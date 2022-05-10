Global Gelatin Market to Reach 860.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the Year 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gelatin Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478473/?utm_source=GNW
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 502 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 860.6 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach 335.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Gelatin market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 23% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The Gelatin market in the U.S. is estimated at 115.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 23.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 111.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 111.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.
- Bone Segment Corners a 26.4% Share in 2020
- In the global Bone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 109.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 195.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 86.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?
Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most
Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a
Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023
COVID-19 Impact on the Gelatin Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Gelatin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
79 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2020E): Market
Share Breakdown of Production Volume
Increasing Emphasis on Healthy and Nutritious Food to Drive the
Global Gelatin Market: Prospects and Outlook
Development of Gelatin-Free Pea-Based Softgel May Pose Challenges
Europe Dominates the Global Gelatin Market, Asia-Pacific to
Exhibit Fastest Growth
Pork-Skin and Fish Gelatin: Brief Market Overview
Pig Skin Dominates the Raw Material Usage Scenario
Brief Overview of Food, Pharmaceutical and Technical Grade
Gelatin Markets
Food and Beverage Leads the End-Use Market
Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent
Properties and Functionalities
An Insight into the End-Use Industries
Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Nutritional Benefits and Varied Applications Drive
Growth in Gelatin Market
Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding,
Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand
for Gelatin in Food Applications
Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food
EXHIBIT 4: Specifications for Edible Gelatin
EXHIBIT 5: Gelatin - Nutritional Information
EXHIBIT 6: Gelatin as a Food & Beverage Ingredient
Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food
Applications
Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation
Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging
Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin
Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin
Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive
Market Growth
Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients
Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts
EXHIBIT 7: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin
Drive Massive Consumer Interest
Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin
Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and
Pharmaceuticals
Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin
Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market
Segment in the Food Application Sector
Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for
Food Processing Companies
Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical
Applications Too
Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in
Nutraceuticals
Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for
Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages
Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential
Building Blocks of Human Body
EXHIBIT 8: Gelatin Composition: Percentage Share Breakdown by
Amino-acids
Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based
Nutraceuticals
Increasing Intake of Pharmaceutical Capsules Drive Demand for
Empty Gelatin Capsules
Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands
Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the
Expanding Aging Demography
EXHIBIT 9: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of
Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Increase in Usage of Gelatin in 3D Printing of Human Organs and
Tissues
Gelatin Nanoparticles Gain Popularity in Biomedical Field
3D printed Silk-gelatin Hydrogel Scaffold for Cartilage
Regeneration
Gelatin-Based Hydrogels Find Use in Wound Management
Gelatin Emerges as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient
Nano and Micropatterning of Gelatin-Based Substrate
Increasing Use of 3D Gelatin-based Biomaterials
Gelatin Sheets Find Increasing Demand in Medical Procedures
Gelatin-cell Composites Aid in Cartilage and Bone Tissue
Regeneration
Increasing Use of Gelatin as a Substitute for Tissue Engineering
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
