Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds (July 4, 2022)

Fund Managers together with their service providers need to ensure that their funds are operated in a compliant manner. However, this is a greater challenge today than ever due to the increasing demands of regulation and the greater complexity of funds. Demands for increased efficiency and robust risk management processes only add to the complexity.



This practical one day workshop will equip you with the most up-to-date knowledge about the latest regulation requirements which apply to the operations of authorised funds.



You will have a chance to explore the impact of MiFID and the latest developments in UCITS Funds as well as the key regulations in the COLL sourcebook.



You will also learn about the transfer agency and fund accounting, concentrating on high-risk areas where mistakes frequently occur, such as fund pricing and will examine case studies. Finally, you will work through the techniques and examples of "intelligent oversight" which can greatly simplify the identification and resolution of administration. Examples are provided of due diligence questionnaires and oversight reports.





What will you learn



By the end of this training you will:

Understand implications of Brexit on fund management operations and regulation

Have a great understanding of all the major regulations affecting fund management today

Learn about UCITS Funds and the latest developments under UCITS V Directive

Assess the impact of MiFID 2

Explore the requirements of the key COLL regulations

Recognise the FCA regulation and approach to the operation of investment funds

Get a thorough understanding of processes required to provide effective fund oversight

Learn about the fund governance procedures

Understand the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved

Explore the development of effective controls for fund accounting

Learn how to manage risks and set up appropriate compliance monitoring frameworks including high risk areas in fund accounting and transfer agency

Learn about the challenges of overseeing offshore funds

Learn how to structure third party agreements and oversee third parties

Understand the aspects of particular concern from the FCA

Learn about the FCA's approach towards operational resilience and fund management

Explore the rise in the FCA's expectations in relation to Environmental, Social and Governance 'ESG'

Main topics covered during this training

UCITS Directives and AIFMD

Impact of MiFID 2 on fund management

Key COLL regulations

Main parties involved

Fund governance

Fund documentation

Fund administration - the Transfer Agent and accountant

Developing effective control environment for fund accounting

FCA Conduct Risk, Operational resilience and ESG - Environmental, Social and Governance

Investment & borrowing powers of UCITS vs NURS funds

The RDR & share classes

Oversight of offshore funds

Third party agreements and oversight

Risk management and compliance

FCA Review of Outsourcing Oversight





Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Key Fund terminology

Impact of Brexit

The Key Regulations

The FCA handbooks

COLL

COLL extracts - prospectus, dealing, fund accounting

MIFID II

The impact on fund managers

Retrocessions

Dealing commission

Product suitability

Timescale

The main parties

Transfer Agent

Fund accountant

Custodian

Depositary

Investment manager

Auditor

Legal adviser

Who requires oversight?

Fund governance

Oversight by the Board

TCF

Risks

Oversight of third parties

The importance of challenge

Fund governance and UCITS IV

Fund documentation

The prospectus

KIID

Investor documentation

Report & accounts

TER & OCF

Fund administration - the Transfer Agent

Dealing

Settlement

The register

Box management

What is client money?

Where can things go wrong?

Fund administration - the Fund Accountant

NAV calculation

Income & expenses

Distributions

Share Classes

RDR

Distribution of income

Monitoring for share class divergence

Developing effective controls for fund accounting

Controls over valuation of individual securities

Income and expense accruals

Daily fund level checks

Periodic checks

Investment & Borrowing Powers

UCITS vs. NURS

Eligible assets

Investment restrictions

Advertent and inadvertent errors

Derivatives heat map

Monitoring investment & borrowing powers

Offshore funds

UK vs Ireland & Luxembourg

Issues when overseeing offshore fund ranges and third parties

Reporting fund status

Taxation in the UK

Third-party agreements

Service Level Agreements

Identification of key SLAs

Key Risk Indicators

Key Performance Indicators

Risk management

What are the key risks?

The Integrated Risk Assessment

Portfolio risk management

Risk mitigation

Heat maps

Oversight of Third Parties

Key Issues

Three lines of defence

Fund oversight teams

Visits to the administrator

Risk based reviews

FCA Review of Outsourcing Oversight

TR 13/10

Key concerns of the FCA

The Outsourcing Working Group response





Speakers



Paul is a regulatory expert with 20 years of experience in the financial services. Previously a Compliance Director with one of the country's largest Investment Management firm, before moving into consultancy and holding interim roles as Head of Compliance and MLRO as well as leading a number of projects that took firms such as Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, Axa and Deustche Bank through authorisation and responding to the FCA sanctions.



His professional experience includes the development and implementation of compliance processes and procedures that include areas such as: governance and oversight, effective systems and controls, client on-boarding and market conduct projects. His area of expertise includes Financial Crime, Client Assets, Conduct Risk, Governance and Oversight, Senior Management Regime and Effective Compliance Monitoring.



He has worked closely with the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service and the Finance and Lease Association on complaint handling and management and continues to work with Financial Service firms in negotiations with the FCA. He has recently taken on Head of Compliance, Money Laundering Reporting Officer and Head of Client Money Client Assets positions for a Portfolio Management firm and an emerging Peer to Peer platform.



