Global Gelatin Market to Reach 860.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the Year 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gelatin estimated at 502 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 860.6 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pig Skin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.1% CAGR to reach 335.3 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bovine Hide segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.4% share of the global Gelatin market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 23% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Gelatin market in the U.S. is estimated at 115.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 23.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 111.6 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 111.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027.



- Bone Segment Corners a 26.4% Share in 2020



- In the global Bone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 109.4 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 195.8 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 86.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Impact on the Gelatin Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Gelatin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

79 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

EXHIBIT 3: Leading Gelatin Companies Worldwide (2020E): Market

Share Breakdown of Production Volume

Increasing Emphasis on Healthy and Nutritious Food to Drive the

Global Gelatin Market: Prospects and Outlook

Development of Gelatin-Free Pea-Based Softgel May Pose Challenges

Europe Dominates the Global Gelatin Market, Asia-Pacific to

Exhibit Fastest Growth

Pork-Skin and Fish Gelatin: Brief Market Overview

Pig Skin Dominates the Raw Material Usage Scenario

Brief Overview of Food, Pharmaceutical and Technical Grade

Gelatin Markets

Food and Beverage Leads the End-Use Market

Gelatin: An Omnipresent Protein-Rich Ingredient with Excellent

Properties and Functionalities

An Insight into the End-Use Industries

Major Applications and Functions of Gelatin by Category Type

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Numerous Nutritional Benefits and Varied Applications Drive

Growth in Gelatin Market

Unique Characteristics in Emulsification, Binding,

Stabilization, and Gelling Continue to Drive Healthy Demand

for Gelatin in Food Applications

Functional Characteristics of Gelatin in Food

EXHIBIT 4: Specifications for Edible Gelatin

EXHIBIT 5: Gelatin - Nutritional Information

EXHIBIT 6: Gelatin as a Food & Beverage Ingredient

Hydrocolloidal Properties of Gelatin Enable Numerous Food

Applications

Hydrocolloids in Probiotic Microencapsulation

Gelatin-Derived Films and Coatings Find Use in Food Packaging

Growing Consumption of Dairy Products Benefit Demand for Gelatin

Other Steadily Growing Food Applications of Gelatin

Growing Prominence of Gelatin-Based Pharmaceuticals Drive

Market Growth

Gelatin: A Boon for Osteoarthritis Patients

Some Interesting Osteoarthritis Facts

EXHIBIT 7: Percentage (%) of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Other High-Growth Application Areas in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Fish Gelatin as an Attractive Substitute to Mammalian Gelatin

Drive Massive Consumer Interest

Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin

Select Applications of Fish Gelatin in Confectionery, Food and

Pharmaceuticals

Uses of Fish-Derived Gelatin

Despite Challenges, Halal Gelatin Emerge as a Niche Market

Segment in the Food Application Sector

Expanding Halal Food Industry Creates Major Opportunities for

Food Processing Companies

Demand on the Rise for Halal Gelatin in Pharmaceutical

Applications Too

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Boosts Gelatin Consumption in

Nutraceuticals

Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for

Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages

Growing Importance of Proteins and Amino Acids as Essential

Building Blocks of Human Body

EXHIBIT 8: Gelatin Composition: Percentage Share Breakdown by

Amino-acids

Growing Health Consciousness Drive Demand for Collagen-Based

Nutraceuticals

Increasing Intake of Pharmaceutical Capsules Drive Demand for

Empty Gelatin Capsules

Use of Gelatins as Biomaterials in Cosmetic Formulation Expands

Anti-Aging Properties of Gelatin Benefits Demand from the

Expanding Aging Demography

EXHIBIT 9: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Increase in Usage of Gelatin in 3D Printing of Human Organs and

Tissues

Gelatin Nanoparticles Gain Popularity in Biomedical Field

3D printed Silk-gelatin Hydrogel Scaffold for Cartilage

Regeneration

Gelatin-Based Hydrogels Find Use in Wound Management

Gelatin Emerges as a Popular Clean Label Ingredient

Nano and Micropatterning of Gelatin-Based Substrate

Increasing Use of 3D Gelatin-based Biomaterials

Gelatin Sheets Find Increasing Demand in Medical Procedures

Gelatin-cell Composites Aid in Cartilage and Bone Tissue

Regeneration

Increasing Use of Gelatin as a Substitute for Tissue Engineering



