Global Autonomous Ships Market to Reach US$10.1 Billion by the Year 2026



- Autonomous ships have the capability to function independently (at various levels) without constant human intervention. In other words, autonomous ships are vessels without a crew, wherein the various functions are automatically performed with low human interaction. The different operations of these ships are either remotely managed by the people on the shore or the ships will have various advanced technologies for performing the operations. Autonomous ships generally include technologies such as sonar, HD cameras, infrared cameras, thermal imaging, automated navigation, GPS trackers, auxiliary and propulsion systems, LIDAR, and RADAR. Growth of the autonomous ships market is expected to be driven by the surge in sea-based trade globally due to its cost effectiveness in comparison to other transport modes, in addition to the shortage of trained and experienced sailors. Globally, cargo to the tune of nearly 1.7 billion tons per annum gets transported in about 180 million containers. Also, the growing number of marine accidents due to human mistakes which lead to considerable financial losses and damage to the environment are fostering interest in autonomous ships. The growth in marine tourism and increasing interest in smart connected ships and vessels with situational awareness are also auguring well for the market.



- Also, growing research initiatives and collaborations among companies belonging to various industries in many countries for making the naval structure autonomous are expected to aid market growth. The rising use of connected smart ships, given their various advantages such as fleet health monitoring data and vessel traffic management data are also benefitting the market. Furthermore, the rising investments being made for the R&D and construction of autonomous ships are also fueling market growth. The use of IoT and other such latest technologies in these ships is also being considered to lower the environmental impact of maritime traffic and make autonomous marine projects more efficient. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Autonomous Ships estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Commercial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Defense segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.5% share of the global Autonomous Ships market. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



The Autonomous Ships market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 20.09% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 8.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$842.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe is a key market for autonomous ships, given its considerable investments in the development of these ships and the huge fleet size. The growing interest in cruiser power boats and yachts in the region is auguring well for the autonomous ships demand. Further, the growing governmental and organizational investments and efforts in developing these ships are boosting market growth. Also, enterprises are rendering support to government initiatives to make naval vessels autonomous in nature. North America (including USA and Canada) is another important autonomous ships market, given the significant fleet size and the growing seaborne trade. The market in the region is also benefitting from the increasing recreational activities and tourism. Asia-Pacific autonomous ships market is anticipated to witness healthy growth, supported by growing maritime trade and rising focus on developing sea tourism in the region. Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) ABBGeneral Electric (Ge)Honeywell InternationalHyundai Heavy Industries (Hhi)Kongsberg GruppenMarine Technologies LLCMarlinkPraxis Automation & Technology B.V.Rh MarineRolls-Royce





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Global Autonomous Ships Market under the COVID-19 Lens

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 2: Autonomous Ships - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

44 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Increasing Sea-Based Trade and Tourism Drives Growth of the

Global Autonomous Ships Market: Global Market Prospects &

Outlook

EXHIBIT 3: Global Autonomous Ships Market by Ship Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial and

Defense

Analysis by Autonomy

EXHIBIT 4: Global Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Partial Automation,

Fully Autonomous, and Remote Operations

Analysis by End-Use

EXHIBIT 5: Global Autonomous Ships Market by End-Use (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Line Fit, and

Retrofit

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Autonomous Ships Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Autonomous Ships Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Rest of World, and Japan

China Aims at Being Leading Autonomous Shipping Country

An Insight into Autonomous Ships

Autonomous Vessels: A Brief Note

Regulating Autonomous Vessels

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sailing Towards Autonomous Shipping Technology

Requirements for Sustainable Autonomous Technology Implementation

Norway Research Institutes Pioneering Fully Automated Vessels

Autonomous Vessels and the Maritime Industry

Innovators in the Autonomous Vessels Industry

Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at Sea

EXHIBIT 8: Industry Adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by

Function: 2020

Autonomous Docking Presenting Solutions to Complex Problems

Severe Impact of Pandemic on Supply Chain Networks Derails

Market Momentum

EXHIBIT 9: Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings

Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA)

in the Year 2020

Growing Integration of Technology in Dock Management Systems

Big Data & Cloud Technology Seek to Expand Role in Dock Management

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cloud Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 11: Global Adoption Rates (in %) of Big Data

Technologies by Industry (2021E)

Autonomous Vessels Helping Coast Guards in Safeguarding the Waters

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for

Autonomous Ships

EXHIBIT 12: World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded

in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 13: Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade

Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine

Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Autonomous

Ships Market

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for

Autonomous Ships

EXHIBIT 14: World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton

Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Naval Autonomous Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for

Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

EXHIBIT 15: Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for

Autonomous Naval Ships: Projected Defense Budget (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 16: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through

2025

EXHIBIT 17: Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 18: Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 19: World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years

2010, 2015, 2019, 2020 and 2021E

Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 20: Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in

the US by Age Group: 2019

Challenges Associated with Autonomous Shipping

Autonomous Ships Pose Survival Challenge to the Shipping Sector

Impact of Autonomous Vessels on Employment

Flags of Convenience



