll.

Mónica joined Crestline from Interstate Hotels where she served as Vice President, Legal before being promoted to Senior Vice President, Assistant General Counsel. Prior to Interstate, she was an Associate with Williams & Connolly LLP, in Washington, D.C. Mónica earned a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School, Washington D.C, where she was recognized with several accolades including being named a George Washington Scholar, a member of the George Washington Law Review, as well as a Writing Fellow and Dean’s Fellow. She earned a B.A. in Economics and Spanish Studies from Duke University, Durham, NC. Mónica is a member of the Bar in Florida and the District of Columbia.

