Global Furniture Market to Reach US$725.5 Billion by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Furniture estimated at US$500.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$725.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wood, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$272.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Furniture market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 22.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Furniture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$110.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 22.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$125.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$125.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Plastic Segment Corners a 16.6% Share in 2020



- In the global Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$78.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$158.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

As COVID-19 Pandemic Affects the World, Non-Essential Furniture

Sales Take a Hit

Trend towards WFM Model Impacts Sales of Office Furniture

EXHIBIT 2: Companies Make a Shift Towards Remote Working

Mandated by COVID-19 Outbreak, Affecting Sales of Office

Furniture: WFM Employees as a % of the Total Workforce 2019,

2020 and 2021

While Store Sales Decline, Online Furniture Sales Report Growth

Furniture Industry Views COVID-19 as an Opportunity for Coming

up with Innovative Strategies for Increasing Sales

Post Pandemic Strategies for Furniture Manufacturers

The Furniture Industry in 2022 and Beyond

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Furniture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Furniture: Product Profile

Furniture Market by Material

Furniture Market by End-Use

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Wood Leads the Furniture Market by Material

Home Furniture Leads, Corporate Needs to Drive Growth in Office

Furniture Market

Online Sales Continue to Gain Traction in Furniture Market

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Major Furniture Manufacturing Countries Worldwide: 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Global Furniture Market: Breakdown of Export Value

(in %) by Country for 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Furniture Market: Breakdown of Import Value

(in %) by Country for 2020

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends Influencing Growth Outlook in the Furniture Market

Pandemic-Driven Changes to Propel Furniture Industry?s Growth

Technology Trends Influencing Growth of Furniture Industry

3D Modelling & Visualization Adds New Capabilities in Furniture

Design

Tech-Enabled Smart Furniture Comes to the Fore

Growing Popularity of Eco-Friendly Furniture

Rising Obesity Levels Drive the Need for Larger Furniture

EXHIBIT 7: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 8: Average Per Capita Annual Health Expenditure (In US &)

due to Obesity

Restaurants Look to Accommodate Obese Customers

Plus-Sized Furniture for Addressing Needs of Overweight People

Rise in Demand for Multi-Functional Furniture for Homes and

Flexible Workspaces

Select Types of Multipurpose Furniture for Space Constrained Homes

Changing Trends in the Choice of Materials Used in Furniture

Increasing Trend Towards Smart Homes Drives Demand for Smart

Furniture

EXHIBIT 9: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

A Review of Select Smart Furniture Products

Challenges Facing Smart Furniture Manufacturers

Pre-assembled or Ready-to-assemble (RTA) Furniture Gets Popular

Office Furniture Market Facing Challenging Times Amidst the

Pandemic

Multifunctional and Personalized Office Furniture to Drive

Market Gains

Eco-Friendly Office Furniture Find Favor

Private Sector Drives Growth in Office Furniture Market

Infrastructure Transformation in Emerging Economies: Potential

for Growth

Office Furniture Design Trends in the Post-COVID Era

Varied Designs for Different Customers? Needs

Advent of Innovative and Inexpensive Furniture

Low Imports in Developed Countries Affect Market Development

Online Sales of Office Furniture Gather Pace

EXHIBIT 11: Global Office Furniture Market by Distribution

Channel (in %) for 2020

Fierce competition in the Office Furniture Market

Home Furniture Market: Stable Growth Ahead

Wooden Furniture Continue to Hold Prominence among Customers

Plastic Furniture: Lightweight and Low Cost Attributes Propel

Sales

EXHIBIT 12: Plastic Furniture Market Worldwide by Distribution

Channel (in %) for 2022E

Customers Exhibit Inclination towards Recycled Plastic Furniture

Need for High-End Goods to Foster Demand for Luxury Furniture

EXHIBIT 13: Luxury Furniture Market by Material Type (in %) for

2022E

Luxury Furniture Sales Hit Hard by the Pandemic

Transforming Luxury Furniture Designs: A Review

Folding Furniture Sales Benefit from the Growing Needs of

Constrained Spaces

Outdoor Furniture Continues Gain Momentum

Branded Furniture Finds Favor

Competitive Scenario

Healthcare Industry Creates Strong Demand for Aesthetic and

Ergonomically Designed Furniture Post-Pandemic

DTC (Direct To Consumer) Channel Gains Popularity in Furniture

Market

Benefits of DTC model in Furniture Brand Businesses

Marketing DTC Furniture

Digital Sales of Furniture Products Gain Traction Worldwide

e-Commerce Platforms Boost Sales of Furniture

EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For

Years 2019 Through 2025

B2B E-Commerce Driving Growth in Furniture Industry During

COVID-19 Pandemic

Noteworthy E-commerce Trends in Furniture & Furnishings

Marketplace

Manufacturers and Retailers Focus on Enhancing Personalized

Experiences for Customers

Product Customization: A Win-Win Approach

Ergonomic Furniture Gains Spotlight in Offices and Educational

Institutions

Augmented Reality Emerges as a Viable Marketing Tool

Millennials Emerge as an Important Demographic for Furniture

Retailers and Brands

EXHIBIT 15: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

EXHIBIT 16: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total

Population in Select Countries: 2019

Marketing Strategies for Millennials

Decline in Hospitality Industry Hits Furniture Sales

EXHIBIT 17: Global Hotels and Hospitality Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 18: COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry:

Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for

2020 Vs 2019

Residential and Commercial Construction Trends Influence

Furniture Sales

EXHIBIT 19: Global Construction Reset & Trajectory: Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Macro Drivers and Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

EXHIBIT 20: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Urbanization Trend

EXHIBIT 21: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 22: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

EXHIBIT 23: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 24: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Challenges Confronting Furniture Manufacturers



