New York, May 10, 2022
Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup / Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
- The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Kohlico Brands UK Ltd. Mamee Double-Decker Sdn Bhd Nestlé India Limited Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. NONGSHIM CO.,LTD. PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. Sco-Fro Foods Ltd. Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd. Thai President Foods Public Company Limited Tolaram Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd Uni-President (Philippines) Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Oodles of Noodles for Consumers amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Instant Noodles Manufacturers Explore Healthier Product
Variants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The World Gets a Taste of Japan
An Introduction to Instant Noodles
Types of Noodles
Noodles Based on Packaging
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to
Stay Competitive
Chicken & Wheat Products: Star Performers of Global Instant
Noodles Market
Asia-Pacific Remains at Forefront of Global Instant Noodle Market
Major Instant Noodle Brands in Select Countries Worldwide
Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions
China Continues to Lead Global Instant Noodle Sales
South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption
EXHIBIT 2: Annual Per Capita Consumption of Instant Noodles in
Select Countries (in Servings per Capita) for 2020
North American Instant Noodles Market on Blissful Sojourn
Competition
EXHIBIT 3: Global Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Players (in %) for 2021E
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Processed, Convenience Foods Supports Sales
of Instant Noodles
EXHIBIT 4: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Expanding Population, Urbanization Trend and Changing
Consumption Patterns Influence Instant Noodles Sales
EXHIBIT 5: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, & 2100
EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region: 2017, 2025P & 2030P
Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers
Health & Sustainability Trending Big in Global Instant Noodles
Market
Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food
Fortification
Potential Role of Fortified Wheat Instant Noodles in Reducing
Nutritional Deficiencies
Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price
Noodles Market Saturates
Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Presents Wheat as a
Profitable Crop
Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant
Noodles
Concerns over Health Implications of Instant Noodles: A Major
Restraint
Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of
Culinary Cultures
Ingredient Profile: What Goes Into Making Noodles?
Wheat: A Major Ingredient
Buckwheat, Mung Bean & Soy Flour Gain in Popularity
A Peek into the Manufacturing Process
Flavors: An Indispensable, Delicious Theme for Instant Noodles
Spicy Flavors Continue to Drive Popularity of Instant Noodles
in Asia-Pacific
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Continue to Lead Market, Online
Sales of Instant Noodles Make Strong Gains
EXHIBIT 8: Global Noodles Market Breakdown by Distribution
Channel (in %) for 2021E
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Packet by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Packet by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cup /
Bowl by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cup / Bowl by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cup / Bowl by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single Pack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Single Pack by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Pack by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Four
Pack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Four Pack by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Four Pack by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Six
Pack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Six Pack by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Six Pack by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Pack Sizes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Pack Sizes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Pack Sizes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Competition
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Players in the US Instant Noodles Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company for 2021E
Market Analytics
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack Size -
Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,
Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Japan: Spearheading the Ramen Revolution
Stable Growth for Instant Noodles Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 10: Japanese Instant Noodles Market Breakdown by
Revenues (%) for Leading Companies in 2021E
Market Analytics
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,
Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Affordability and Convenience Drive the Chinese Instant Noodles
Market
Trends Impacting Instant Noodles Market
Noodle Industry in China: A Glance at the Past
Competition
EXHIBIT 11: Chinese Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales
(in %) by Leading Players for 2021E
Nissin Extends Gains & Defies Slowdown Trend in China?s Instant
Noodles Market
Market Analytics
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,
Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant
Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet and Cup /
Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant
Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and
Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack Size -
Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,
Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,
Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack
Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
FOCUS ON SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS
Belgium
Bulgaria
Finland
Hungary
Ireland
The Netherlands
Market Analytics
Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant
Noodles by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Packet and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six
Pack and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack
Sizes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant
Noodles by Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Asia-Pacific Remains Hot & Buzzing Market for Instant Noodles
Market Analytics
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia,
Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Geographic Region - India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines,
South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand,
Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packet and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six
Pack and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by
Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack
Sizes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles
by Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single
Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
Indian Instant Noodles Market Presents Eye-Catching
Opportunities for Players
Competition
EXHIBIT 12: Indian Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales by
Leading Brands (in %) for 2021E
Market Analytics
Table 100: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: India Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product
Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: India 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet
and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack
and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
