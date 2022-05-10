Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $38.5 Billion by 2027

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Instant Noodles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443576/?utm_source=GNW

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$31.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.1% over the period 2020-2027. Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3% CAGR and reach US$24.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cup / Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



- The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company Ajinomoto Co., Inc. Kohlico Brands UK Ltd. Mamee Double-Decker Sdn Bhd Nestlé India Limited Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. NONGSHIM CO.,LTD. PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK Samyang Foods Co., Ltd. Sco-Fro Foods Ltd. Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd. Thai President Foods Public Company Limited Tolaram Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd Uni-President (Philippines) Corporation





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Oodles of Noodles for Consumers amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instant Noodles Manufacturers Explore Healthier Product

Variants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

An Introduction to Instant Noodles

Types of Noodles

Noodles Based on Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to

Stay Competitive

Chicken & Wheat Products: Star Performers of Global Instant

Noodles Market

Asia-Pacific Remains at Forefront of Global Instant Noodle Market

Major Instant Noodle Brands in Select Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

China Continues to Lead Global Instant Noodle Sales

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

EXHIBIT 2: Annual Per Capita Consumption of Instant Noodles in

Select Countries (in Servings per Capita) for 2020

North American Instant Noodles Market on Blissful Sojourn

Competition

EXHIBIT 3: Global Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players (in %) for 2021E

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Processed, Convenience Foods Supports Sales

of Instant Noodles

EXHIBIT 4: Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Expanding Population, Urbanization Trend and Changing

Consumption Patterns Influence Instant Noodles Sales

EXHIBIT 5: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, & 2100

EXHIBIT 6: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 7: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region: 2017, 2025P & 2030P

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Health & Sustainability Trending Big in Global Instant Noodles

Market

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food

Fortification

Potential Role of Fortified Wheat Instant Noodles in Reducing

Nutritional Deficiencies

Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price

Noodles Market Saturates

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Presents Wheat as a

Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant

Noodles

Concerns over Health Implications of Instant Noodles: A Major

Restraint

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of

Culinary Cultures

Ingredient Profile: What Goes Into Making Noodles?

Wheat: A Major Ingredient

Buckwheat, Mung Bean & Soy Flour Gain in Popularity

A Peek into the Manufacturing Process

Flavors: An Indispensable, Delicious Theme for Instant Noodles

Spicy Flavors Continue to Drive Popularity of Instant Noodles

in Asia-Pacific

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Continue to Lead Market, Online

Sales of Instant Noodles Make Strong Gains

EXHIBIT 8: Global Noodles Market Breakdown by Distribution

Channel (in %) for 2021E



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Packet by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Packet by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cup /

Bowl by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Cup / Bowl by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cup / Bowl by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single Pack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Single Pack by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single Pack by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Four

Pack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Four Pack by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Four Pack by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Six

Pack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Six Pack by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Six Pack by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Pack Sizes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Pack Sizes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Pack Sizes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Competition

EXHIBIT 9: Leading Players in the US Instant Noodles Market:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company for 2021E

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack Size -

Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,

Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Japan: Spearheading the Ramen Revolution

Stable Growth for Instant Noodles Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 10: Japanese Instant Noodles Market Breakdown by

Revenues (%) for Leading Companies in 2021E

Market Analytics

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,

Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Affordability and Convenience Drive the Chinese Instant Noodles

Market

Trends Impacting Instant Noodles Market

Noodle Industry in China: A Glance at the Past

Competition

EXHIBIT 11: Chinese Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales

(in %) by Leading Players for 2021E

Nissin Extends Gains & Defies Slowdown Trend in China?s Instant

Noodles Market

Market Analytics

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,

Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest

of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant

Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet and Cup /

Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Instant

Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and

Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack Size -

Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,

Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 73: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Spain Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single Pack,

Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Russia Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Pack

Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

FOCUS ON SELECT REGIONAL MARKETS

Belgium

Bulgaria

Finland

Hungary

Ireland

The Netherlands

Market Analytics

Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant

Noodles by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Packet and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six

Pack and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack

Sizes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Instant

Noodles by Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Asia-Pacific Remains Hot & Buzzing Market for Instant Noodles

Market Analytics

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Instant Noodles by Geographic Region - India, Indonesia,

Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Geographic Region - India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines,

South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand,

Vietnam and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packet and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six

Pack and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Instant Noodles by

Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack

Sizes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles

by Pack Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single

Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack and Other Pack Sizes for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Indian Instant Noodles Market Presents Eye-Catching

Opportunities for Players

Competition

EXHIBIT 12: Indian Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Brands (in %) for 2021E

Market Analytics

Table 100: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Product Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: India Historic Review for Instant Noodles by Product

Type - Packet and Cup / Bowl Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: India 15-Year Perspective for Instant Noodles by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Packet

and Cup / Bowl for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Instant Noodles by Pack Size - Single Pack, Four Pack, Six Pack

and Other Pack Sizes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in



