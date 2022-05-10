Baby Monitor Market Size [2022-2026] To Reach USD 1,833.8 Million at a CAGR of 5.2% | Industry Trends, Share, And Growth Analysis | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Baby Monitor Market finds that increasing demand for electronic industry and increasing digitalization are major factors that drives the growth of Baby Monitor Market over projected years. In addition, increasing dual working families and growing number of working women are also responsible for bolstering the growth for Baby Monitor Market in coming years.



The total Global Baby Monitor Market is estimated to reach USD 1,833.8 Million by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue stood at USD 1,352.9 Million in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Baby Monitor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Audio, Video), by Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), by Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, E-Commerce, Specialty Stores), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Numbers of Working Mother Drives the Market

Nowadays, consumer’s living standards has been changed and thus it supports for the women professionals to work in different fields as per their choices. In order to safeguard their child, most of the parents prefer video monitoring day care facility. This monitoring devices are used to monitor baby’s movement through video at any time. In addition, increasing baby care expenditure, growing living standard, increase in disposable income, and large-scale promotion of video surveillance to its benefits, such as real-time interaction with the kids are some other factors that bolster the growth of Baby Monitor Market in coming years.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Baby Monitor market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% during the forecast period.

The Baby Monitor market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,352.9 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,833.8 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Baby Monitor market.



Segmentation of the Global Baby Monitor Market:

Product Type Audio Video

Connectivity Wired Wireless

Distribution Channel Retail Stores Supermarket/Hypermarket E-Commerce Specialty Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/baby-monitor-market-1540

Increasing Digitalization and Increasing Use of Advance Technologies Drives the Market

In this digitalised world, there is huge advancement in monitoring devices. In order to monitor baby’s activities, artificial intelligence and image processing technologies are used to detect baby’s face and keep watch on their movement. In addition, manufacturers are also providing various functionalities in baby monitoring devices such as recorded lullabies for babies, automatic generation of baby sleep schedule, night time vision and 2-way audio tracking function. This, in turn, increases Baby Monitor Market in near future. Vtech technologies, leading residential and office automation systems integrator and consultant, launched LeapFrog® Baby Monitors, in order to offer sought-after features such as colour night vision, high-definition colour LCD screens, high-definition video, adaptive, dimmable night light, and a 360-degree pan and tilt camera with zoom.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America accounted to have maximum growth for Baby Monitor Market in 2021. Factors such as, growing spending capacity of people, increasing awareness about baby monitor device features and growing number of nuclear families are accounted to have the maximum growth for Baby Monitor Market in this region. In addition, use of advance technologies and increasing investment in electronic market are also attributed to have maximum growth for Baby Monitor Market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth for Baby Monitor Market during forecast period. Increasing use of electronic devices, rising working mother population and increasing dual working families are responsible for driving the growth of Baby Monitor Market in this region.

List of Prominent Players in the Baby Monitor Market:

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Angelcare Monitors Inc.

LOREX Technology Inc.

V Tech Holdings Ltd.

Shen Zhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd

Summer Infant Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nest Lab. Inc.

Withings Inc.

Recent Developments:

February, 2022: Vtech technologies launched LeapFrog® Baby Monitors. This device offers sought-after features such as adaptive, dimmable night light, high-definition video, high-definition color LCD screens, color night vision, and a 360-degree pan and tilt camera with zoom.

November, 2021: Eufy Security launched Eufy Space View Pro. The Space View has a bigger battery, which lasts for hours longer than previously launched product.

November, 2020: Infant Optics launched DXR-8 PRO, in order to delivers high-quality video and audio capabilities and an improved range in its compact, sleek design.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Baby Monitor Market?

How will the Baby Monitor Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Baby Monitor Market?

What is the Baby Monitor market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Baby Monitor Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Baby Monitor Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product Type



° Audio



° Video



• Connectivity



° Wired



° Wireless



• Distribution Channel



° Retail Stores



° Supermarket/Hypermarket



° E-Commerce



° Specialty Stores



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



• Dorel Industries Inc.



• Angelcare Monitors Inc.



• LOREX Technology Inc.



• V Tech Holdings Ltd.



• Shen Zhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd



• Summer Infant Inc.



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Nest Lab. Inc.



• Withings Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

