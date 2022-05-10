Global Advanced Wound Care Products Market to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Wound Care Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961345/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Wound Care Products estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. NPWT, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Foam Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
- The Advanced Wound Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
- Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
- In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$870.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 116 Featured) 3M Company Cardinal Health, Inc. Coloplast A/S ConvaTec, Inc. Hollister Incorporated Medline Industries, LP Mölnlycke Health Care AB Organogenesis, Inc. Integra LifeSciences Corporation Paul Hartmann AG Smith & Nephew Plc Urgo Medical
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective
Interventions
Deferred Wound Care Creates Pressing Need for Advanced Products
Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Key Competitors
EXHIBIT 1: Advanced Wound Care Products - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Product Landscape of Select Players in the Global Advanced
Wound Care Market (2022)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
19 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Advanced Wound Care: An Expanding Treatment Paradigm for Acute
and Chronic Wounds
Major Categories
Moist Dressings
Antimicrobial Dressings
Therapy Devices
Active Therapies
Market Outlook
Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need
for Effective Woundcare Products
Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics
EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of Wounds (2019)
EXHIBIT 3: Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Spending by Wound Type
EXHIBIT 4: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)
Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for
Advanced Wound Care Products
Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern
EXHIBIT 5: Stalled Chronic Wounds by Country (in ?000s)
Advanced Wound Care Score Over Traditional Wound care in terms
of Cost and Healing Time
EXHIBIT 6: % of Treatment Cost by Type of Resource for
Traditional and Advanced Wound Care
EXHIBIT 7: Breakdown of Costs Associated with Wound Care
EXHIBIT 8: Economic Cost of Wound Care: Traditional Gauze
Dressing Vs. Foam Dressing
Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on
Advanced Wound care Solutions
EXHIBIT 9: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length
of Surgery
Wound Care Diagnostics: A Widening Area of Interest
Innovations and Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant in
the AWC Market
Adjunctive Wound Care Treatments Deal with Hypoxia to Expedite
Wound Healing
Wound Care Dressing for Faster Granulation
Innovative Solutions for Hard-to-Heal Wounds
Multilayered Non-Woven Dressing with High Tensile Strength
Absorbent, Self-Adherent Wound Dressings
Multilayer Silicon Foam Wound Dressings
Smart Dressings: The Future of Wound Care
New Wound Dressings to Drive Further Growth
Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth
and Need for Advanced Solutions
EXHIBIT 10: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
EXHIBIT 11: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by
Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
EXHIBIT 12: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)
COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot
Disease Patients
Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction
Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds
with High Bacterial Load
Advanced Wound Care Solutions to Combat Multidrug-Resistance
Bacterial & Promote Healing
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy: A Growing Area of Wound
Management
Application of Single-use NPWT Devices Drives Adoption in
Homecare Settings
Tissue Engineering: A Growing Area of Interest in Wound Care
Bioengineered Skin Substitutes
Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care
Wound Management and Efficacy of Cellular Growth Factors
Growth Factors for Wound Management - A Snapshot
Prolonged Healing Period of Wounds Due to Hospital Acquired
Infections Further Propel Demand
Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for
Moist Wound Dressings
Advanced Wound Care for Effective Burn Wound Management
Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 13: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type
MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS
Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
EXHIBIT 15: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
EXHIBIT 16: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for
1970, 2010 and 2050
Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support
Demand
EXHIBIT 17: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2016,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Moist
Wound Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Moist Wound Dressings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Moist Wound Dressings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapy Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Therapy Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Therapy Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Antimicrobial Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Antimicrobial Dressings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Antimicrobial Dressings
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Active Wound Care Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Active Wound Care Products
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Active Wound Care
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acute by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Acute by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Acute by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chronic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Chronic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Chronic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Home Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Home Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care Products
by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings
and Active Wound Care Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Application - Acute and Chronic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care Products
by Application - Acute and Chronic Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care Products
by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings
and Active Wound Care Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Application - Acute and Chronic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Acute and Chronic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings
and Active Wound Care Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Application - Acute and Chronic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Acute and Chronic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings
and Active Wound Care Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Application - Acute and Chronic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Acute and Chronic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: China 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings
and Active Wound Care Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Application - Acute and Chronic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Acute and Chronic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings
and Active Wound Care Products for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Application - Acute and Chronic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Acute and Chronic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Acute and Chronic for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty
Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home
Healthcare and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: France 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Home Healthcare and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2016, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Wound Care Products by Product - Moist Wound
Dressings, Therapy Devices, Antimicrobial Dressings and Active
Wound Care Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Moist Wound Dressings, Therapy Devices,
Antimicrobial Dressings and Active Wound Care Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2016 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 11-Year Perspective for Advanced Wound Care
Products by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
