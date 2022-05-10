Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Wound Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961345/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Wound Care Products estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NPWT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



- The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



- Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



- In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$870.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for

Advanced Wound Care Products

Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern

EXHIBIT 5: Stalled Chronic Wounds by Country (in ?000s)

Advanced Wound Care Score Over Traditional Wound care in terms

of Cost and Healing Time

EXHIBIT 6: % of Treatment Cost by Type of Resource for

Traditional and Advanced Wound Care

EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care

EXHIBIT 8: Economic Cost of Wound Care: Traditional Gauze

Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on

Advanced Wound care Solutions

EXHIBIT 9: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length

of Surgery

Wound Care Diagnostics: A Widening Area of Interest

Innovations and Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant in

the AWC Market

Adjunctive Wound Care Treatments Deal with Hypoxia to Expedite

Wound Healing

Wound Care Dressing for Faster Granulation

Innovative Solutions for Hard-to-Heal Wounds

Multilayered Non-Woven Dressing with High Tensile Strength

Absorbent, Self-Adherent Wound Dressings

Multilayer Silicon Foam Wound Dressings

Smart Dressings: The Future of Wound Care

New Wound Dressings to Drive Further Growth

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

and Need for Advanced Solutions

EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

EXHIBIT 11: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

EXHIBIT 12: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot

Disease Patients

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds

with High Bacterial Load

Advanced Wound Care Solutions to Combat Multidrug-Resistance

Bacterial & Promote Healing

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: A Growing Area of Wound

Management

Application of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in

Homecare Settings

Tissue Engineering: A Growing Area of Interest in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

Wound Management and Efficacy of Cellular Growth Factors

Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot

Prolonged Healing Period of Wounds Due to Hospital Acquired

Infections Further Propel Demand

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for

Moist Wound Dressings

Advanced Wound Care for Effective Burn Wound Management

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 13: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

EXHIBIT 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 16: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for

1970, 2010 and 2050

Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support

Demand

EXHIBIT 17: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

