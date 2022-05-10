New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Ships Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030854/?utm_source=GNW
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Global Autonomous Ships Market to Reach US$10.1 Billion by the Year 2026
- Autonomous ships have the capability to function independently (at various levels) without constant human intervention. In other words, autonomous ships are vessels without a crew, wherein the various functions are automatically performed with low human interaction. The different operations of these ships are either remotely managed by the people on the shore or the ships will have various advanced technologies for performing the operations. Autonomous ships generally include technologies such as sonar, HD cameras, infrared cameras, thermal imaging, automated navigation, GPS trackers, auxiliary and propulsion systems, LIDAR, and RADAR. Growth of the autonomous ships market is expected to be driven by the surge in sea-based trade globally due to its cost effectiveness in comparison to other transport modes, in addition to the shortage of trained and experienced sailors. Globally, cargo to the tune of nearly 1.7 billion tons per annum gets transported in about 180 million containers. Also, the growing number of marine accidents due to human mistakes which lead to considerable financial losses and damage to the environment are fostering interest in autonomous ships. The growth in marine tourism and increasing interest in smart connected ships and vessels with situational awareness are also auguring well for the market.
- Also, growing research initiatives and collaborations among companies belonging to various industries in many countries for making the naval structure autonomous are expected to aid market growth. The rising use of connected smart ships, given their various advantages such as fleet health monitoring data and vessel traffic management data are also benefitting the market. Furthermore, the rising investments being made for the R&D and construction of autonomous ships are also fueling market growth. The use of IoT and other such latest technologies in these ships is also being considered to lower the environmental impact of maritime traffic and make autonomous marine projects more efficient. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Ships estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.5% share of the global Autonomous Ships market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026
- The Autonomous Ships market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.09% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$842.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe is a key market for autonomous ships, given its considerable investments in the development of these ships and the huge fleet size. The growing interest in cruiser power boats and yachts in the region is auguring well for the autonomous ships demand. Further, the growing governmental and organizational investments and efforts in developing these ships are boosting market growth. Also, enterprises are rendering support to government initiatives to make naval vessels autonomous in nature. North America (including USA and Canada) is another important autonomous ships market, given the significant fleet size and the growing seaborne trade. The market in the region is also benefitting from the increasing recreational activities and tourism. Asia-Pacific autonomous ships market is anticipated to witness healthy growth, supported by growing maritime trade and rising focus on developing sea tourism in the region. Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) ABBGeneral Electric (Ge)Honeywell InternationalHyundai Heavy Industries (Hhi)Kongsberg GruppenMarine Technologies LLCMarlinkPraxis Automation & Technology B.V.Rh MarineRolls-Royce
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030854/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
Global Autonomous Ships Market under the COVID-19 Lens
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 2: Autonomous Ships - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
44 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Increasing Sea-Based Trade and Tourism Drives Growth of the
Global Autonomous Ships Market: Global Market Prospects &
Outlook
EXHIBIT 3: Global Autonomous Ships Market by Ship Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial and
Defense
Analysis by Autonomy
EXHIBIT 4: Global Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Partial Automation,
Fully Autonomous, and Remote Operations
Analysis by End-Use
EXHIBIT 5: Global Autonomous Ships Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Line Fit, and
Retrofit
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Autonomous Ships Market by Region (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 7: World Autonomous Ships Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan
China Aims at Being Leading Autonomous Shipping Country
An Insight into Autonomous Ships
Autonomous Vessels: A Brief Note
Regulating Autonomous Vessels
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sailing Towards Autonomous Shipping Technology
Requirements for Sustainable Autonomous Technology Implementation
Norway Research Institutes Pioneering Fully Automated Vessels
Autonomous Vessels and the Maritime Industry
Innovators in the Autonomous Vessels Industry
Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Sea
EXHIBIT 8: Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by
Function: 2020
Autonomous Docking Presenting Solutions to Complex Problems
Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails
Market Momentum
EXHIBIT 9: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings
Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)
in the Year 2020
Growing Integration of Technology in Dock Management Systems
Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role in Dock Management
EXHIBIT 10: Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 11: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data
Technologies by Industry (2021E)
Autonomous Vessels Helping Coast Guards in Safeguarding the Waters
Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for
Autonomous Ships
EXHIBIT 12: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded
in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade
Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035
Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine
Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Autonomous
Ships Market
Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for
Autonomous Ships
EXHIBIT 14: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton
Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Naval Autonomous Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for
Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
EXHIBIT 15: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for
Autonomous Naval Ships: Projected Defense Budget (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 16: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through
2025
EXHIBIT 17: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries
How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &
What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 18: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 19: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years
2010, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021E
Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
EXHIBIT 20: Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in
the US by Age Group: 2019
Challenges Associated with Autonomous Shipping
Autonomous Ships Pose Survival Challenge to the Shipping Sector
Impact of Autonomous Vessels on Employment
Flags of Convenience
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Partial Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Partial Automation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fully
Autonomous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Fully Autonomous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Remote Operations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Remote Operations by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Line
Fit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Line Fit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retrofit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Autonomous Ships Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by Ship
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by Ship
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by Ship
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Autonomous Ships Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by Ship
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and
Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by Ship
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and
Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by
Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit and Retrofit
for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Ships by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Ships by Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Partial Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for
the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous
Ships by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line
Fit and Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Autonomous Ships Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships
by Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit
and Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by Ship Type - Commercial and Defense -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships
by Ship Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Defense for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by Autonomy - Partial Automation, Fully
Autonomous and Remote Operations - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships
by Autonomy - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Partial
Automation, Fully Autonomous and Remote Operations for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Autonomous Ships by End-Use - Line Fit and Retrofit -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Autonomous Ships
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Line Fit
and Retrofit for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030854/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Autonomous Ships Market to Reach US$10.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Ships Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030854/?utm_source=GNW